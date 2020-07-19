SUMMER BASEBALL
Playing in its first home game of the summer, Haverhill scored six runs in the first inning on the way to an 11-0 mercy rule-shortened win over Saugus in Essex County Baseball League action at Haverhill Stadium.
Haverhill notched 11 hits, as many as the team had registered in their previous three games combined. Kyle Eddy led the way with two doubles and scored three runs. Conor Firek went 2 for 2 and had two RBIs and Zach D’Urso tallied two hits, three RBIs and scored twice. Parker Jennings earned the win with relief help from Bryan Carter.
Haverhill improves to 2-3 on the season, and travels to Andover on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
