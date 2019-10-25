Field Hockey
North Reading 2, Pentucket 0
Pentucket (9-7-2): 0 0 — 0
North Reading: 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic 6, Lawrence 0
Goals: Maddie DiPietro, Erin Teece 2, Hannah Cuff, Grace Gervais, Livi Faro
Saves: Meghan Ferris 0, Alexis DeMattia 0, Audra Gearin 0
Central Catholic (10-3-4): 4 2 — 6
Lawrence: 0 0 — 0
Golf
Haverhill, Central take first
Team scores: 1(t). Haverhill 243, 1(t). Central Catholic 243, 3. Andover 244, 4. Billerica 247, 5. North Andover 253, 6. Lowell 254, 7. Chelmsford 266, 8. Tewksbury 283, 9. Methuen 290, 10. Dracut 321
Local top-25 placers: 1. Mac Lee (And) 72, 2. Mikey Yfantopulos (CC) 74, 3. Josh Lavallee (CC) 77, 4(t). Aiden Azevedo (Hav) 78, 6(t). Adam Heinze (NA) 80, 6(t). Nick Ventura (And) 80, 8(t). Sean Crockett (Hav) 81, 11. James Robbins (NA) 83, 12. Jackson DiFloures (Hav) 84, 20(t). Jack Roe (NA) 90, 22(t). Stephen Ingram (And) 92, 22(t). Alex Hay (CC) 92, 24. Josh Frechette (Methuen) 93, 25. Zach Alfonso (Methuen) 95
Girls Soccer
North Reading 1, Pentucket 1
Goals: Tess Graham
Assists: Mackenzie Currie
Saves: Ashlynne Reade 8
North Reading: 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (9-6-3): 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic 1, Tewksbury 1
Goals: Adrianna Marinello
Saves: Izzy Majewski 3, Katherine DeSimone 0
Central Catholic (9-4-2): 0 1 — 1
Tewksbury (7-6-3): 0 1 — 1
Chelsea 1, Greater Lawrence 1
Goals: Alessia Barbara
Saves: Jaslyn Abreau 8
Chelsea: 1 0 — 1
Greater Lawrence (9-4-3): 0 1 — 1
Andover 1, North Andover 0
Goals: Rachel Souza
Saves: Izzy Shih 3
Andover (11-2-3): 0 1 — 1
North Andover (10-3-3): 0 0 — 0
Lowell 1, Methuen 1
Goals: Brooke Tardugno
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 6
Methuen (4-10-2): 0 1 — 1
Lowell: 0 1 — 1
Boys Soccer
Dracut 3, Lawrence 0
Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 6
Lawrence (2-13-2): 0 0 — 0
Dracut: 3 0 — 3
Whittier 2, Nashoba Tech 0
Goals: Kyle Eddy, David Wilson
Saves: Luke MacFarland 7
Nashoba Tech: 0 0 — 0
Whittier (8-7-1): 0 2 — 2
Andover 3, North Andover 1
Goals: A — Jackson Gress 2, Evan Arpin; NA — Max Camallaro
Saves: A — Joe Atwood 14; NA — Tyler Bussell 12, Matthew Wessel 5
North Andover (12-2-2): 0 1 — 1
Andover (8-6-3): 2 1 — 3
Girls Volleyball
Whittier 3, Notre Dame 1
Kills: Grace Efosa 8, Siarra Cronin 8
Blocks: Neveah Al-Sarabi 2
Assists: Cronin 17
Service points (aces): Alyssa Michel 19 (Efosa 5)
Digs: Zaria Collazo 7
Whittier (13-6): 25 14 25 25 — 3
Notre Dame: 14 25 12 18 — 1
Greater Lawrence 3, Chelsea 0
Kills: Kerry Ortiz 6
Blocks: Kaylin Martinez 1
Assists: Nataly Guzman 11
Service points (aces): Guzman 17 (10)
Digs: Kiara Morales 9
Chelsea (4-11): 16 11 14 — 0
Greater Lawrence (14-7): 25 25 25 — 3
Nashoba Tech 3, Presentation of Mary 1
Kills: Sara D’Agostino 8
Blocks: D’Agostino 4, Athena Sharpe 3
Assists: Maia Munoz 8
Service points (aces): Arlette Cabral 11, Sharpe 11 (Cabral 5, Sharpe 5)
Digs: Isabella Vaillancourt 7
Nashoba Tech: 18 25 25 25 — 3
Presentation (4-14): 25 21 22 21 — 1
Marblehead 3, Andover 1
Kills: Sophia Martinez 11, Caroline Fraser 9
Blocks: Abbie Ledoux 2
Assists: Brooke Abouhamad 26
Service points (aces): Caroline Fraser 17 (6)
Digs: Caroline Fraser 12, Brooke Abouhamad 12
Andover (7-12): 25 22 22 22 — 1
Marblehead: 22 25 25 25 — 3
Girls Swimming
Methuen 99, Lowell 79
Methuen winners:
200 medley relay: Methuen (Julia Galuska, Callie DeLano, Katie LeFebvre, Samuel Camacho) 2:08.16; 200 IM: DeLano 2:29.52; 50 freestyle: Kyra Donahue 26.44; Diving: Caleb Canavan 239.40; 100 butterfly: LeFebvre 1:11.16; 100 freestyle: Donahue 57.97; 500 freestyle: Callie Legvold 6:08.37; 200 freestyle relay: Methuen (Camacho, Ava Facella, Samantha DeNaro, Donahue) 1:54.25; 100 backstroke: Facella 1:08.13; 100 breaststroke: DeLano 1:15.90; 400 freestyle relay: Methuen (LeFebvre, Facella, DeLano, Donahue) 4:13.41
Records: Methuen 7-3
Methuen 3, North Middlesex Regional 1
Kills: Sam Driend 15, Jillian McCoy 9, Meghan Levesque 9
Blocks: Rosely Nunez 8
Assists: Kate McDonnell 33
Service points (aces): Driend 12 (Nunez 4)
Digs: McCoy 18
North Middlesex Regional (15-3): 18 23 25 23 — 1
Methuen (11-9): 25 25 21 25 — 3
Pinkerton 3, Windham 1
Kills: P — Ella Dandrade 10
Blocks: P — Sarah Taylor 6
Assists: P — Ella Koeld 24
Service points (aces): P — Reese Asselin 14 (Dandrade 4); W — Nicki Batson 14 (3)
Digs: P — Dandrade 23
Windham (7-11): 19 22 25 19 — 1
Pinkerton (16-2): 25 25 18 25 — 3
Lawrence 3, Central Catholic 0
Kills: CC — Olivia Hall 11
Blocks: CC — Meghan Silk 2
Assists: CC — Olivia Thomas-Roy 18
Service points (aces): Thomas-Roy 8 (Sophia Rzepala 4)
Digs: CC — Hall 10
Central Catholic (9-7): 12 22 23 — 0
Lawrence (14-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Kingswood 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Maria Dagher 4
Blocks: Dagher 9
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 2
Service points: Paige Demmons 2
Pelham (2-14): 7 16 10 — 0
Kingswood: 25 25 25 — 3
