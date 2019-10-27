Girls Soccer
Central Catholic 2, Swampscott 2
Goals: Sofia Schwarz, Kate Reagan
Saves: Katherine DeSimone 2, Izzy Majewski 0
Central Catholic (10-4-3): 0 2 — 2
Swampscott: 0 2 — 2
Girls Swimming
MVC Diving
Top finishers:
6-dive competition — 1. Deirdra Donovan (Central) 183.10, 2. Jackie Story (Hav) 174.10, 3. Rachel Parigan (CC) 170.60
11-dive competition — 1. Cailey Simard (Hav) 458.15, 2. Sophia Lundgren (Hav) 371.80, 3. Alana Erlandson(Ch) 367.30
Football
Deerfield Academy, Phillips
Phillips (1-5): 0 0 0 0 — 0
Deerfield Academy (5-2): 0 7 7 0 — 14
