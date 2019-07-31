The Kingston Night Owls wrapped up their regular season with a 6-3 win over Saugus late Tuesday night.
After cruising through the regular season with a 21-3 record, the Nights Owls will begin their quest for a third straight North Shore Baseball League championship as the tournament’s top seed.
Haverhill’s Nick Comei helped fuel a two-run first inning with a double, then added a single in a four-run second along with Andrew Thibault, Mike Borrelli and Jared Brescia. Andrew Hamel got the start and the win, tossing three innings before a handful of relievers sealed the deal.
The Night Owls will play the Rowley NorEasters in the first round. The best-two-of-three series begins Friday night at Haverhill Stadium with an 8 p.m. first pitch.
Betances leads Lawrence
Rising junior Yarleen Betances was on fire for Lawrence during Wednesday’s Hoops for Hope action.
The sharpshooter dropped a game-high 20 points, leading the Lancers to a nail-bitting 38-36 win over Dracut. Cameron Watkins had a team-high 15 points for the Middies.
Here are the results from Wednesday’s other action.
Amesbury 42, North Andover 38
A — Ali Napoli 18; NA — Sara Mellody 13
Bishop Fenwick 33, Wilmington 29
BF — Liz Gonzalez 12; W — Olivia Almeida 11
Masconomet 42, Tyngsboro 21
M — Mak Graves 18; T — Sam Fagundes 7
Pentucket 43, North Reading 22
P — Angelina Yacubacci; NR — Ali Grasso 9
Newburyport 37, Salem 26
N — Abigail Gillingham 16; S — Jordyn Franzen 13
Tewksbury 38, Andover 35
T — Lexi Polimuno 17; A — Tatum Shaw 14
