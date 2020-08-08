Summer Baseball
Pitching leads Night Owls
Pitcher Brendon O’Shea was outstanding in four innings of scoreless relief, allowing no hits and no walks, as the Kingston Night Owls tuned up for the North Shore Baseball League playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the North Shore Phillies.
Mike Borrelli’s RBI double in the second inning, followed up by Zack Miles’ RBI single, was all the offense the Owls would need. Ty Johnson at first base and Nick Comei at shortstop each made multiple excellent defensive plays to preserve the win.
Aaron Zabawski was the winning pitcher, allowing one run in two innings pitched. Garret Roberts recorded the save.
With the win, the Night Owls improved to 10-4 and will be the No. 3 seed for the playoffs. They’ll open at home Tuesday at 8 p.m. against a team yet to be determined.
Brown keys Andover
Jackson Brown threw a complete game four-hitter, leading Andover past North Andover 5-2 in Essex County League action.
Andover scored three runs in the second inning. Evan Doheny and Brown walked, P.J. Reming singled to left field to drive in Doheny and, with two outs, Brian Gibson singled in two more runs.
Andover added two runs in the sixth on RBI hits by Arvin Nunez (triple) and Alex Pisacreta.
Pisacreta had a diving catch in center and Reming had an unassisted double play to end the game. Doheny and Gibson were each on base three times.
Eric Whitehead and Sean Scully each had RBI singles for North Andover.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.