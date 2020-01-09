Boys Basketball
Central Catholic 75, Charlestown 63
Central (75): Peguero 9, McKenzie 11, Rivera 3, Godin 22, Traficante 11, Rodriguez 2, Goguen 2, Bonilla 15
3-pointers: Godin 6, Bonilla 5, Mckenzie 2, Rivera, Peguero
Central Catholic (7-2): 13 29 17 16 — 75
Charlestown: 11 13 19 20 — 63
Greater Lowell 72, Greater Lawrence 65
Greater Lawrence (65): Mejia 17, Palmer 0, Valenzuela 2, Garcia 16, S. Cruz 8, Rodriguez 11, Gonzalez 2, Languasco 9. Totals 25-7-65
3-pointers: Mejia 2, Rodriguez 3, Languasco, Garcia 2
Greater Lowell: 15 21 16 20 — 72
Greater Lawrence (2-2): 20 13 18 14 — 65
South Merrimack 65, Fellowship 49
Fellowship Christian (49): Parker 17, G. Adkins 7, Robichaud 6, Black 5, Luna 12, Callahan 2. Totals 17-13-49
3-pointers: Parker, Adkins
South Merrimack: 26 7 26 6 — 65
Fellowship Christian (0-5): 6 11 14 18 — 49
Girls Gymnastics
Chelmsford 138.7, North Andover 136.85
Central top-3 placers:
Vault: 1. Kasey Burke 9.45; Bars: 1. Burke 9.6; Beam: Burke 9.5; Floor: Burke 9.25; All-around: Burke 37.8
Girls Basketball
Sanborn 53, Pembroke 51
Sanborn (53): Merry-Carreiro 13, Morris 4, Houghton 19, Cotter 5, Young 5, Douglas 0, Hinckley 7, Brown 0, Postema 0, DiRienzio 0
3-pointers: Madison Houghton, Grace Merry-Carreiro 3, Emily Hinckley
Pembroke: 9 13 12 17 — 51
Sanborn (2-3): 13 14 12 14 — 53
Greater Lawrence 50, Lynn Tech 30
Greater Lawrence (50): Molina 6, Robertson 2, Diaz 10, Pena 16, Abreu 6, Lynn 4, Cuddy-Reynolds 2, Serrano 4, Manchester 0, Ortega 0, Hiciano 0, Calixte 0. Totals 24-2-50
3-pointers: None
Lynn Tech: 4 9 6 11 — 30
Greater Lawrence (4-5): 11 10 17 12 — 50
North Andover 43, Lawrence 23
Lawrence (23): Batistine 7, Betances 6, Rosario 1, Molina 4, Calcano 1, Rodriguez 4
North Andover (43): Panos 3, Fahey 2, Martin 10, Connors 9, Whipple 5, Flanagan 0, Dadiego 2, Garcia 3, H. Rogers 0, Robie 4, Mellody 1, J. Rogers 4, Ventre 0. Totals 18-4-43
3-pointers: NA — Panos, Connors, Whipple; L — Batistine
Lawrence (2-6): 4 4 1 14 — 23
North Andover (5-3): 7 12 17 7 — 43
Girls Ice Hockey
Andover 3, Westford Academy 2
Andover (4-1-3): 0 2 1 — 3
Westford Academy (4-3-0): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Sarah Carleo, Lauren Adams, Kate Gemmell
Saves: Lillian Jagger 28
Boys Indoor Track
MVC Meet
Top 6 overall area placers:
55 yard dash: 2. Jerimil German (Lawrence) 6.67, 6. Sebastian Vente (North Andover) 6.86; 55 hurdles: 2. Jordany Volquez (Lawrence) 7.86, 3. Nate Hebert (Central Catholic) 7.92; 2-Mile: 1. Xavier Metivier (Methuen) 9:50.26, 6. Christopher Brady (NA) 10:15.50; 300: 2. Stanley Hanci (Methuen) 35.76, 4. Hayden Makarow (Hav) 36.21, 5. Peter Martel (NA) 36.24; 600: 1. Evan Mills (CC) 1:25.73, 2. Matt Chicko (NA) 1:26.07, 3. Cameron Kirn (Andover) 1:26.57;
1,000: 3. Jett Stad (NA) 2:39.97, 4. Freddy Coleman (Methuen) 2:40.71, 5. Matt Giannasca (CC) 2:42.40, 6. Jack Determan (NA) 2:43.05; Mile: 2. James Pothier (CC) 4:33.87, 3. Matt Giannasca (CC) 4:36.28, 5. Ben Craven (Haverhill) 4:38.46; SP: 2. Brandon Grundy (Haverhill) 44-5, 3. Brendan Cesati (CC) 42-10, 5. Osayimwen Osamuyimen (CC) 41-10.5; HJ: 1. Michael Makuej (Andover) 6-4, 4. Jack Drake (And) 5-10, 5(t). Jeyis Gomez (CC) 5-10, 5(t). Matt Palmisano (NA) 5-10;
LJ: 4. James Sorenson (CC) 19-11; 4x400: 1. Methuen (John Dowgiert, Michael Soucy, Anthony Fortuna, Hanci) 3:30.24, 2. Central Catholic 3:33.22, 3. North Andover 3:35.36, 4. Haverhill 3:36.44; 4x200: 3. North Andover 1:32.30, 4. Lawrence 1:33.03, 5. Haverhill 1:35.18, 6. Andover 1:38.75
Girls Indoor Track
MVC Meet
Overall top-6 area finishers:
55 dash: 2. Ava Nassar (North Andover) 7.76, 3. Victoria Moda (Central Catholic) 7.83, 4. Brianna Hill (Haverhill) 7.88, 5. Hannah Jordan (Andover) 7.97; 55 hurdles: 1. Katharine Duren (Central Catholic) 8.75, 3. Carla Bouchrouche (CC) 9.25, 6. Sarah Lavery (NA) 9.54; 2-Mile: 1. Molly Kiley (And) 11:50.16, 3. Leila Boudries (And) 12:09.59, 5. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 12:24.63, 6. Ariann LeCours (Hav) 12:41.59; 300: 2. Faith Lee (CC) 43.67, 3. Ella Slayton (NA) 43.89, 5, Haylee Berry (Methuen) 44.11, 6. Elizabeth Dankert (CC) 44.46;
600: 1. Courtney Dalke (NA) 1:37.63, 2. Kaleigh Lane (CC) 1:40.94, 6. Delani Dorsey (Haverhill) 1:47.65; 1,000: 2. Kelcey Dion (NA) 3:11.11, 4. Finleigh Simonds (Hav) 3:12.43, 5. Aisling Callahan (NA) 3:12.59, 6. Ainsley Dion (NA) 3:12.68; Mile: 2. Leyla Kvaternik (NA) 5:35.74, 4. Kelsey Seamans (CC) 5:38.19, 5. Miana Caraballo (Methuen) 5:40.23, 6. Nicole Major (And) 5:41.58; SP: 1. Emily DeMinico (CC) 34-8.25, 2. Kaitlyn Sawyer (CC) 31-11.5, 6. Molly Savory (NA) 30-4; HJ: 1. Sarah Lavery (NA) 5-4, 2. Alessandra Antonelli (NA) 5-0, 4. Gwen Bruton (NA) 4-10, 5. Angela McNeeley (And) 4-10, 6. Ashley Sheldon (And) 4-8;
LJ: 1. Duren (CC) 17-5.25, 3. Emma Martin (NA) 16-3.5, 4. Ava Nassar (NA) 15-9; 4x400: 1. Central Catholic (Bouchrouche, Dankert, Ciera Licare, Lane) 4:09.10, 2. North Andover 4:16.84, 4. Haverhill 4:25.33, 5. Andover 4:28.21, 6. Methuen 4:30.94; 4x200: 1. Central (Grace Lydon, Duren, Moda, Faith Lee) 1:49.08, 4. North Andover 1:52.00
