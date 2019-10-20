Boys Soccer
Central Catholic 2,
Chelmsford 1
Goals: Bobby Bakhtiari, John McCarthy
Saves: James Sorenson 11
Chelmsford: 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (8-6): 0 2 — 2
Girls Soccer
Brewster 2, Brooks 0
Saves: Sara Moeller 5
Brewster (8-2-1): 1 1 — 2
Brooks (1-7-2): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 1,
North Andover 1
Goals: CC — Elizabeth Dankert; NA — Emily Thurber
Saves: CC — Izzy Majewski 5; NA — Paige Pefine 3, Caitlin Wessel 3
North Andover (10-2-3): 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (9-4-1): 1 0 — 1
