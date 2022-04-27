What a day, Jenna!
Jenna Bard had a breathtaking throws triple win including a historic 41-0.5 in the shot put to power North Andover over Central Catholic 81-64. She also had a superb 113-7 discus.
Ace McVeigh
Phillips freshman varsity golfer Jack McVeigh of North Andover shot a hole-in-one in an 11-1 win over BB&N. It’s the first ace in 20 years for Big Blue head coach Brian Faulk. Jack is from a family of basketball coaching legends John (Brooks) and Mike McVeigh (North Andover).
Speedy Spero
Gianna Spero won the 100 and 200 and Alexsia DeOliveira captured the long and triple jump as Haverhill rolled past Methuen 95-40.
Ranger boys rolling
Mike Rickard, Andrew Wannaphong, Michael Soucy and Freddie Coleman all scored doubles for the Methuen High boys tracksters in a 74-56 win at Haverhill. Dan McGlashan supported the Hillies cause, winning the mile and high jump.
Zack Attack
Zack Traficante won the triple jump and the high jump and Camden Reiland took the mile and ran on the winning 4x400 team. They helped North Andover defeat Central Catholic, 83.62. Central’s Ethan Pater had a speedy sprint double.
Lembo slays Central
Chase Lembo took on one of the state’s most feared lineups and dominated. He fired a one-hitter with three strikeouts and no walks as Andover knocked off Central Catholic, 2-0. Brian Gibson and Joe Bucci drove in the runs for the Warriors who made the most of their four hits.
Mega-Milner
Caitlin Milner drove in six runs in a 3-for-3 day and Ava Shea and Katie Fox both plated three runs. They powered Central Catholic to a 17-11 win over Dracut.
8 for Lisauskas
Hannah Lisauskas had a monster game with 4 goals and 4 assists and Hailey Schinder added four goals and an assist as the Pinkerton girls rolled past Concord, 15-4.
Local showdown
Leo Boucher (4), Casey Watson (7), Max Lukeman (3) and Liam Doyle (3) combined for 17 strikeouts as unbeaten Pinkerton held off upset-minded Salem, 5-4.
Stone, Wilson star
Chloe Stone and Emily Wilson each had five goals in Salem’s 13-3 win over North. Mariella Tomasello, Ariana Lakos and Paige Frias also scored.
Radulski leads NA
C.J. Carpentier (3 hits, 2 RBI), Ryan Radulski (3 hits, 3 RBI) and Andrew Perry (2 runs, 2 RBI) powered the North Andover offense in a 13-4 win over Lawrence.
Dionis does it
Behind Dionis Llupo’s 14 kills and 11 digs, Haverhill volleyball beat Lawrence, 3-1. Devon Buscema backed him with 44 assists.
Rea, Gellman sweep
Conor Rea and Nate Gellman won 6-0, 6-0 at first singles and Andover tennis tripped Haverhill 4-1. The Hillies’ Justin Tran won at first singles.
Sullo does it all
Jake Sullo fired a 3-hitter with 6 K’s as Windham blanked Spaulding 9-0. Logan Runde and Sullo each drove in a pair of runs.
Noury on fire
Maddie Noury drove in five runs, Kaitlyn Hurley (3 hits, 3 RBIs) and Kaylee Habib (3 hits, 4 runs) starred as Whittier rolled past non-league rival Lawrence 18-2 in six innings.
