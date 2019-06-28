Nick Ottaviani’s second double of the game, a two-run shot in the bottom of the sixth, gave North Andover Little League a dramatic, 9-8, walk-off win over Andover American Legion Friday night.
The win capped a perfect run through three pool-play games for North Andover, which earned the top seed in the upcoming District 14 playoffs. It will play the same Andover American team in a best-of-3 series which will take place from July 8-10.
Ottaviani also pitched two innings in the win. Teammate Brendan Burke had two singles and scored three runs, and Gabe Polonsky added a bases-clearing triple, 3 RBIs and a single.
Dylan Lawrence picked up the win on the mound for North Andover.
Andover Legion falls
The tough start continued for Andover Legion Post 8, falling to Middleton-Peabody, 4-1, Friday night.
The loss dropped Post 8 to 1-4-1 on the young season.
After Middleton-Peabody scored twice in the bottom of the first and once in the third, Andover scored its lone run in the fourth on a Nolan Schirmer sacrifice fly. Alex Weinreb led off the inning with a single, and was singled over to second by Matt Potts before a wild pitched advanced the runners up.
But Andover could only strike for a run in the inning, and couldn’t do any damage after loading the bases with only one out in the top of the seventh.
Arvin Nunez tossed six innings and struck out five while walking just one for Post 8, which will be at Methuen Post 122 on Sunday for a 6 p.m. first pitch.
