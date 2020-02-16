Boys Basketball
Andover 77, Charlestown 53
Andover (77): Rocker 27, Shahtanian 7, McCarthy 9, Slayton 5, Cammann 12, Aruri 6, MacLellan 5, Satlow 2, Beal 2, Moses 2, Florio 0, Cloutier 0
3-pointers: Rocker 3, Slayton, MacLellan, Shahtanian, Aruri
Andover (12-7): 20 22 21 14 — 77
Charlestown: 11 16 14 12 — 53
Lexington 85, Pentucket 78
Pentucket (78): O’Neil 5, Cleary 16, Kamuda 14, Stys 9, Lee 2, Lopata 31, Perlitch 2. Totals 33-6-78
3-pointers: O’Neil, Cleary 3, Kamuda 2, Stys, Lopata 4
Pentucket (6-14): 21 14 23 20 — 78
Lexington (8-12): 22 22 22 19 — 85
Haverhill 93, Lowell Catholic 64
Haverhill (93): Cunningham 11, Arias 23, Burgos 8, Haas 6, Efosa 8, Guertin 8, Donald 2, Phillips 11, Alvarado 0, Farias 2, Wrenn 3, Valdez 6, Jimenez 4
3-pointers: Arias 7, Burgos 2, Guertin 2, Wrenn, Jimenez
Haverhill (14-6): 25 19 29 20 — 93
Lowell Catholic: 14 17 14 19 — 64
Williston 78, Phillips 64
Phillips (64): Johnson 19, Momah 14, Dinkins 4, Thomas 8, Meyers 14, Kumler 5
3-pointers: Johnson 3, Meyers 4, Kumler
Phillips: 30 34 — 64
Williston: 37 41 — 78
Girls Basketball
Bridgewater/Raynham 56, Central Catholic 50
Central Catholic (56): C. Porto 2, Finney 13, J. Porto 0, Niles 6, Angluin 6, Smith 1, Downer 20, Scharneck 2. Totals 15-20-50
Bridgewater/Raynham: 8 9 15 24 — 56
Central Catholic (17-3): 12 9 12 17 — 50
Pentucket 68, Wilmington 50
Pentucket (68): Wyner 1, Conover 0, Cloutier 0, Thompson 1, Maurer 2, Lambert 5, Yacubacci 15, Dube 0, Hurley 25, Riley 0, Mickelson 0-0-0, Currie 12, Cleveland 4, Lopata 3. Totals: 20-16-68
3-pointers: Hurley 6, Yacubacci 3, Lambert, Cleveland, Lopata
Pentucket (21-1): 12 24 15 17 — 68
Wilmington: 9 16 12 13 — 50
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill 5, Pentucket 4
Pentucket (4-15): 0 3 1 — 4
Haverhill (5-11-2): 1 0 4 — 5
Gulazian Division Opener
Goals: P — Richie Hardy 2, Josh Smith 2; H — Evan Jeffries 2, Charlie Rastauskas, Evan Foskett, Hunter LaRiviere
Saves: P — Ben Guertin 31; H — Zach Roughan 44
North Andover 4, Methuen 1
Methuen (6-10-2): 1 0 0 — 1
North Andover (12-3-6): 2 1 1 — 4
Goals: NA — Andrew Perry 2, TJ Fredo, Cole Fagan; M — Jackson Petisce
Saves: NA — Patrick Green 11; M — Zach Alfonso 52
Salem 3, Bow 2
Bow (6-7-0 NH): 1 1 0 0 — 2
Salem (13-2-3, 11-1-3 ): 1 1 0 1 — 3
Goals: Sam Maietta 3
Saves: Spencer Deane 15
