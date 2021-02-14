Girls Basketball
Pentucket 47, North Reading 23
Pentucket (47): Cacciapuoti 0-0-0, Conover 2-0-4, Cloutier 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 0-0-0, DiBurro 0-1-1, Dube 4-2-10, Bellacqua 1-0-2, Riley 0-0-0, Mickelson 0-0-0, Reading 2-0-4, Currie 6-2-15, Cleveland 4-0-9, Lopata 0-0-0, Pherson 1-0-2. Totals: 20-5-47
3-pointers: Currie, Cleveland
Pentucket (10-1): 14 13 12 8 — 47
North Reading: 12 5 2 4 — 23
Girls Gymnastics
Andover 140.55, North Andover 138.74
Placers:
Vault: 1. Kasey Burke (NA) 9.55, 2. Molly Foster (A) 9.35, Gabby Bresnick (A) 9.3; Bars: 1. Burke (NA) 9.7, Foster (A) 8.8, 3. Bresnick (A) 8.75; Beam: 1. Burke (NA) 9.2, Bresnick (A) 8.75, 3. Amanda Oltman (A) 8.6; Floor: 1. Burke 9.8, 2. Foster (A) 9.4, 2. Bresnick (A) 9.4; All-around: 1. Burke (NA) 38.2, 2. Bresnick 36.65, 3. Foster (A) 35.65
Boys Ice Hockey
Hanover 5, Windham 1
Hanover (3-5): 0 3 2 — 5
Windham (0-8): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Zac Jordan
Saves: Vito Mancini 34
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.