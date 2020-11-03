Boys Cross Country
Andover 15, Haverhill 50
at Andover (2.9 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Matt Serrano (A) 16:17.0, 2. DJ Walsh (A) 16:32.2, 3. Charlie Beams (A) 16:57.3, 4. Pat McCarthy (A) 17:08.8; Also: 12. Joe Bourny (H) 18:31.1
Girls Cross Country
Haverhill 27, Andover 32
at Andover (2.9 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Molly Kiley (A) 18:57.2, 2. Leila Boudries (A) 19:18.1, 3. Finleigh Simonds (H) 19:41.1, 4. Ariann LeCours (H) 20:22.8, 5. Ivy Ackerman (H) 20:28.3, 6. Kayla DiBenedetto (A) 20:37.8
Records: Haverhill 5-0
Field Hockey
Central Catholic 5, Lowell 1
Goals: Grace Gervais 3, Caitlin Finneran, Rianna Lembo
Saves: Audra Gearin 1, Alexis DeMattia 1
Central Catholic (2-5-0): 4 1 — 5
Lowell: 0 1 — 1
Boys Soccer
Lynnfield 2, Pentucket 1
Goals: Alex Bishop
Assists: None
Saves: Tyler Correnti 8
Pentucket (5-2-2): 0 1 — 1
Lynnfield (6-1-1): 0 2 — 2
Andover 1, Haverhill 0
Goals: Anton Pace
Saves: A — Jackson Brown 5, Gannon Sylvester 5; H — Evan Tsriopolous 11
Andover (1-3-2): 0 1 — 1
Haverhill (2-2-1): 0 0 — 0
Lowell 5, Central Catholic 3
Goals: Ian Maresca, Luke Maresca, Ryan Thomas
Saves: Sean McCarthy 4, Owen D’Agata 5
Central Catholic (2-3-2): 1 2 — 3
Lowell: 2 3 — 5
Girls Soccer
Pentucket 3, Lynnfield 1
Goals: Jacey Jennings 2, Riley Bucco
Assists: Mackenzie Currie, Greta Maurer, Jennings
Saves: Emma Breen 9
Lynnfield: 1 0 — 1
Pentucket (6-1-1): 1 2 — 3
Central Catholic 5, Lowell 0
Goals: Faith Lee 2, Sydney Wnek 2, Anya Neira
Saves: Lauren Sanchez 2
Central Catholic (5-1-1): 4 1 — 5
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Andover 4, Haverhill 2
Goals: A — Riley Lowe 2, Annabelle Chan, Sophie Azzi; H — Elena Albano, Maci Gould
Saves: A — Ainsley Napolitano 3, Kaitlyn Crowley 4
Haverhill (3-2-0): 0 2 — 2
Andover (1-2-2): 4 0 — 4
Methuen 6, Lowell 0
Goals: Brooke Tardugno 2, Hailee Pickles 2, Gianna Fiore, Emma Kwong
Saves: Stephanie Henrick 4, Sam Pfeil 2
Methuen (1-2-3): 3 3 — 6
Lowell: 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Haverhill 3, Andover 0
Kills: H — Jada Burdier 14
Blocks: H — None
Assists: H — Kya Burdier 14
Aces: H — Burdier 6
Digs: H — Kya Burdie 15, Shiloh Osmer 13
Haverhill (5-0): 25 25 25 — 3
Andover: 3 11 17 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.