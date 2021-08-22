LOCAL ROUNDUP Night Owls drop Game 5, can clinch title Monday

With a chance to clinch the title, the Kingston Night Owls dropped Game 5 of their North Shore Baseball League championship series to the North Shore Phillies 4-2 on Saturday.
Jamie Velez and Daniel Trezpacz each had two hits to lead the Kingston offense, while Andrew Thibault made a few outstanding catches in center field.
Sean Callahan was the though-luck loser for the Night Owls. He retired 11 of the final 12 batters he faced, striking out eight. Brendan O’Shea added a shutout inning of relief.
The Night Owls have another chance to clinch their fifth straight NSBL title on Monday (8 p.m.) at Fraser Field in Lynn.
