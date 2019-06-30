ANDOVER — Jason Giangrande only needed 70 pitches to toss a complete game on Sunday, powering Andover Post 8 past Methuen Post 122, 7-1.
The only run that crossed for Methuen was unearned, as Giangrande, an Andover resident who plays at Austin Prep, cruised through the night.
Andover’s offense was led by Nolan Schirmer, who went 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Alex Weinreb went 2 for 2, scoring two runs and driving in another, while Alex Pisacreta went 1 for 2, scored once and drove in one more.
Two runs crossed in the second inning for Andover, which then scored two more in the fourth and three in the sixth. Methuen’s lone run was scored in the sixth frame.
