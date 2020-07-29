Summer Baseball
Methuen topped Haverhill 7-3 on Tuesday night in Essex County Baseball League action. Leading Methuen was Drew Blackwell, who went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI. George Chaya added two hits as Methuen scored runs in every inning except the second. Conor Madden pitched six innings, allowing only two hits and no runs while striking out six and Noah Jankowski finished up the seventh for the winner.
