The Kingston Night Owls wrapped up their regular season with a 6-3 win over Saugus late Tuesday night.

After cruising through the regular season with a 21-3 record, the Nights Owls will begin their quest for a third straight North Shore Baseball League championship as the tournament’s top seed.

Haverhill’s Nick Comei helped fuel a two-run first inning with a double, then added a single in a four-run second along with Andrew Thibault, Mike Borrelli and Jared Brescia. Andrew Hamel got the start and the win, tossing three innings before a handful of relievers sealed the deal.

The Night Owls will play the Rowley NorEasters in the first round. The best-two-of-three series begins Friday night at Haverhill Stadium with an 8 p.m. first pitch.

 

Betances leads Lawrence

Rising junior Yarleen Betances was on fire for Lawrence during Wednesday’s Hoops for Hope action.

The sharpshooter dropped a game-high 20 points, leading the Lancers to a nail-bitting 38-36 win over Dracut. Cameron Watkins had a team-high 15 points for the Middies.

Here are the results from Wednesday’s other action.

Amesbury 42, North Andover 38

A — Ali Napoli 18; NA — Sara Mellody 13

Bishop Fenwick 33, Wilmington 29

BF — Liz Gonzalez 12; W — Olivia Almeida 11

Masconomet 42, Tyngsboro 21

M — Mak Graves 18; T — Sam Fagundes 7

Pentucket 43, North Reading 22

P — Angelina Yacubacci; NR — Ali Grasso 9

Newburyport 37, Salem 26

N — Abigail Gillingham 16; S — Jordyn Franzen 13

Tewksbury 38, Andover 35

T — Lexi Polimuno 17; A — Tatum Shaw 14

Tags