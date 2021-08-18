LOCAL ROUNDUP: Thibault, Night Owls take Game 2 of championship series

Courtesy photo by Kamal Asar.Andrew Thibault, here in a previous season, had a huge day as the Kingston Night Owls won Game 2 of their NSBL championship series.

Andrew Thibault notched two hits and scored two runs to help the Kingston Night Owls beat the North Shore Phillies 4-2 in Game 2 of their North Shore Baseball League championship series on Tuesday.

Connor Morin added two clutch RBIs for the Night Owls, while Ty Johnson blasted a solo homer to lead off the sixth inning.

Winning pitcher Tyler McDonald threw a complete game for Kingston. He struck out nine and allowed just five hits and two walks. He overcame a 20-minute delay due to lightning in the first inning.

The two teams were scheduled to play Game 3 of their best-of-seven series on Wednesday. 

