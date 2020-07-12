NEIBL Baseball
Noah Poulin and Jake Champagne each drove in a run, but Salem fell to Weare 13-3 on Sunday. Trevor DeMinico, Tanner Morgano and Tom Dion each scored a run for Salem.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 84F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wilmington, MA - Jeannette R. McEnroe (Meleschuk), age 77, of Lawrence, formerly of Wilmington and Fla.,, passed away unexpectedly on June 10, 2020. Jeannette was the beloved wife of the late Joseph McEnroe, devoted mother of Susan Tyler of Virginia, Lynda Steinbrecher of Jacksonville, Fla.,…
Bedford, MA - Mary C. Cretella, of Bedford passed away on July 7, 2020, age 92. She is survived by 4 children: Ben Lavine of Lowell, David Lavine and his wife Barbara of Bedford, Emily Lavine of Acton, and Kenneth Lavine and his wife Leeann of Southwick. Grandmother to 8: Marc, Steven, Jeann…
TEWKSBURY - Marie L. (Larocque) Sheehy, RN, GNP-BC, age 60, of Tewksbury, passed away July 7, 2020. Beloved wife of John W. "Jack" Sheehy Jr. Daughter of the late Roland E. and Doris V. (Beaulieu) Larocque. Mother of Colleen M. Sheehy of Tewksbury, Erin B. (Sheehy) Pearce; and her husband Ja…
