Girls Basketball
Newton South 71, Haverhill 62
Haverhill (62): Firek 5, Joubert 8, Kwo 15, Dingle 20, Quinlan 2, Burdier 10, Phillips 2
3-pointers: Dingle 4, Firek, Burdier 2
Haverhill (1-3): 10 7 24 21 — 62
Newton South: 22 16 12 21 — 71
Central Catholic 56, Concord-Carlisle 29
Central Catholic (56): C. Porto 3, Bridgewater 15, Finney 10, J. Porto 0, Niles 2, DeSandis 0, Angluin 3, Fischer 0, Downer 23, Bohenko 0, Scharneck 0. Totals 21-10-56
3-pointers: C. Porto, Bridgewater, Finney 2
Central Catholic (2-0): 15 14 15 12 — 56
Concord-Carlisle: 5 8 7 9 — 29
Boys Ice Hockey
Methuen 4, Wayland 3
Wayland: 1 2 0 — 3
Methuen (2-0): 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: Danny Field, Owen Kneeland, Jack Allard, Aidan Hollingsworth
Saves: James Trussel 28
North Andover 5, Tewksbury 2
Tewksbury (1-1-0): 0 0 2 — 2
North Andover (2-1-0): 1 1 3 — 5
Goals: Andrew Perry 2, Cole Fagan 3
Saves: Patrick Green 26
Girls Indoor Track
Pentucket relay dazzles
Small School Speed Classic
Pentucket placers:
55 meter dash: 3. Sage Smith 7.68; 55 hurdles: 2. Madi Krohto 8.80; 300: 2. Syeira Campbell 42.32, 4. Sabrina Campbell 43.07, 8. Emily Rubio 44.16; 4x200: 1. Pentucket (Sabrina Campbell, Krohto, E. Rubio, Syeira Campbell) 1:48.60
Pinkerton takes third
Pinkerton placers:
55 meter dash: 4. Sierra Edgecomb 7.79; 300: 5. Edgecomb 46.25; 600: 2. Macy Graves 1:42.19, 6. Emily Hood 1:54.18; 1,000: 5. Mariesa Preble 3:22.43; 1,500: 3. Molly McGaffigan 5:37.49; 3,000: 1. Meghan Cross 11:19.43; HJ: 1. Emily Lesburt 5-2; LJ: 3. Marisa Douglas 15-1.25, 5. Hailey Laskiewicz 14-5.25; SP: 3. Adrianna Buccieri 30-7.5, 5. Alyssa Rzasa 27-6; 4x200: 5. Pinkerton (Madison Connors, Edgecomb, Douglas, Zoe Vogel) 2:01.37; 4x400: 3. Pinkerton Connors, Cross, Preble, Graves) 4:30.88
