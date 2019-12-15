Boys Basketball

Andover 85, Sutton 68

Andover (85): Rocker 24, Shahtanian 15, McCarthy 7, Slayton 8, Cloutier 2, Moses 2, Cammann 13, MacLellan 7, Pacy 6, Grecco 1. Totals 28-18-85

3-pointers: Rocker 4, Cammann, MacLellan, Shahtanian 3, McCarthy 2

Sutton: 14 16 21 17 — 68

Andover (2-0): 11 27 27 20 — 85

Girls Basketball

Haverhill 60, Lowell Catholic 42

Haverhill (60): Firek 24, Joubert 3, Kwo 9, Dingle 3, Quinlan 4, Burdier 12, Phillips 5. Totals 21-12-60

3-pointers: Firek 6, Dingle, Phillips, Burdier

Haverhill (1-1): 19 12 14 15 — 60

Lowell Catholic:  7 12  9 14 — 42

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks 2, The Hill Academy 2

Brooks (3-1-1): 0 2 0 — 2

The Hill Academy (2-1-2): 2 0 0 — 2

Goals: Carly Stefanini, Brianna O’Neill

Saves: Sydney Correa 34

Brooks 4, Phillips Exeter 3

Brooks (4-1-1): 2 2 0 — 4

Phillips Exeter (3-2-0): 2 1 0 — 3

Goals: Quin Healey 2, Brooke Rogers, Carly Stefanini

Saves: Sydney Correa 20

 

