Boys Cross Country

Pinkerton 17, Nashua South 44

at Pinkerton (3.0 miles)

Top Pinkerton finishers: 1. Luke Brennan 15:49, 2. Stephen Connelly 16:01, 3. Ethan Charles 16:16, 5. Jack Cameon 17:51, 6. Elias Brodeur 17:53

Methuen 15, Haverhill 48

at Methuen (2.8 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Freddy Coleman (M) 15:32, 2. Mitchell Crowe (M) 15:55, 3. Jason Dibble 16:28, 5. J. Ortiz (M) 17:58, 6. H. Ortiz 18:12, 7. Colin Daugherty (H) 18:25, 8. Joe Bourcy (H) 18:32

Windham takes first

at Pelham (3.1 miles)

Team scores: Windham 24, Sanborn 33, Pelham 94, Campbell 98

Top area finishers: 1. 1. Rohan Rai (Win) 16:01, 2. Jared Khalil (S) 16:04, 3. Trey Gonzalez (Win) 16:24, 4. Michael Killion (Win) 16:33, 5. Tyson Khalil (San) 17:06, 6. Logan Carter (Win) 17:10, 7. Owen Stocker 17:27, 8. Dylan Khalil (S) 17:30, 10. Cole Flenniken (Win) 18:08

Girls Cross Country

Pinkerton 27, Nashua South 32

at Pinkerton (3.1 miles)

Top Pinkerton finishers: 1. Ginia Rufo 19:41, 5. Molly McGaffigan 20:35, 6. Olivia Welch 20:45, 7. Contessa Silva, 8. Isabelle Groulx 20:53

Haverhill 20, Methuen 38

at Methuen (2.8 miles)

Top area finishers: 1. Mia Caraballo (M) 18:21, 2. Finleigh Simonds (H) 19:35, 3. Brynne LeCours (H) 20:27, 4. Ariann LeCours (H) 20:31, 5. Ivy Ackerman (H) 20:47, 6. Keegan Wipff (H) 22:05, 7. Charest (M) 22:41

Jaguars in second

at Pelham (3.1 miles)

Team scores: Campbell 33, Windham 43, Pelham 46

Top area finishers: 2. Abby Hughes (Win) 20:47, 3. Paige Hurst (Pel) 22:07, 3. Elle Ash (Sanborn) 22:09, 5. Lily Tedford (Sanborn) 22:28, 7. Kylie Harrington (Pel) 22:35, 9. Katherine Klinger (Win) 23:04, 10. Ava Sanchez (Win) 23:07

Field Hockey

Sanborn 4, Milford 0

Goals: Sarah Kelly 2, Ella Cotter, Olivia Dwyer

Saves: Emma Crowe 2

Milford: 0 0 — 0

Sanborn (4-1): 2 2 — 4

Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 0

Goals: Justine Doyle, Lauren Riviere, Ava Bennett

Saves: Kylie Coupal 2

Nashua South: 0 0 — 0

Pinkerton (1-1-2): 2 1 — 3

Pentucket 4, Triton 2

Goals: Lana Mickelson 2, Haley Dwight 2

Saves: Charlene Basque 14

Pentucket (1-0): 1 3 — 4

Triton (0-1): 1 1 — 2

Golf

North Reading 142, Pentucket 106

Pentucket leaders: P — Ava Spencer 34 points, Dom Cignetti 19, Colby Jaslowich 18, Ethan Davey 14

Records: Pentucket 0-3, North Reading 2-0

Billone leads the way

at Windham, Par 36

Team scores: Windham 210, Portsmouth 213, Goffstown 237

Windham leaders: Chris Billone 40, Aiden Carter 41, Nick Furnari 42, Jack St. Hilaire 43,

Boys Soccer

Pentucket 3, Triton 0

Goals: Tyler Correnti, Luke Dickson, Liam Sullivan

Assists: Zach Rosario, Stratton Seymour

Saves: P — Correnti 1

Pentucket (1-0): 1 2 — 3

Triton (0-1): 0 0 — 0

Sanborn 2, Souhegan 0

Goals: Owen Paul, Max Lussier

Saves: Nate Talarico 12

Souhegan (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Sanborn (2-0): 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

Timberlane 1, Windham 0

Goals: Isabella Keogh

Saves: T — Jess Thibodeau 5; W — Jess Thibodeau 7

Timberlane (4-0): 1 0 — 1

Windham (0-2): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic 9, Malden Catholic 1

Goals: Faith Lee 3, Adrianna Niles 2, Adrianna Marinello, Sydney Wnek, Megan Malolepszy, Macy Daigle

Saves: Lauren Sanchez1

Malden Catholic: 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (1-0): 6 3 — 9

Pentucket 10, Triton 0

Goals: Sabrina Campbell 4, Mackenzie Currie 2, Jacey Jennings, Syeira Campbell, Lauren Nightingale, Molly Cahalane

Assists: Jennings 5, Syeira Campbell, Riley Bucco, Currie, Cahalane

Saves: P — Emma Breen 4, Sophie Heusser 4

Triton (0-1): 0 0 —  0

Pentucket (1-0): 4 6 — 10

Girls Volleyball

Campbell 3, Pelham 0

Kills: Maria Dagher 2, Hannah Cook 2

Blocks: Maria Dagher 2, Shaelyn Hinton 1, Jasmine Becotte 1

Assists: Casey Chamberlin 4, Megan Roemer 2

Aces: Megan Roemer 2

Digs: Jillian Tobin 11, Maria Dagher 3, Angelina Balzotti 3

Records: Pelham 0-3

Pinkerton 3, Nashua South 0

Kills: Lily Heyward 9

Assists: Ella Koelb 25

Service points (aces): Sierra Edgecomb 11 (Koelb 7)

Digs: Reese Asselin 17

Pinkerton (3-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Nashua South: 14 21 23 — 0

 

