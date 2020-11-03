 

Boys Cross Country

Andover 15, Haverhill 50

at Andover (2.9 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Matt Serrano (A) 16:17.0, 2. DJ Walsh (A) 16:32.2, 3. Charlie Beams (A) 16:57.3, 4. Pat McCarthy (A) 17:08.8; Also: 12. Joe Bourny (H) 18:31.1

Girls Cross Country

Haverhill 27, Andover 32

at Andover (2.9 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A) 18:57.2, 2. Leila Boudries (A) 19:18.1, 3. Finleigh Simonds (H) 19:41.1, 4. Ariann LeCours (H) 20:22.8, 5. Ivy Ackerman (H) 20:28.3, 6. Kayla DiBenedetto (A) 20:37.8

Records: Haverhill 5-0

Field Hockey

Central Catholic 5, Lowell 1

Goals: Grace Gervais 3, Caitlin Finneran, Rianna Lembo

Saves: Audra Gearin 1, Alexis DeMattia 1

Central Catholic (2-5-0): 4 1 — 5

Lowell: 0 1 — 1

Boys Soccer

Lynnfield 2, Pentucket 1

Goals: Alex Bishop

Assists: None

Saves: Tyler Correnti 8

Pentucket (5-2-2): 0 1 — 1

Lynnfield (6-1-1): 0 2 — 2

Andover 1, Haverhill 0

Goals: Anton Pace

Saves: A — Jackson Brown 5, Gannon Sylvester 5; H — Evan Tsriopolous 11

Andover (1-3-2): 0 1 — 1

Haverhill (2-2-1): 0 0 — 0

Lowell 5, Central Catholic 3

Goals: Ian Maresca, Luke Maresca, Ryan Thomas

Saves: Sean McCarthy 4, Owen D’Agata 5

Central Catholic (2-3-2): 1 2 — 3

Lowell: 2 3 — 5

Girls Soccer

Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1

Goals: Jacey Jennings 2, Riley Bucco

Assists: Mackenzie Currie, Greta Maurer, Jennings

Saves: Emma Breen 9

Lynnfield: 1 0 — 1

Pentucket (6-1-1): 1 2 — 3

Central Catholic 5, Lowell 0

Goals: Faith Lee 2, Sydney Wnek 2, Anya Neira

Saves: Lauren Sanchez 2

Central Catholic (5-1-1): 4 1 — 5

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Andover 4, Haverhill 2

Goals: A — Riley Lowe 2, Annabelle Chan, Sophie Azzi; H — Elena Albano, Maci Gould

Saves: A — Ainsley Napolitano 3, Kaitlyn Crowley 4

Haverhill (3-2-0): 0 2 — 2

Andover (1-2-2): 4 0 — 4

Methuen 6, Lowell 0

Goals: Brooke Tardugno 2, Hailee Pickles 2, Gianna Fiore, Emma Kwong

Saves: Stephanie Henrick 4, Sam Pfeil 2

Methuen (1-2-3): 3 3 — 6

Lowell: 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Haverhill 3, Andover 0

Kills: H — Jada Burdier 14

Blocks: H — None

Assists: H — Kya Burdier 14

Aces: H — Burdier 6

Digs: H — Kya Burdie 15, Shiloh Osmer 13

Haverhill (5-0): 25 25 25 — 3

Andover:  3 11 17 — 0

 

 

