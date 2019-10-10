Field Hockey

Pentucket 1, Newburyport 0

Goals: P — Liv Reagan

Saves: P — Charlene Basque 2

Newburyport (6-5-2): 0 0 — 0

Pentucket (8-3-2): 0 1 — 1

Manchester Memorial 4, Timberlane 3

Goals: Lily Fay 2, Natalie Macaluso

Saves: Meg Query 0

Timberlane (5-7-0): 0 3 — 3

Manchester Memorial: 3 1 — 4

Golf

Central Catholic 14.5, Methuen 5.5

At Merrimack GC (par 34)

Winners: CC — Josh Lavallee 2-and-1, Mikey Yfantopulos 3-and-2, Charlie Powers 5-and-3, Brendan Marquis 3-and-2; M — Xavier Cordero 2-and-1

Records: Central Catholic 8-9, Methuen 4-11

Lowell 11.5, Andover 8.5

at North Andover CC

Scorers: NA — Adam Heinze 2-and-1, Jack Fay 3-and-2, Jon Finn 1-up, Ryan Biancavilla halved, Tyler Fay 1-up; A — Mac Lee 2-and-1, Cade Cederchuck 1-up, Nick Ventura 1-up, Tommy Tavenner halved

Records: Andover 13-1, North Andover 10-2

Boys Soccer

Goffstown 1, Salem 1

Goals: Cody Sicard

Salem (3-4-5): 1 0 0 — 1

Goffstown (4-6-2): 1 0 0 — 1

Lawrence 1, Methuen 1

Goals: L — Jesus Echevarria; M — Jhonathan Ortega

Saves: L — Arodi Rodriguez 7; M — Ethan Donahue 12

Lawrence (2-10-3): 1 0 — 1

Methuen (1-10-3): 0 1 — 1

Campbell 2, Sanborn 2

Goals: Tyler Lovely, James O’Connell

Saves: Zach Ramsdell

Campbell: 1 1 — 2

Sanborn (6-4-2): 0 2 — 2

Essex Tech 2, Whittier 1

Goals: Parker Jennings

Saves: Luke MacFarland 9

Essex Tech: 1 1 — 2

Whittier (4-7-1): 1 0 — 1

Bishop Guertin 1, Pinkerton 0

Saves: Thomas Richmond 5

Bishop Guertin: 0 1 — 1

Pinkerton (1-9-2): 0 0 — 0

Andover 2, Lowell 1

Goals: Anton Pace, Mark Huynh

Saves: Joe Atwood 7

Andover (5-6-2): 1 1 — 2

Lowell: 1 0 — 1

Girls Soccer

Pentucket 6, Triton 2

Goals: P — Jacey Jennings 2, Mackenzie Currie 2, Annabelle Sylvanowicz 2

Saves: P — Ashlynne Reade 5

Pentucket (8-3-2): 2 4 — 6

Triton (3-9-2): 1 1 — 2

Greater Lawrence 3, Nashoba Tech 1

Goals: Eliany Rivera 2, Lisette Perez 1

Saves: Jaslyn Abreau 16

Nashoba Tech: 1 0 — 1

Greater Lawrence (8-4-1): 1 2 — 3

Methuen 6, Lawrence 0

Goals: M — Stephanie Tardugno, Brooke Tardugno, Sam Matarazzo, Kaitlyn Wrisley, Bella Keaney, Riley O’Hearn

Saves: M — Stephanie Henrick 2, Hailee Pickles 1

Methuen (4-8): 5 1 — 6

Lawrence (0-12): 0 0 — 0

Lynn Tech 1, Whittier 0

Saves: Madison Dawkins 3

Whittier (6-5-1): 0 0 — 0

Lynn Tech (8-4-1): 1 0 — 1

Andover 3, Tewksbury 0

Goals: Ava Trapp, Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Emma Azzi

Saves: Izzy Shih 3

Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0

Andover (8-1-2): 3 0 — 3

Haverhill 1, Central Catholic 0

Goals: H — Meggie Dellea

Saves: H — Felicya DeCicco 16; A — Izzy Majewski 2

Central Catholic (7-4-0): 0 0 — 0

Haverhill (6-6-0): 1 0 — 1

Girls Volleyball

Greater Lowell 3, Whittier 1

Kills: Grace Efosa 8

Blocks: Natalia Cintron 2, Siarra Cronin 2

Assists: Cronin 18

Service points: Zaria Collazo 9

Digs: Alicia Habib 31

Greater Lowell: 23 25 25 25 — 3

Whittier (10-5): 25 17 17 18 — 1

Andover 3, Chelmsford 0

Kills: Caroline Fraser 8, Sophia Martinez 8

Blocks: Abbie Ledoux 2, Martinez 2

Assists: Brooke Abouhamad 25

Service points (aces): Jenny McNaughton 16 (6)

Digs: McNaughton 6, Fraser 6, Abouhamad 6

Chelmsford: 14 21 22 — 0

Andover (6-8): 25 25 25 — 3

Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Tech 0

Kills: Ester Mills 9

Blocks: Sophia Brodnick 3

Assists: Laura Harvey 7

Aces: Adrianna Taboucheroni 13

Digs: Maddie Ariazza 6

Nashoba Tech: 11 26 12 — 0

Fellowship Christian (6-7): 25 28 25 — 3

Coe-Brown 3, Pelham 0

Kills: Meghan Roemer 2

Assists: Casey Chamberlin 3

Service points: Paige Demmons 2, Jillian Tobin 2

Digs: Tobin 10

Coe-Brown: 25 25 25 — 3

Pelham (1-11):  7 20  7 — 0

 

 

