Boys Cross Country
Presentation of Mary 27, Lynn Tech 28
Top PMA finishers: 1. Emmanuel Reynoso 22.10, 3. M. Rizza 23.12, 4. T. Regan 23.48
Records: Presentation of Mary 1-1
Girls Cross Country
Presentation of Mary 37, Lynn Tech 61
Top 3 area finishers: 1. Elina Latino 24.54, 5. Olympia Rosano 28.43, L. Arnold 30.00
Records: Presentation of Mary 2-0
Field Hockey
Masconomet 4, Pentucket 0
Records: Pentucket 3-1-2
Timberlane 5, Nashua North 0
Goals: Lily Fay, Ashley Monteiro, Averie Bowman, Sarah Marston, Natalie Macaluso
Saves: Meg Query 2
Timberlane (2-0-4): 3 2 — 5
Nashua North (0-0-6): 0 0 — 0
Brooks 5, Cushing Academy 4
Goals: Molly Driscoll, Brooke Rogers, Lucy Adams, Molly Driscoll, Quin Healy
Saves: Emma Houlihan 8
Brooks (2-0): 1 4 — 5
Cushing Academy (2-1): 2 2 — 4
Golf
Andover 20, Methuen 0at Renaissance (par 36)
Team leaders: A — Mac Lee 4-and-3, Teddy Gorrie 5-and-4, Nick Ventura 3-and-2, Evan Giggey 3-and-1, Cade Cederchuk 4-and-3, Steve Ingram 2-and-1, Matt Theriault 3-and-2, Alicia Wang 2-up
Records: Methuen 0-5, Andover 7-0
Amesbury 91, Pentucket 79
Team leaders: P — Dom Cignetti 17 points, Colby Jaslowich 16, Jordan Cane 15
Records: Amesbury 2-4, Pentucket 1-5
St. John’s Prep 220, North Andover 243
at Kernwood CC
North Andover leaders: James Robbins 37, Jack Roe 39
Records: North Andover 4-2, St. John’s Prep 7-0
Central Catholic 11, Lowell 9
at Atkinson CC (par 36)
Central Catholic: Wins — Josh Lavallee, Kyle Espinola; Halved — Mikey Yfantopulos, Alex Hay, Brendan Marquis, Kyle Melo
Records: Central Catholic 6-1
Pelham earns win
at Passaconaway CC (par 36)
Team scores: Pelham, 85, Conant 55, Campbell 40, Monadnock 29
Pelham scores/points: Russ Hamel 35/28; Peter Gamache 43/20; Ethan Joncas 44/19; Bobby Charette 45/18
Records: Pelham 17-1
Sanborn in second
Canterbury CC (Par 36)
Team scores: Bow 80, Sanborn 59, Laconia 50, Kearsarge 37
Sanborn leaders: Pat Sullivan 41, Josh Radjavitch 46, Patrick Breslin 51, Nat Pouliot 53
Records: Sanborn 12-6
Windham takes first
at Kingswood CC (Par 35)
Team scores: Windham 97, St. Thomas 96, Kingswood 75
Team leaders: Hunter Boudreau 22, Aidan Carter 20, Jack Flanagan 20, Logan Carter 18, Nick Furnari 17
Records: Windham 9-5
Boys Soccer
Haverhill 2, Dracut 1
Goals: Ethan Archambault, Aidan Robarts
Saves: Matt Corliss 8
Haverhill (3-2-1): 0 2 — 2
Dracut: 1 0 — 1
Lawrence 3, Tewksbury 3
Goals: Jesus Echeverria 2, Jesus Guzman
Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 13
Lawrence (0-5-1): 0 3 — 3
Tewksbury: 1 2 — 3
Sanborn 4, Raymond 0
Goals: Evan Burke, Wes Messina, Max Lussier, Allen Burns
Sanborn (4-1-1): 1 3 — 4
Raymond: 0 0 — 0
Billerica 3, Methuen 0
Saves: Ethan Donahue 10
Methuen (1-5-2): 0 0 — 0
Billerica: 1 2 — 3
North Andover 3, Chelmsford 0
Goals: Owen Phelan, William Gossman, James Boyle
Saves: Tyler Bussell 4
Chelmsford: 0 0 — 0
North Andover (5-0-1): 1 2 — 3
Central Catholic 2, Andover 1
Goals: CC — Jackson Wetherbee, Alex Furry; A — Myles Robinson
Saves: CC — James Sorenson 6; A — Wilson Stecher 9
Central Catholic (3-3-0): 1 1 — 2
Andover (2-3-1): 0 1 — 1
Girls Soccer
Andover 3, Central Catholic 1
Goals: A — Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Ava Trapp, Annabelle Chan; CC — Faith Lee
Saves: A — Izzy Shih 4; CC — Izzy Majewski 5
Central Catholic (2-1-0): 1 0 — 1
Andover (3-1-2): 3 0 — 3
Billerica 1, Methuen 0
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 8
Billerica: 0 1 — 1
Methuen (2-4): 0 0 — 0
North Andover 3, Haverhill 0
Goals: NA — Rachel Hunt, Ella Slayton, Kelcey Dion
Saves: NA — Caitlyn Wessel 2, Paige Pefine 4
North Andover (5-0-1): 1 2 — 3
Haverhill (2-4-0): 0 0 — 0
Girls Swimming
North Andover 101, Dracut 80
North Andover winners:
200 medley relay: North Andover (Olivia Freund, Emma Bourassa, Amy Guggenberger, Malia Amuan) 2:02.04; 200 freestyle: Annie Wolfenden 2:17.72; 200 IM: Diya Ackerman-Vallala 2:23.94; 100 freestyle: Skylar Holland 1:04.53; 500 freestyle: Amuan 5:29.96; 200 freestyle relay: North Andover (Caroline Gust, Holland, Samantha Bernat, Diya Ackerman-Vallala) 1:56.00; 100 backstroke: Olivia Freund 1:10.16; 100 breaststroke: Lucy Topping 1:20.22; 400 freestyle relay: North Andover (Gust, Ackerman-Vallala, Wolfenden, Amuan ) 4:13.03
Records: North Andover 1-3
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Lynn Tech 0
Kills: Grace Efosa 12
Blocks: Efosa 4
Assists: Siarra Cronin 20
Service points (aces): Zaria Pollazo 13 (Meghan Jegorow 5)
Digs: Jegorow 4
Lynn Tech: 13 20 22 — 0
Whittier (5-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Laconia 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Morgan Stevens 3
Blocks: Maria Dagher 8
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 3
Service points (aces): Casey Chamberlin 8 (1)
Digs: Jillian Tobin 10
Laconia: 25 25 25 — 3
Pelham (1-5): 20 10 10 — 0
