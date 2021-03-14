Girls Swimming
Methuen 110, North Andover 76
Team Scores: Methuen/Tewksbury 110, North Andover 76; Chelmsford 108, North Andover 78
Winners for Methuen vs. North Andover:
200 medley relay: Methuen (Julia Galuska, Carter DeLano, Johnathan Phan, Cory Boiselle) 2:03.88; 200 freestyle: Nicholas Ferrucci (NA) 2:03.25; 200 IM: Phan (M) 2:21.91; 50 freestyle: Harrison Rupp (NA) 24.09; Diving: Lex Flores (M) 229.88; 100 butterfly: Phan (M) 1:04.29; 100 freestyle: C. DeLano (M) 59.95; 500 freestyle: Ali Abdela (NA) 5:45.75; 200 freestyle relay: Methuen (C. DeLano, Boiselle, Philip Nguyen, Phan) 1:48.88; 100 backstroke: Andrew Gust (NA) 1:06.40; 100 breaststroke: DeLano (M) 1:12.18; 400 freestyle relay: North Andover (Michael Razin, Gust, Rupp, Ferrucci) 4:02.47
Records: Methuen 1-1
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.