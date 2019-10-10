Field Hockey
Pentucket 1, Newburyport 0
Goals: P — Liv Reagan
Saves: P — Charlene Basque 2
Newburyport (6-5-2): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (8-3-2): 0 1 — 1
Manchester Memorial 4, Timberlane 3
Goals: Lily Fay 2, Natalie Macaluso
Saves: Meg Query 0
Timberlane (5-7-0): 0 3 — 3
Manchester Memorial: 3 1 — 4
Golf
Central Catholic 14.5, Methuen 5.5
At Merrimack GC (par 34)
Winners: CC — Josh Lavallee 2-and-1, Mikey Yfantopulos 3-and-2, Charlie Powers 5-and-3, Brendan Marquis 3-and-2; M — Xavier Cordero 2-and-1
Records: Central Catholic 8-9, Methuen 4-11
Lowell 11.5, Andover 8.5
at North Andover CC
Scorers: NA — Adam Heinze 2-and-1, Jack Fay 3-and-2, Jon Finn 1-up, Ryan Biancavilla halved, Tyler Fay 1-up; A — Mac Lee 2-and-1, Cade Cederchuck 1-up, Nick Ventura 1-up, Tommy Tavenner halved
Records: Andover 13-1, North Andover 10-2
Boys Soccer
Goffstown 1, Salem 1
Goals: Cody Sicard
Salem (3-4-5): 1 0 0 — 1
Goffstown (4-6-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Lawrence 1, Methuen 1
Goals: L — Jesus Echevarria; M — Jhonathan Ortega
Saves: L — Arodi Rodriguez 7; M — Ethan Donahue 12
Lawrence (2-10-3): 1 0 — 1
Methuen (1-10-3): 0 1 — 1
Campbell 2, Sanborn 2
Goals: Tyler Lovely, James O’Connell
Saves: Zach Ramsdell
Campbell: 1 1 — 2
Sanborn (6-4-2): 0 2 — 2
Essex Tech 2, Whittier 1
Goals: Parker Jennings
Saves: Luke MacFarland 9
Essex Tech: 1 1 — 2
Whittier (4-7-1): 1 0 — 1
Bishop Guertin 1, Pinkerton 0
Saves: Thomas Richmond 5
Bishop Guertin: 0 1 — 1
Pinkerton (1-9-2): 0 0 — 0
Andover 2, Lowell 1
Goals: Anton Pace, Mark Huynh
Saves: Joe Atwood 7
Andover (5-6-2): 1 1 — 2
Lowell: 1 0 — 1
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 6, Triton 2
Goals: P — Jacey Jennings 2, Mackenzie Currie 2, Annabelle Sylvanowicz 2
Saves: P — Ashlynne Reade 5
Pentucket (8-3-2): 2 4 — 6
Triton (3-9-2): 1 1 — 2
Greater Lawrence 3, Nashoba Tech 1
Goals: Eliany Rivera 2, Lisette Perez 1
Saves: Jaslyn Abreau 16
Nashoba Tech: 1 0 — 1
Greater Lawrence (8-4-1): 1 2 — 3
Methuen 6, Lawrence 0
Goals: M — Stephanie Tardugno, Brooke Tardugno, Sam Matarazzo, Kaitlyn Wrisley, Bella Keaney, Riley O’Hearn
Saves: M — Stephanie Henrick 2, Hailee Pickles 1
Methuen (4-8): 5 1 — 6
Lawrence (0-12): 0 0 — 0
Lynn Tech 1, Whittier 0
Saves: Madison Dawkins 3
Whittier (6-5-1): 0 0 — 0
Lynn Tech (8-4-1): 1 0 — 1
Andover 3, Tewksbury 0
Goals: Ava Trapp, Olivia Schwinn-Clanton, Emma Azzi
Saves: Izzy Shih 3
Tewksbury: 0 0 — 0
Andover (8-1-2): 3 0 — 3
Haverhill 1, Central Catholic 0
Goals: H — Meggie Dellea
Saves: H — Felicya DeCicco 16; A — Izzy Majewski 2
Central Catholic (7-4-0): 0 0 — 0
Haverhill (6-6-0): 1 0 — 1
Girls Volleyball
Greater Lowell 3, Whittier 1
Kills: Grace Efosa 8
Blocks: Natalia Cintron 2, Siarra Cronin 2
Assists: Cronin 18
Service points: Zaria Collazo 9
Digs: Alicia Habib 31
Greater Lowell: 23 25 25 25 — 3
Whittier (10-5): 25 17 17 18 — 1
Andover 3, Chelmsford 0
Kills: Caroline Fraser 8, Sophia Martinez 8
Blocks: Abbie Ledoux 2, Martinez 2
Assists: Brooke Abouhamad 25
Service points (aces): Jenny McNaughton 16 (6)
Digs: McNaughton 6, Fraser 6, Abouhamad 6
Chelmsford: 14 21 22 — 0
Andover (6-8): 25 25 25 — 3
Fellowship Christian 3, Nashoba Tech 0
Kills: Ester Mills 9
Blocks: Sophia Brodnick 3
Assists: Laura Harvey 7
Aces: Adrianna Taboucheroni 13
Digs: Maddie Ariazza 6
Nashoba Tech: 11 26 12 — 0
Fellowship Christian (6-7): 25 28 25 — 3
Coe-Brown 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Meghan Roemer 2
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 3
Service points: Paige Demmons 2, Jillian Tobin 2
Digs: Tobin 10
Coe-Brown: 25 25 25 — 3
Pelham (1-11): 7 20 7 — 0
