Haverhill outlasts Andover
ANDOVER — In the top of the ninth inning, Patrick Kelleher’s bases-loaded pop fly behind second base was caught, but a three-player collision enabled an alert Kyle O’Neill to tag up and score the deciding run as Haverhill Legion Post 4 defeated Andover Post 8 3-2 Wednesday night.
Matt Waelter’s two-run triple in the fourth inning, scored Kyle Eddy and Mark Casto, and was the key hit for Haverhill who managed only four hits off of Andover hurlers Jason Giangrande and Arvin Nunez.
Tyler McDonald was the winning pitcher, striking out eight and scattering six hits while yielding just one earned run in his eight innings of work. Waelter pitched a scoreless ninth to record the save as Haverhill remains in first place and undefeated in District 8 at 11-0. Post 4 travels to Marblehead-Swampscott tonight at 7 p.m. Andover drops to 3-6-1 and hosts Saugus tonight at 5 p.m.
Methuen holds off Lawrence
In a tightly contested battle of local high schools at Hoops for Hope, Methuen edged Lawrence, 41-39, on Wednesday. The Rangers were led by Brooke Tardugno’s 16 points, while Lawrence’s Yarleen Betances led all scorers with 17 in the losing effort. Here are the rest of the results from Hoops for Hope.
Dracut 49, Newburyport 37
D — Ashlee Talbot 13; N — Abigail Gillingham 17
Tyngsboro 45, Salem 43
T — Rebecca Lyons 20; S — Olivia Murray 17
Amesbury 33, North Reading 22
A — Avery Hallinan 5; NR — Lauren Sullivan 13
Central Catholic 41, Andover 33
CC — Adrianna Niles 16; A — Brooke Hardock 11
Tewksbury 40, Lowell 24
T — Lexi Polimeno 17; L — Lacey Parey 10
Pentucket wins B title
WEST NEWBURY — The Pentucket 2 14B Intertown Babe Ruth League team showed why it was the No. 1 seed in the playoffs Tuesday night.
Aaron Marcus, Frank Cordaro and George Clohisy, all of whom are in the bottom of the batting order, hit the ball hard in an offensive showcase for Pentucket, leading the team to a 11-6 win against Hamilton-Wenham at Pipestave Field to repeat as champions.
Justin Bartholomew overcame a shaky first inning with four shutout innings to pick up the win for Pentucket, which finished its championship season with an overall record of 16-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.