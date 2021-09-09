Golf
North Andover 13, Central Catholic 7
North Andover winners: James Robbins, Max Johnson, Tyler Fay, Brendan Burke, Cooper Mohr, Jack Todisco
Central winners: Jake Kramer, Will Norris, Alex Barnard
Boys Soccer
North Andover 5, Lowell 2
Goals: Rahul Parampalli, Jonny Bono, Wyatt Sanchez, Caleb Ginsburg, Will Slayton
Saves: Matt Wessel 2
Lowell: 1 1 — 2
North Andover (2-0): 2 3 — 5
Methuen 3, Dracut 0
Goals: Yuri Silva, Jonathan Diaz 2
Saves: Ethan Donahue 4
Dracut: 0 0 — 0
Methuen (2-0): 2 1 — 3
Pinkerton 0, Windham 0
Goals: None
Saves: P — Will Paganini 6
Windham (3-0-1): 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (3-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Girls Soccer
North Andover 3, Tewksbury 1
Goals: Janie Papell, Sam Klimas, Charlotte Martel
North Andover (1-0): 2 1 — 3
Tewksbury: 0 1 — 1
Pelham 3, Kennett 2
Goals: Ashlyn Walsh 3
Saves: Hannah Deschene 16
Pelham (2-1-1): 2 1 — 3
Kennett (1-2-2): 1 1 — 2
Chelmsford 7, Lawrence 0
Saves: Fedalis Rodriguez 12
Lawrence (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Chelmsford: 5 2 — 7
Methuen 2, Dracut 0
Goals: Courtnee Pickles 2
Saves: Sam Pfeil 5
Methuen (2-0): 0 2 — 2
Dracut (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Girls Swimming
Andover 102, Notre Dame 58
Andover winners:
200 medley relay: (Katie Beaver, Rachel Cordio, Alexandra Zetea, Maya Flatley) 2:04.75; 200 freestyle: Amelia Barron 2:04.25 ; 200 IM: Flatley 2:29.37; 50 freestyle: Claire Neilly 26.94; 100 butterfly: Zetea 1:05.88; 100 freestyle: Maggie McGlynn 59.91; 500 freestyle: Jill Cavener 6:25.71; 200 freestyle relay: (Miella Or-Shahar, McGlynn, Annaya Or-Shahar, Neilly) 1:58.36; 100 backstroke: Beaver 1:13.39; 100 breaststroke: Cadence Singleton 1:19.59; 400 freestyle relay: (Zetea, Katherine Carroll, Gaby McDonough, Barron) 4:15.82
Records: Andover 1-0
Girls Volleyball
Haverhill 3, Newton South 0
Kills: Emmerson Cerasoulo 8
Blocks: Morgan Flaherty 3
Assists: Emmerson Cerasoulo 14
Service points (aces): (Mia Ferrer-Valdez 8)
Digs: Gabriella Burdier 8
Newton South: 16 18 13 — 0
Haverhill (1-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Essex Tech 3, Lawrence 1
Kills: Ashley Nivar 15
Blocks: Heidy Acevedo 3
Aces: Diaraliz Brito 5
Digs: Nivar 9
Essex Tech: 22 25 29 25 — 3
Lawrence (0-1): 25 18 27 18 — 1
Masconomet 3, Central Catholic 2
Kills: Laura Thomas-Roy 9
Blocks: Ava Pawlus 4
Assists: Kayleigh Holland 15
Service points (aces): Sruthvika Kandru 16 (9)
Digs: Eva Coutu 13
Central Catholic (0-1): 15 23 25 28 5 — 2
Masconomet: 25 25 22 26 15 — 3
North Andover 3, Peabody 1
Records: North Andover 1-0
Portsmouth 3, Pinkerton 2
Kills: Sarah Bolduc 11
Blocks: Morgan Stevens 2
Assists: Ella Koelb 29
Service points: Lexa Galler 12
Aces: Koelb 3
Digs: Sierra Edgecomb 27
Pinkerton (1-1): 25 21 21 25 12 — 2
Portsmouth (1-1): 23 25 25 19 15 — 3
