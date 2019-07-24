Two players managed to practically take over the game on Wednesday as Salem and Haverhill battled to the final seconds in Hoops for Hope action. Salem ended up getting the best of the contest, winning, 59-55.
Haverhill’s McKayla Dingle was the top scorer across all games, dropping 32 points in the losing effort. Right there with her was Salem’s Olivia Murray, who poured in 25 of her own to lead the Blue Devils to victory.
Here are the rest of the results from Wednesday’s Hoops for Hope action.
Newburyport 31, Andover 30
N — Abigail Gillingham 11; A — Yaribel Pena 14
Austin Prep 33, Wilmington 29
AP — Julie Torres 13; W — Olivia Spicooco 15
Lawrence 53, Salem 42
L — Portia Batistine 19; S — Carly Saif 17
Amesbury 39, Methuen 27
A — Avery Hallinan 22; M — Olivia Barron 7
Billerica 37, Pentucket 30
B — Madison Watford 15; P — Mackenzie Currie 12
Bishop Fenwick 40, Lowell 18
BF — Annie Murphy 18; L — Kamsriya Doris 5
Andover players represent at HNIB Showcase
The North Shore team won its opener over the Connecticut/New York team at the Hockey Night in Boston Showcase, thanks to strong contributions by players from Andover.
Michael Feeney, Sam Murray and Anthony Previte, all Andover High players, each supplied one assist in the North Shore’s 3-0 win, while Jake Brezner (Andover High) and Cole Chingris (Andover/Proctor Academy) combined for the shutout.
