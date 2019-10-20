Boys Soccer

Central Catholic 2,

Chelmsford 1

Goals: Bobby Bakhtiari, John McCarthy

Saves: James Sorenson 11

Chelmsford: 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic (8-6): 0 2 — 2

Girls Soccer

Brewster 2, Brooks 0

Saves: Sara Moeller 5

Brewster (8-2-1): 1 1 — 2

Brooks (1-7-2): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 1,

North Andover 1

Goals: CC — Elizabeth Dankert; NA — Emily Thurber

Saves: CC — Izzy Majewski 5; NA — Paige Pefine 3, Caitlin Wessel 3

North Andover (10-2-3): 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic (9-4-1): 1 0 — 1

