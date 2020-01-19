Boys Basketball
Brooks 77, Beaver Country Day 51
Brooks (77): Oladitan 2, Whitney-Sidney 6, Yepdo 5, Foster 17, Smith 24, Thomson 14, Mulvey 6, Iwowo 3, Barreto-D’Silva 0, Blodgett 0, Nkimbeng 0, Fitzgerald 0, Janney 0. Totals 31-7-77
3-pointers: Mulvey 2, Smith 4, Yepdo, Iwowo
Brooks (10-1): 37 40 — 77
Beaver Country Day (10-4): 12 39 — 51
Phillips 62, Tabor Academy 41
Phillips (62): Johnson 10, Momah 12, Dinkins 16, Meyers 13, Kumler 5, Lane 6
3-pointers: Johnson, Kumler, Meyers 2, Dinkins 2
Phillips (5-1): 28 34 — 62
Tabor Academy: 17 24 — 41
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy 43, Phillips 37
Phillips (37): Brady 0, McGrath 4, Marquis 5, Shkolnik 0, Harris 4, Buckley 4, Herndon 9, Nardone 11, Olsen 0, Hannon 0
Phillips (6-5): 25 12 — 37
Milton Academy: 22 21 — 43
Girls Ice Hockey
Burlington 11, Central Catholic 5
Burlington: 5 2 4 — 11
Central Catholic (1-7-2): 0 4 1 — 5
Goals: Sarah Biddle, Audrey O’Connor, Maeve Hurley, Megan Malolepszy, Julia Storniolo
Saves: Liz Smith 12
