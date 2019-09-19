Boys Cross Country

Presentation of Mary 27, Lynn Tech 28

Top PMA finishers: 1. Emmanuel Reynoso 22.10, 3. M. Rizza 23.12, 4. T. Regan 23.48

Records: Presentation of Mary 1-1

Girls Cross Country

Presentation of Mary 37, Lynn Tech 61

Top 3 area finishers: 1. Elina Latino 24.54, 5. Olympia Rosano 28.43, L. Arnold 30.00

Records: Presentation of Mary 2-0

Field Hockey

Masconomet 4, Pentucket 0

Records: Pentucket 3-1-2

Timberlane 5, Nashua North 0

Goals: Lily Fay, Ashley Monteiro, Averie Bowman, Sarah Marston, Natalie Macaluso

Saves: Meg Query 2

Timberlane (2-0-4): 3 2 — 5

Nashua North (0-0-6): 0 0 — 0

Brooks 5, Cushing Academy 4

Goals: Molly Driscoll, Brooke Rogers, Lucy Adams, Molly Driscoll, Quin Healy

Saves: Emma Houlihan 8

Brooks (2-0): 1 4 — 5

Cushing Academy (2-1): 2 2 — 4

Golf

Andover 20, Methuen 0at Renaissance (par 36)

Team leaders: A — Mac Lee 4-and-3, Teddy Gorrie 5-and-4, Nick Ventura 3-and-2, Evan Giggey 3-and-1, Cade Cederchuk 4-and-3, Steve Ingram 2-and-1, Matt Theriault 3-and-2, Alicia Wang 2-up

Records: Methuen 0-5, Andover 7-0

Amesbury 91, Pentucket 79

Team leaders: P — Dom Cignetti 17 points, Colby Jaslowich 16, Jordan Cane 15

Records: Amesbury 2-4, Pentucket 1-5

St. John’s Prep 220, North Andover 243

at Kernwood CC

North Andover leaders: James Robbins 37, Jack Roe 39

Records: North Andover 4-2, St. John’s Prep 7-0

Central Catholic 11, Lowell 9

at Atkinson CC (par 36)

Central Catholic: Wins — Josh Lavallee, Kyle Espinola; Halved — Mikey Yfantopulos, Alex Hay, Brendan Marquis, Kyle Melo

Records: Central Catholic 6-1

Pelham earns win

at Passaconaway CC (par 36)

Team scores: Pelham, 85, Conant 55, Campbell 40, Monadnock 29

Pelham scores/points: Russ Hamel 35/28; Peter Gamache 43/20; Ethan Joncas 44/19; Bobby Charette 45/18

Records: Pelham 17-1

Sanborn in second

Canterbury CC (Par 36)

Team scores: Bow 80, Sanborn 59, Laconia 50, Kearsarge 37

Sanborn leaders: Pat Sullivan 41, Josh Radjavitch 46, Patrick Breslin 51, Nat Pouliot 53

Records: Sanborn 12-6

Windham takes first

at Kingswood CC (Par 35)

Team scores: Windham 97, St. Thomas 96, Kingswood 75

Team leaders: Hunter Boudreau 22, Aidan Carter 20, Jack Flanagan 20, Logan Carter 18, Nick Furnari 17

Records: Windham 9-5

Boys Soccer

Haverhill 2, Dracut 1

Goals: Ethan Archambault, Aidan Robarts

Saves: Matt Corliss 8

Haverhill (3-2-1): 0 2 — 2

Dracut: 1 0 — 1

Lawrence 3, Tewksbury 3

Goals: Jesus Echeverria 2, Jesus Guzman

Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 13

Lawrence (0-5-1): 0 3 — 3

Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3

Sanborn 4, Raymond 0

Goals: Evan Burke, Wes Messina, Max Lussier, Allen Burns

Sanborn (4-1-1): 1 3 — 4

Raymond: 0 0 — 0

Billerica 3, Methuen 0

Saves: Ethan Donahue 10

Methuen (1-5-2): 0 0 — 0

Billerica: 1 2 — 3

North Andover 3, Chelmsford 0

Goals: Owen Phelan, William Gossman, James Boyle

Saves: Tyler Bussell 4

Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0

North Andover (5-0-1): 1 2 — 3

Central Catholic 2, Andover 1

Goals: CC — Jackson Wetherbee, Alex Furry; A — Myles Robinson

Saves: CC — James Sorenson 6; A — Wilson Stecher 9

Central Catholic (3-3-0): 1 1 — 2

Andover (2-3-1): 0 1 — 1

Girls Soccer

Andover 3, Central Catholic 1

Goals: A — Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Ava Trapp, Annabelle Chan; CC — Faith Lee

Saves: A — Izzy Shih 4; CC — Izzy Majewski 5

Central Catholic (2-1-0): 1 0 — 1

Andover (3-1-2): 3 0 — 3

Billerica 1, Methuen 0

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 8

Billerica: 0 1 — 1

Methuen (2-4): 0 0 — 0

North Andover 3, Haverhill 0

Goals: NA — Rachel Hunt, Ella Slayton, Kelcey Dion

Saves: NA — Caitlyn Wessel 2, Paige Pefine 4

North Andover (5-0-1): 1 2 — 3

Haverhill (2-4-0): 0 0 — 0

Girls Swimming

North Andover 101, Dracut 80

North Andover winners:

200 medley relay: North Andover (Olivia Freund, Emma Bourassa, Amy Guggenberger, Malia Amuan) 2:02.04; 200 freestyle: Annie Wolfenden 2:17.72; 200 IM: Diya Ackerman-Vallala 2:23.94; 100 freestyle: Skylar Holland 1:04.53; 500 freestyle: Amuan 5:29.96; 200 freestyle relay: North Andover (Caroline Gust, Holland, Samantha Bernat, Diya Ackerman-Vallala) 1:56.00; 100 backstroke: Olivia Freund 1:10.16; 100 breaststroke: Lucy Topping 1:20.22; 400 freestyle relay: North Andover (Gust, Ackerman-Vallala, Wolfenden, Amuan ) 4:13.03

Records: North Andover 1-3

Girls Volleyball

Whittier 3, Lynn Tech 0

Kills: Grace Efosa 12

Blocks: Efosa 4

Assists: Siarra Cronin 20

Service points (aces): Zaria Pollazo 13 (Meghan Jegorow 5)

Digs: Jegorow 4

Lynn Tech: 13 20 22 — 0

Whittier (5-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Laconia 3, Pelham 0

Kills: Morgan Stevens 3

Blocks: Maria Dagher 8

Assists: Casey Chamberlin 3

Service points (aces): Casey Chamberlin 8 (1)

Digs: Jillian Tobin 10

Laconia: 25 25 25 — 3

Pelham (1-5): 20 10 10 — 0

 

