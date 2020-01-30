Boys Basketball
Peabody 74, Whittier 29
Whittier (29): Tricoche 6, Rodriguez 0, Efosa 5, Couture 15, Byram 3, Kemblowski 0. Totals 10-6-29
3-pointers: Tricoche 2, Efosa
Peabody: 18 22 18 16 — 74
Whittier (6-5): 6 18 3 2 — 29
Methuen 58, Dracut 51
Methuen (58): Garcia 15, Allen 5, Carpio 3, Urena 2, Touma 7, Crowe 8, Lussier 16, Wannaphong 2, Santana 0, Lopez 0. Totals 19-14-58
3-pointers: Crowe 2, Garcia, Carpio, Touma, Lussier
Dracut: 12 13 15 11 — 51
Methuen (8-8): 12 11 12 23 — 58
Girls Basketball
Bow 43, Sanborn 41
Sanborn (41): Merry-Carreiro 2, Morris 2, Houghton 7, McGough 12, Griffith 5, Young 3, Douglas 0, Hinckley 6, Brown 0, Postema 0
3-pointers: Merry-Carreiro, McGough 3, Houghton
Bow (6-5): 14 11 2 16 — 43
Sanborn (4-7): 9 11 7 14 — 41
Girls Gymnastics
Central Catholic 136.50, North Andover 129.85
Placers:
Vault: 1. Meagan Kelly (CC) 9.05, 2. Deidre Donovan (CC) 9.0, 3. Drew Perry (NA) 8.85; Bars: 1. Perry (NA) 9.0, 2. Kelly (CC) 8.7, 3. Lindsay Neyman (NA) 8.3, 3. Donovan (CC) 8.3; Beam: 1. Kelly (CC) 8.6, 2. Donovan (CC) 8.4, 3. Meg Silk (CC) 8.3; Floor: 1. Donovan (CC) 9.3, Kelly (CC) 9.15, 3. Neyman (NA) 9.1, Regina Dieli (CC) 9.1; All-around: 1. Kelly (CC) 35.50, 2. Donovan (CC) 35.00, Perry (NA) 33.65
Boys Ice Hockey
Central Catholic 8, Acton-Boxborough 2
Central Catholic (8-6-1): 2 2 4 — 8
Acton-Boxborough: 0 2 0 — 2
Goals: Cam Marzilli, Charlie LeCain, Tyler Cullen, Nick Peters, Michael Dinges, Connor Finneran, Kyle Melo 2
Saves: Michael Brothers 10
Boys Skiing
North Andover sweeps
Meet Results: Manchester Essex 77, Austin Prep 58; North Andover 100, Manchester Essex 35; North Andover 110, Andover 25; St. John’s 129, Andover 6; St. John’s 111, Masconomet 24; Masconomet 125, Haverhill 10
Top 15: 1. Cam Musial (SJ) 25.79, 2. Robbie McKensie (M) 26.36, 3. Tim Haarmann (SJ) 26.40, 4. Owen Grandt (SJ) 27.84, 5. Peyton McKee (SJ) 28.26, 6. Segev Moritz (NA) 28.65, 7. Jackson Burns (SJ) 28.89, 8. Peter Goss (SJ) 29.24, 9. Rocco Masciarelli (SJ) 29.36, 10. Evan Fisichelli (SJ) 29.55, 11. Charlie Danis (SJ) 29.76, 12. Liam Quinlan (M) 29.79, 13. Henry Doucette (SJ) 29.99, 14. Alex Rosen (ME) 30.01, 15. Ryan Clark (ME) 30.37; Ryan Swenson (A) 31.97; Jae Corcoran (H) 34.88
Records: St. John’s 7-0, North Andover 6-1, Manchester Essex 5-1, Masco 4-3, Andover 1-6, Haverhill 1-6, Austin Prep 0-6
Boys Swimming
MVC Championship
Team scores: 1. Chelmsford 516, 2. Andover 367, 3. Lowell 192, 4. Central Catholic 141, 5. Haverhill 113, 6. North Andover 61
Local top-6 placers:
200 medley relay: 2. Andover A 1:42.72, 5. Andover B 1:52.16, 6. Central Catholic 1:52.17; 200 freestyle: 2. Kenneth Siu (And) 1:51.17, 4. Henry Campbell (And) 1:53.41, 5. Casey Connors (Haverhill) 1:53.50; 200 IM: 2. William Qian (And) 2:11.07, 3. Nicholas Ferrucci (North Andover) 2:11.96, 4. Dylan Wang (And) 2:14.33, 6. Andrew Kelley (CC) 2:15.44;
50 freestyle: 1. Dan McLaughlin (Hav) 22.30, 3. Dennis Tang (And) 23.49, 4. Adam Medjamia (And) 23.83, 6. Harrison Rupp (NA) 24.35; 100 butterfly: 3. Qian (And) 58.28; 100 freestyle: 3. Casey Connors (Hav) 51.95, 4. Tang (And) 51.99, 5. Patrick Currie (And) 52.56; 500 freestyle: 1. Campbell (And) 5:02.98, 4. Victor She (And) 5:26.23; 200 freestyle relay: 2. Andover A 1:33.87, 4. Haverhill 1:39.67, 5. Andover B 1:39.98, 6. Central Catholic 1:40.04;
100 backstroke: 1. McLaughlin (Hav) 57.81, 3. Currie (And) 58.29; 100 breaststroke: 2. Siu (And) 1:01.30, 3. Medjamia (And) 1:05.07, 4. Ryan Cook (And) 1:06.63; 400 freestyle relay: 3. Andover A 3:34.49, 5. Central Catholic 3:43.49, 6. Andover B 3:44.08
Wrestling
Lawrence 48, Greater Lawrence 24
Winners:
106: Fernando Alvarado (L) pin 1:24; 113: Luis Mauricio (L) pin :50; 120: Jaycob Zapata (L) pin 1:21; 126: Aiden Ranno (GL) pin :58; 132: Davidson Theosmy (L) dec.10-5; 138: Alex Cn
hhy (L) pin 3:15; 145: John Vazquez (L) dec. 5-0; 152: Julian Melendez (GL) dec. 12-10; 160: Amauris Gmez (GL) pin 4:31 ; 170: Miguel Vazquez (GL) by forfeit; 182: Edward Pimental (GL) dec. 6-5; 195: Freddy Collazo (L) pin 3:24; 220: Eric Sanchez (L) pin 3:02; HVY: Joel Barreto (L) pin 3:29
Records: Lawrence 11-14-1
