DANVERS — For the second time in a week, the Haverhill Post 4 Legion team was pushed into extra innings in a scoreless game against Danvers Monday night.
And like its 1-0 win in 12 innings last Monday, Post 4 earlier emerged the winner again, this time a 4-0 victory in eight innings.
Kyle Eddy scored Andrew Williams with an infield hit to break the scoreless tie in the top of the eighth, then Matt Maginnis (3 for 4, 2 RBIs) followed with a two-run double to break the game open
Whittier lefty Will Carpenter spun a gem to earn the win, yielding four hits in 7 1/3 innings while striking out 10. Tyler McDonald came on to complete the shutout, striking out the only two batters he faced.
With the win, Haverhill Post 4 improves to 8-0 in District 8 play, and hosts Andover tonight at Trinity Stadium at 7pm.
Night Owls are 12-1
The Kingston Night Owls continued to surge in North Shore Baseball League action late Sunday.
Mike Pierro’s two hits, two runs scored and an RBI and Christian Allaire’s three RBIs led the Night Owls to an 11-1 victory over Manchester. Mike Borrelli also had two hits. scored twice and had a pair of RBIs.
Jordan Perez in left field and Kyle O’Neill at third base both made excellent defensive plays and Sean Callahan pitched four innings in earning his fourth win this summer. Evan Penney pitched the final inning in getting the last three outs. The Night Owls record is a first place-leading 12-1.
Methuen Legion falls
Methuen Post 122 continues to hit the ball but it’s often right at people, which was again the case Monday in a 5-1 loss to Beverly.
Methuen took an early 1-0 lead on an RBI single by Jordan Perdomo, who had two hits on the night, but couldn’t string together anything after that. Matt Miller started and pitched well for Post 122, needing only 60 pitches in six innings
Windham prevails
Windham and ConVal battled it out in boys Hoops for Hope action Monday night with the Jaguars eventually pulling out a 42-40 victory. Joey DaSilva led Windham with 15 points while Connor Buffun scored 13 for ConVal.
In other Monday night games:
Newburyport 49, Greater Lawrence 35
N: Parker McLaren 26; GL: Luis Garcia 12
Bishop Guertin 57, Georgetown 54
BG: Dylan Santosuosso 19; G: Harrison Lien 17
Burlington 67, Nashua South 57
B: Justin Baisos 14; NS: Alex Hulfachor 11
Lynn English 73, Andover 67
LE: Ademide Badmus 26; A: Kyle Rocker 27
