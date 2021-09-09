 

Golf

North Andover 13, Central Catholic 7

North Andover winners: James Robbins, Max Johnson, Tyler Fay, Brendan Burke, Cooper Mohr, Jack Todisco

Central winners: Jake Kramer, Will Norris, Alex Barnard

Boys Soccer

North Andover 5, Lowell 2

Goals: Rahul Parampalli, Jonny Bono, Wyatt Sanchez, Caleb Ginsburg, Will Slayton

Saves: Matt Wessel 2

Lowell: 1 1 — 2

North Andover (2-0): 2 3 — 5

Methuen 3, Dracut 0

Goals: Yuri Silva, Jonathan Diaz 2

Saves: Ethan Donahue 4

Dracut: 0 0 — 0

Methuen (2-0): 2 1 — 3

Pinkerton 0, Windham 0

Goals: None

Saves: P — Will Paganini 6

Windham (3-0-1): 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (3-1-1): 0 0 — 0

Girls Soccer

North Andover 3, Tewksbury 1

Goals: Janie Papell, Sam Klimas, Charlotte Martel

North Andover (1-0): 2 1 — 3

Tewksbury: 0 1 — 1

Pelham 3, Kennett 2

Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3

Saves: Hannah Deschene 16

Pelham (2-1-1): 2 1 — 3

Kennett (1-2-2): 1 1 — 2

Chelmsford 7, Lawrence 0

Saves: Fedalis Rodriguez 12

Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Chelmsford: 5 2 — 7

Methuen 2, Dracut 0

Goals: Courtnee Pickles 2

Saves: Sam Pfeil 5

Methuen (2-0): 0 2 — 2

Dracut (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Girls Swimming

Andover 102, Notre Dame 58

Andover winners:

200 medley relay: (Katie Beaver, Rachel Cordio, Alexandra Zetea, Maya Flatley) 2:04.75; 200 freestyle: Amelia Barron 2:04.25 ; 200 IM: Flatley 2:29.37; 50 freestyle: Claire Neilly 26.94; 100 butterfly: Zetea 1:05.88; 100 freestyle: Maggie McGlynn 59.91; 500 freestyle: Jill Cavener 6:25.71; 200 freestyle relay: (Miella Or-Shahar, McGlynn, Annaya Or-Shahar, Neilly) 1:58.36; 100 backstroke: Beaver 1:13.39; 100 breaststroke: Cadence Singleton 1:19.59; 400 freestyle relay: (Zetea, Katherine Carroll, Gaby McDonough, Barron) 4:15.82

Records: Andover 1-0

Girls Volleyball

Haverhill 3, Newton South 0

Kills: Emmerson Cerasoulo 8

Blocks: Morgan Flaherty 3

Assists: Emmerson Cerasoulo 14

Service points (aces): (Mia Ferrer-Valdez 8)

Digs: Gabriella Burdier 8

Newton South: 16 18 13 — 0

Haverhill (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Essex Tech 3, Lawrence 1

Kills: Ashley Nivar 15

Blocks: Heidy Acevedo 3

Aces: Diaraliz Brito 5

Digs: Nivar 9

Essex Tech: 22 25 29 25 — 3

Lawrence (0-1): 25 18 27 18 — 1

Masconomet 3, Central Catholic 2

Kills: Laura Thomas-Roy 9

Blocks: Ava Pawlus 4

Assists: Kayleigh Holland 15

Service points (aces): Sruthvika Kandru 16 (9)

Digs: Eva Coutu 13

Central Catholic (0-1): 15 23 25 28  5 — 2

Masconomet: 25 25 22 26 15 — 3

North Andover 3, Peabody 1

Records: North Andover 1-0

Portsmouth 3, Pinkerton 2

Kills: Sarah Bolduc 11

Blocks: Morgan Stevens 2

Assists: Ella Koelb 29

Service points: Lexa Galler 12

Aces: Koelb 3

Digs: Sierra Edgecomb 27

Pinkerton (1-1): 25 21 21 25 12 — 2

Portsmouth (1-1): 23 25 25 19 15 — 3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you