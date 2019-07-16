DANVERS — The Andover Post 8 legion team only needed six innings to see off Danvers, winning in a 12-0 landslide on Tuesday night.
The trio of Andrew Theriault, Josh Gruenberg and Chris Stokes combined to throw just 87 pitches, allowing only four hits and striking out seven. Meanwhile, Theriault led the way at the plate with three hits.
Henry Grebe also had three base knocks, while Gruenberg, Nolan Schirmer, Matt Potts and Alex Pisacreta had two apiece. Schirmer and Pisacreta each knocked in three runs, while Grebe drove in two more.
Post 8 (6-5-1) looks to keep its playoff hopes alive at home at 6 p.m. against Saugus on Wednesday.
Haverhill loses lead late
ROWLEY — Newburyport Post 150 rallied for five runs in the bottom of the sixth to overturn a 3-0 lead and beat Haverhill Post 4, 5-3, in Tuesday’s regular season finale.
The loss was Post 4’s second in a row, following a 14-0 start to the summer campaign.
Matt Waelter brought a one-hit shutout into the sixth, before Newburyport was able to tie the game, then score two unearned runs on a miscued double play that would have ended the inning.
Post 4 had five hits on the night, with Kyle Eddy delivering two. Kyle O’Neill, Matt Maginnis and Will Carpenter had the other three, while Carpenter added an RBI.
Post 4 (14-2) will still have a first-round bye and will host a second-round playoff game at Trinity Stadium on Sunday.
Cleary powers Pentucket to semis
Pentucket had to win two games in order to reach the semifinals of the Hoops for Hope Bradner Tournament on Tuesday, and, behind Peter Cleary, the Sachems did just that.
Cleary scored 19 points in a tight 56-52 win over Andover, then dropped 23 as Pentucket took down Pelham, 74-64. Kyle Rocker led Andover with 21 in the loss, then Drew Brown had 21 for Pelham.
The Sachems are set to face Lowell in the semifinals at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday for a chance to play in the 8:30 p.m. final.
Here are the results from the Bradner Tournament quarterfinals.
North Andover 88, Central Catholic 69
NA — Kyle Moore 17; CC — Xavier Mackenzie 26
Lowell 73, Lawrence 66
Lo — Carlos Nunez 34; La — Jeremiah Melendez 19
