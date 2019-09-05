FIELD HOCKEY
Pentucket 3, North Reading 1
Goals: Meghan Bean 2, Amanda Leinas
Saves: Charlene Basque 5
North Reading (0-1): 1 0 — 1
Pentucket (1-0): 1 2 — 3
Goffstown 3, Sanborn 1
Goals: Krystiana Stefanile
Saves: Izzi Giles 10
Sanborn (0-2): 0 1 — 1
Goffstown (1-1): 1 2 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Merrimack 2
Goals: Mari Shea, Kate Bennett 2
Saves: Khaliyah Ellis 12
Pinkerton (1-0): 1 2 — 3
Merrimack (0-1): 0 2 — 2
Bedford 1, Methuen 1
Goals: Claudia Crowe
Saves: Isabel Putnam 16
Methuen (0-0-1): 0 1 — 1
Bedford: 0 1 — 1
GOLF
Haverhill 15, Tewksbury 5
At Bradford CC (Par 35)
Haverhill winners: Jackson DiFloures 5-and-4 (medalist 34), Sean Crockett 1-up, Will Madden 2-and-1, Zach Robertson 1-up, Matt Murphy 3-and-2, Aiden Azevedo halved, Sam Boyer halved
Records: Tewksbury 0-1, Haverhill 1-0
Andover 20, Dracut 0
Renaissance (Par 36)
Team leaders: Mac Lee 5-and-4, Evan Giggey 2-up, Nick Ventura 3-and-2, Teddy Gorrie 3-and-2, Cade Cedarchuck 4-and-2, Steven Ingram 4-and-3, Matt Theriault 5-and-4, Timmy Kobelski 4-and-3
Records: Dracut 0-1, Andover 2-0
North Andover 17, Methuen 3
At North Andover CC
Winners: M — Xavier Cordero 2-up; NA — James Robbins, Adam Heinze, Dan MacMillan, Jack Fay, Jack Roe, Jon Finn, Jack Twombly
Records: Methuen 0-1, North Andover 1-1
Manchester 115, Pentucket 74
Team leaders: Ava Spencer 18 points, Will Neth 14, Alex Satkus 13
Records: Pentucket 0-2
Chelmsford 11, Central Catholic 9
At Atkinson CC (Par 36)
Central Catholic winners: Josh Lavallee 35, Mikey Yfantopulos 36, Alex Hay 42
Records: Central Catholic 0-2
Pelham takes first
at Apple Hill (Par 35)
Team scores: Pelham 76, Sanborn 69, Somersworth 49, ConVal 32
Local leaders: Pelham — Russ Hamel 37, Darren Minuti 45, Colby Walsh 45, Peter Gamache 45; Sanborn — Pat Sullivan 38, Nate Pouliot 44, Pat Breslin 48
Records: Pelham 6-0, Sanborn 5-1
BOYS SOCCER
Northeast 2, Whittier 0
Saves: Luke MacFarland 7
Northeast Metro (1-0-1): 0 2 — 2
Whittier (0-1-0): 0 0 — 0
Lowell 1, Methuen 1
Goals: Kember Lima
Saves: Ethan Donahue 13
Lowell: 0 1 — 1
Methuen (0-1-1): 1 0 — 1
North Andover 6, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Jack Beterman, Max Callamaro, Jimmy Boyle, Lucas Sciaudone, Andrew Howard, Caleb Ginsburg
Saves: Tyler Bussell 2
Tewksbury (0-1): 0 0 — 0
North Andover (2-0): 5 1 — 6
Andover 3, Dracut 2
Goals: Anton Pace, Allen Gao, Jackson Brown
Saves: Wilson Stecher 9
Dracut (1-1): 1 1 — 2
Andover (1-1): 2 1 — 3
Chelmsford 2, Lawrence 0
Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 16
Chelmsford: 1 1 — 2
Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 2, Haverhill 1
Goals: CC — John McCarthy 2; H — Aidan Corcoran
Saves: CC — Owen D’Agata 3; H — Matt Corliss 9
Haverhill (0-1-1): 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (1-1-0): 0 2 — 2
GIRLS SOCCER
Haverhill 5, Lawrence 0
Goals: H — Felicya DeCicco 2, Meggie Dellea, Natalie Keenan, Delani Dorsey
Saves: H — Felicya DeCicco 0, Taylor Bruneau 1
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (1-1): 2 3 — 5
Andover 5, Dracut 1
Goals: Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Rachel Souza, Maya Schwinn-Clanton, Riley Lowe, Katherine Billings
Saves: Izzy Shih 4
Andover (1-0-1): 3 2 — 5
Dracut (0-1-0): 1 0 — 1
Northeast 2, Whittier 1
Goals: Natalie Vienneau
Saves: Madison Dawkins 8
Whittier (1-1): 0 1 — 1
Northeast Metro (1-0): 1 1 — 2
Kingswood 1, Sanborn 0
Saves: Maya Dutton 12
Sanborn (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Kingswood (1-2): 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic 2, Chelmsford 1
Goals: Faith Lee, Adrianna Marinello
Saves: Katherine DeSimone 3
Central Catholic (1-0): 0 2 — 2
Chelmsford (1-1): 1 0 — 1
North Andover 5, Lowell 0
Goals: Ella Slayton 2, Loreah Klimas 2, Julia Ward
Saves: Caitlin Wessel 2, Paige Pefine 2
North Andover (2-0): 4 1 — 5
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
