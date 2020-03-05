Boys Basketball
Windham 71, Spaulding 69
Windham (score): DaSilva 21, Schramm 16, Heres 19, Desmarais 2, Logue 13, Husson 0, Peterson 0, Billone 0, Carroll 0. Totals 28-9-71
3-pointers: DaSilva 3, Logue 3
Windham (9-11, 9-8 NH): 13 13 25 20 — 71
Spaulding: 20 15 16 18 — 69
Pelham 82, Sanborn 59
Sanborn (58): D. Khalil 17, Lovely 10, Delacruz 3, Kolodziej 0, Pugh 12, J. Khalil 7, Bush 6, Thornton 4, Butler 0. Totals 21-12-59
Pelham (82): McGlinchey 0, Bellahrossi 0, Hamel 0, Jones 0, Herrling 1, M. Crowley 3, Strout 4, Garrett 5, Travis 6, Paul 8, Dumont 9, D. Crowley 20, Brown 26. Totals 30-10-82
3-pointers: P — Garrett, D. Crowley 2, Dumont 3, Brown 6; S — D. Khalil 2, J. Khalil, Delacruz, Thornton
Sanborn (8-13): 13 9 17 20 — 59
Pelham (15-3): 13 25 27 17 — 82
Phillips 73, Phillips Exeter 63
NEPSAC Class A first round
Phillips (73): Johnson 27, Momah 10, Dinkins 9, Meyers 10, Thomas 3, Kumler 10, Welton 4
3-pointers: Johnson 7, Momah, Dinkins, Meyers 3, Thomas, Kumler, Welton
Phillips: 40 33 — 73
Phillips Exeter: 24 39 — 63
