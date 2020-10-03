Boys Cross Country
Pinkerton 17, Nashua South 44
at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)
Top Pinkerton finishers: 1. Luke Brennan 15:49, 2. Stephen Connelly 16:01, 3. Ethan Charles 16:16, 5. Jack Cameon 17:51, 6. Elias Brodeur 17:53
Methuen 15, Haverhill 48
at Methuen (2.8 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Freddy Coleman (M) 15:32, 2. Mitchell Crowe (M) 15:55, 3. Jason Dibble 16:28, 5. J. Ortiz (M) 17:58, 6. H. Ortiz 18:12, 7. Colin Daugherty (H) 18:25, 8. Joe Bourcy (H) 18:32
Windham takes first
at Pelham (3.1 miles)
Team scores: Windham 24, Sanborn 33, Pelham 94, Campbell 98
Top area finishers: 1. 1. Rohan Rai (Win) 16:01, 2. Jared Khalil (S) 16:04, 3. Trey Gonzalez (Win) 16:24, 4. Michael Killion (Win) 16:33, 5. Tyson Khalil (San) 17:06, 6. Logan Carter (Win) 17:10, 7. Owen Stocker 17:27, 8. Dylan Khalil (S) 17:30, 10. Cole Flenniken (Win) 18:08
Girls Cross Country
Pinkerton 27, Nashua South 32
at Pinkerton (3.1 miles)
Top Pinkerton finishers: 1. Ginia Rufo 19:41, 5. Molly McGaffigan 20:35, 6. Olivia Welch 20:45, 7. Contessa Silva, 8. Isabelle Groulx 20:53
Haverhill 20, Methuen 38
at Methuen (2.8 miles)
Top area finishers: 1. Mia Caraballo (M) 18:21, 2. Finleigh Simonds (H) 19:35, 3. Brynne LeCours (H) 20:27, 4. Ariann LeCours (H) 20:31, 5. Ivy Ackerman (H) 20:47, 6. Keegan Wipff (H) 22:05, 7. Charest (M) 22:41
Jaguars in second
at Pelham (3.1 miles)
Team scores: Campbell 33, Windham 43, Pelham 46
Top area finishers: 2. Abby Hughes (Win) 20:47, 3. Paige Hurst (Pel) 22:07, 3. Elle Ash (Sanborn) 22:09, 5. Lily Tedford (Sanborn) 22:28, 7. Kylie Harrington (Pel) 22:35, 9. Katherine Klinger (Win) 23:04, 10. Ava Sanchez (Win) 23:07
Field Hockey
Sanborn 4, Milford 0
Goals: Sarah Kelly 2, Ella Cotter, Olivia Dwyer
Saves: Emma Crowe 2
Milford: 0 0 — 0
Sanborn (4-1): 2 2 — 4
Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 0
Goals: Justine Doyle, Lauren Riviere, Ava Bennett
Saves: Kylie Coupal 2
Nashua South: 0 0 — 0
Pinkerton (1-1-2): 2 1 — 3
Pentucket 4, Triton 2
Goals: Lana Mickelson 2, Haley Dwight 2
Saves: Charlene Basque 14
Pentucket (1-0): 1 3 — 4
Triton (0-1): 1 1 — 2
Golf
North Reading 142, Pentucket 106
Pentucket leaders: P — Ava Spencer 34 points, Dom Cignetti 19, Colby Jaslowich 18, Ethan Davey 14
Records: Pentucket 0-3, North Reading 2-0
Billone leads the way
at Windham, Par 36
Team scores: Windham 210, Portsmouth 213, Goffstown 237
Windham leaders: Chris Billone 40, Aiden Carter 41, Nick Furnari 42, Jack St. Hilaire 43,
Boys Soccer
Pentucket 3, Triton 0
Goals: Tyler Correnti, Luke Dickson, Liam Sullivan
Assists: Zach Rosario, Stratton Seymour
Saves: P — Correnti 1
Pentucket (1-0): 1 2 — 3
Triton (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Sanborn 2, Souhegan 0
Goals: Owen Paul, Max Lussier
Saves: Nate Talarico 12
Souhegan (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Sanborn (2-0): 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 1, Windham 0
Goals: Isabella Keogh
Saves: T — Jess Thibodeau 5; W — Jess Thibodeau 7
Timberlane (4-0): 1 0 — 1
Windham (0-2): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic 9, Malden Catholic 1
Goals: Faith Lee 3, Adrianna Niles 2, Adrianna Marinello, Sydney Wnek, Megan Malolepszy, Macy Daigle
Saves: Lauren Sanchez1
Malden Catholic: 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (1-0): 6 3 — 9
Pentucket 10, Triton 0
Goals: Sabrina Campbell 4, Mackenzie Currie 2, Jacey Jennings, Syeira Campbell, Lauren Nightingale, Molly Cahalane
Assists: Jennings 5, Syeira Campbell, Riley Bucco, Currie, Cahalane
Saves: P — Emma Breen 4, Sophie Heusser 4
Triton (0-1): 0 0 — 0
Pentucket (1-0): 4 6 — 10
Girls Volleyball
Campbell 3, Pelham 0
Kills: Maria Dagher 2, Hannah Cook 2
Blocks: Maria Dagher 2, Shaelyn Hinton 1, Jasmine Becotte 1
Assists: Casey Chamberlin 4, Megan Roemer 2
Aces: Megan Roemer 2
Digs: Jillian Tobin 11, Maria Dagher 3, Angelina Balzotti 3
Records: Pelham 0-3
Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 0
Kills: Lily Heyward 9
Assists: Ella Koelb 25
Service points (aces): Sierra Edgecomb 11 (Koelb 7)
Digs: Reese Asselin 17
Pinkerton (3-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Nashua South: 14 21 23 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.