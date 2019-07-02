Fresh off a successful winter season on the court and a spring season on the diamond, Peter Cleary is showing no signs of slowing down.
The upcoming Pentucket senior dropped a game-high 21 points to lead the Sachems past Pinkerton, 51-36, Tuesday night in Hoops for Hope action. Jimmy Flynn led the Astros with 12 points.
Here are the rest of Tuesday’s results.
Newburyport 58, ConVal 33
N — Parker McLaren 18; C — Austin Knight 8
Haverhill 64, Melrose 47
H — Brandon Donald 16; M — Luka Vlajkovic 15
Lowell 69, St. John’s Prep 57
L — Nate Siow 20; SJP — Noah Thomas 25
North Andover 58, Lowell Catholic 55
NA — Kyle Moore 13; LC — Alex Autoine
Bishop Guertin 80, Salem 31
BG — Dylan Sanuosso; S — Tyler Volento 11
Haverhill Legion downs Andover
Back-to-back two-out RBI base hits by Andrew Williams and Nick Skafas fueled a late, three-run rally as Haverhill Legion came back to defeat Andover, 4-2, Tuesday night at Trinity Stadium.
Andover’s Josh Gruenberg and Haverhill’s Tyler McDonald were locked in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel when Haverhill broke through in the bottom of the fifth. Ryan Brown (2 for 3, run) and Mark Casto (2 for 3, run) stroked key hits in the inning. McDonald recorded the win, scattering six hits in 6.2 innings. Matt Waelter retired the only batter he faced to secure the win.
Gruenberg, who went 5.1 innings, helped his own cause with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
Haverhill improves to 9-0 in District 8 play and travels to Methuen on Monday. Andover falls to 2-5-1 and hosts Saugus on Monday.
