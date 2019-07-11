METHUEN — All the Methuen Post 122 legion team needed was a boost, and it got that right away on Thursday night.
Methuen raced to a 4-0 lead in the first inning, taking advantage of a couple of hits and an error to plate those four scores, and cruised to a 5-1 victory over Middleton-Peabody.
The visitors got one back in the second and threatened to bring in more, registering four hits and a walk in the frame. But, a big double play and some clutch pitching from Jordan Perdomo prevented further damage.
Perdomo finished after 5.2 innings of work, allowing the lone run and striking out three in a strong performance in only his first start of the summer. Meanwhile, Nick Lam led the way at the plate, going 2 for 3. Sam Ferullo and Perdomo had an RBI apiece for Methuen.
Post 122 (4-6) is back in action on Friday at 7 p.m. at unbeaten Haverhill Post 4.
Haverhill wins it in extras
MARBLEHEAD — All it took was stringing a few hits together in the eighth inning for Haverhill Post 4 to pull away from Marblehead-Swampscott, and the visitors did just that.
Posting five runs in the first frame of extra innings, Haverhill remained unbeaten (12-0) with a 6-1 victory.
Consecutive singles by Nick Skafas, Kyle Eddy and Kyle O’Neill sparked the eighth-inning rally. Skafas, O’Neill, Andrew Williams and Matt Waelter all chipped in with multi-hit games.
Waelter also excelled on the mound, tossing 6.1 innings, allowing just one run and striking out 11. Eddy relieved him and punched out four batters to close out Haverhill’s second consecutive (and fourth overall) extra-inning win.
Post 4 goes head-to-head with Methuen Post 122 at 7 p.m. at home on Friday.
Night Owls win 11th straight
HAVERHILL — Michael Pierro had a double, single, two RBIs and scored a run to spark the Kingston Night Owls to their 11th straight win late Wednesday night, 9-2 over Marblehead in North Shore Baseball League action.
Andrew Hamel was immense on the mound, pitching four shutout innings, of no-hit ball with eight strikeouts in picking up the win. Andrew Thibault, Joe Morin, Nick Comei, Michael Borrelli, Christian Allaire and Billy Keegan were the other RBI contributors.
Griffin St. Onge and Evan Penney finished off the game in relief. With the win, the first-place Night Owls improved to 15-1.
Rivera goes off for Central
Marcus Rivera poured in 25 points and was the third-best scorer across all Hoops for Hope games on Thursday, as Central Catholic bested Methuen, 64-56.
Methuen was led by Isaac Allen, who dropped 15 on the night.
Here are the rest of the results from the Bradner Tournament at Hoops for Hope.
Pelham 59, Acton-Boxboro 45
P — Drew Brown 18; AB — Avery Ghose 15
Burlington 54, St. John’s Prep 51
B — Aidan Oliver 30; SJP — Mason Davis 16
Lowell 65, Nashua South 59
L — Nate Siow 24; NS — Ivan Nyantenji 21
Lawrence 53, Westford 49
L — Cristian Moscat 14; W — Mike Kennedy 13
Lynn English 70, Bishop Guertin 63
LE — Jack Rodriguez 26; BG — Dylan Sanosuosso 15
