Miguel Matos and Josias Mendez combined to toss seven innings, allow two runs and strike out seven batters as the Lawrence Post 15 Legion team topped Andover Post 8, 6-2, on Wednesday.
Matos tossed 3.1 innings to open the game, and Mendez finished the last 3.2 to pick up the win. Andrew Theriault tossed 6.2 innings in the losing effort for Andover.
“It was a good, strong effort by the pitching staff,” Lawrence coach Juilo Ramos said.
Andover coach Joe Iarrobino said errors contributed to his team digging itself an early hole, as Lawrence (2-0) plated two runs apiece in the second and third innings. Andover (1-3-1) picked up two in the fourth, but Lawrence put it away with two more in the sixth.
Luis Mejia starred at the plate for Lawrence, going 2 for 4 with an RBI. Andover’s Nolan Schirmer reached base three times with a single and two walks, while Theriault and Gavin Kelsey had one RBI each.
Post 4 offense erupts
HAVERHILL — Matt Waelter blasted a bases-loaded triple and Kyle Eddy followed later in the fifth inning with a booming two-run triple as Haverhill Post 4 exploded for nine runs in besting Beverly-Salem 11-1 Wednesday night.
Will Carpenter earned the win, yielding just two hits, while striking out eight. Kyle O’Neil (2 for 3, triple) and Carpenter (2 for 3) chipped in with key hits. Haverhill improves to 6-0 and hosts Lawrence at 7 p.m. today at Haverhill Stadium.
Methuen falls in 10
METHUEN — After going down 3-0 to Newburyport Post 150 early, Methuen rallied for one run in the sixth and two in the seventh to send the game to extras. However, it ultimately fell, 5-3, in 10 innings.
Reliever Derek Hoh took the loss for Post 122 as a couple of errors in the 10th allowed for a bloop hit to drive in two and put the game out of reach.
Methuen (2-2) had three hits on the night, one of which came from Darwin Oleaga, who made some nice plays at third base to keep Newburyport from scoring. Devin Melia and Joey Rogato had the other two base knocks.
Dingo paces Haverhill
McKayla Dingo scored 25 points to pace Haverhill to a 64-54 victory over Andover Wednesday in a high scoring girls Hoops for Hope game. Tatum Shaw led Andover with 16 points.
In other games:
Newburyport 39, Lowell 35
N: Deirde McElninney 10; L: Ella Haley 11
Central Catholic 46, Amesbury 22
CC: Adrianna Niles 17; A: Hallinan Avery 9
Billerica 28, Lynn English 22
B: Madison Watford 12; LE: Maylin Echevarria 7
North Reading 36, Lawrence 27
NR: Lauren Sullivan 15; L: Yarleen Betances 16
Andover 46, Masconomet 41
A: Brooke Hardock 7
Tyngsboro 37, Methuen 29
T: Rebecca Lyons 14; M: Marren Donovan 7
Night Owls romp
HAVERHILL — The Kingston Night Owls continued to surge Wednesday night, romping past North Reading 13-0 in North Shore Baseball League action.
The Night Owl offense was led by Joe Morin’s two hits (including a home run) and three RBIs, Nick Comei’s three hits, three RBIs and three runs scored, Tom Polhemus’ two doubles and four RBIs and Jadier Morales’ two RBIs.
Andrew Hamel was equally effective on the mound, pitching four innings, striking out seven and allowing just two hits for the win and Matt White finished up the game, striking out 2 of the 3 batters he faced.
With the win, the first-place Night Owls are now 10-1. The next game is Friday night at Haverhill Stadium against Swampscott at 8 p.m.
