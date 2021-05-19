Baseball
Methuen 13, Dracut 2
Methuen (13): Marizan dh 3-0-2, Avellani lf 3-2-1, Pride lf 0-0-0, Petisce 2b 3-1-0, Seaman 2b 0-0-0, Ferris 1b 0-0-0, Rosa p 3-2-1, Kalivas rf 3-2-2, Lanoue rf 0-0-0, Pappalardo 1b/3b 0-2-0, Tejada ss 3-2-1, O’Sullivan 3b/2b 2-0-0, Tavares 3b 0-1-0, Silverio cf 3-1-1, Decocq c 0-0-0. Totals 23-13-8
RBI: Marizan, Avellani, Petisce, Rosa, Kalivas, Pappallardo, Tejada 4, Tavares, Silverio
WP: Rosa; LP: Soucy
Dracut: 0 0 0 2 0 — 2
Methuen (3-3): 1 0 4 8 0 — 13
Salem 6, Timberlane 3
Salem (6): Allard ss 3-2-1, Ayala rf/p 5-2-3, Ahlers cf 4-2-1, Gigante c 4-0-1, Maietta lf 3-0-0, Sicard 2b 5-0-0, Dion 1b/rf 3-0-0, Gomez 1b/rf 5-0-0, Mustapha 3b 3-0-0, Dailey ph 1-0-0. Totals 36-6-6
Timberlane (3): Abood p/ss 4-1-1, Gleason 3b/p 5-0-1, Mazur 1b 5-0-2, Alberti 2b 4-1-1, Simmons c 4-0-0, Sheehan cf 4-0-1, Martinez rf 4-0-0, Bartose rf 0-0-0, Parker ss/p 5-1-1, Mwangi lf 2-0-0, Doherty p 1-0-0, Diamond p/lf 0-0-0. Totals 38-3-7
RBI: S — Ahlers, Giganti 2, Maietta, Sicard; T — Abood, Simmons
WP: Ahlers; LP: Doherty
Timberlane (1-11): 0 0 0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0 — 3
Salem (7-7): 0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 6
Windham 8, Exeter 0
Windham (8): Lippold 1b 4-2-3, Constantine lf 3-2-1, Bjerke c 2-1-0, Parke cf 4-0-2, Larouco 2b 4-0-1, Haga dh 3-0-1, Blair 3b 3-1-1, Breen rf 1-1-0, Rice ss 1-1-1. Totals 25-8-10
RBI: Lippold 2, Parke 2, Constantine 1, Bjerke 1, Haga 1
WP: Rondeau; LP: Sarmento
Exeter (7-10): 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Windham (8-2-1): 2 1 0 4 0 1 0 — 8
Souhegan 6, Pelham 1
Pinkerton (1): Gendreau CF/P 3-1-0, Walsh SS 2-0-1, Paquette C 4-0-1, Carroll P/1B 1-0-0, Corbett 3b 3-0-0, Jones RF 3-0-0, D’Amour DH 2-0-0, Lacoss 3b 3-0-0, Muise 1B/LF 2-0-0, James PH 1-0-0, Patten PH 1-0-0. Totals 25-1-2
RBI: None
LP: Carroll
Souhegan (11-1): 0 0 0 4 1 1 0 — 6
Pelham (3-7): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Lowell Catholic 11, Greater Lawrence 8
Greater Lawrence (8): Neilon 4-0-2, Carroll 4-1-1, Andujan 4-1-1, Frica 2-2-1, Martinez 4-1-2, McConnell 4-0-1, Wiley 2-1-2, Cruz 2-1-1, Espinola 2-0-0, Diaz 1-1-0, Catalino 0-0-0, Cosme 1-0-1. Totals 30-8-12
RBI: Martinez, McConnell 2, Wiley, Cruz 2, Cosme
WP: Koes; LP: Martinez
Greater Lawrence (0-6): 1 0 0 3 0 0 4 — 8
Lowell Catholic: 0 0 0 0 8 3 0 — 11
Pinkerton 4, Goffstown 0
Pinkerton (4): Burgess cf 3-1-1, Albert lf 3-1-2, Yennaco c 3-0-1, Michaud ss 3-0-2, Rioux 3b 4-0-0, Corsetto 2b 4-1-2, Stacy dh 4-0-0, Lukeman rf 1-0-1, Lescovitz 1b 2-0-0, Beaulieu pr 0-1-0. Totals 27-4-9
RBI: Yennaco, Michaud, Corsetto, Lukeman
WP: Doyle; LP: Simmons
Pinkerton (13-1): 0 0 2 0 0 1 1 — 4
Goffstown: 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 0
Girls Lacrosse
Nashoba Tech 17, Whittier 7
Goals: Liz Deacon 4, Sammy Azzari 2, Hannah Azzari 1
Saves: Maddie Katzen 4, Leah Bellmore 5
Nashoba Tech: 8 9 — 17
Whittier (1-5): 3 4 — 7
Bedford 14, Pinkerton 8
Goals: Ali Lamphere 3, Abby Jowett 3, Caroline Daziel 2
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 4
Pinkerton (11-3): 1 7 — 8
Bedford: 8 6 — 14
Chelmsford 16, Haverhill 0
Saves: Fiona Dean 4, Keira Bushey 5
Chelmsford: 9 7 — 16
Haverhill (1-6): 0 0 — 0
Softball
Pinkerton 11, Goffstown 7
Pinkerton (11): L. Mason 3b 2-1-0, Keisling cf 3-0-1, O. Mason ss 3-2-0, Donovan c 4-0-0, Lemay 2b 3-0-0, Lahey rf 1-2-1, Vantran dh 2-0-0, Runge dh 1-1-1, Dunton lf 4-2-3, Schoenenberger 1b 1-2-0, Camillieri 1b 1-0-0, Foote cf 0-1-0, Wood p 0-0-0, Hodgkins p 0-0-0. Totals 25-11-6
RBI: Dunton 3, Keisling 2, Donovan 1, Lemay 1
WP: Hodgkins; LP: Keeffe
Goffstown (4-7): 0 0 5 0 1 0 1 — 7
Pinkerton (12-2): 2 1 0 3 1 4 0 — 11
Souhegan 16, Pelham 10
Pelham (10): Slaton ss 2-1-1; Elliott ph 1-0-0; Louh 2b 4-3-2; Hinton 1b 3-0-0; Molettieri rf 4-1-1; Sauer lf/p 4-1-2; Higginbottom cf 4-0-0; Amidon 3b 3-2-1; Beisang c 2-0-0; Lloyd ph 1-1-1; Berton dh 1-0-0; Lacoss ph 1-0-0; Bettencourt ph 1-0-0; Godin, p/lf 0-0-0. Totals: 33-9-8
RBI: Elliott 1, Moletierri 1, Beisang 1
LP: Sauer
Pelham: 2 0 4 0 3 0 1 — 10
Souhegan: 0 2 3 4 0 7 0 — 16
Lynnfield 6, Pentucket 5
Pentucket (5): Latham p 4-1-1, Agocs c 4-0-1, Hamel cf 3-1-1, Sargent ss 4-1-1, Pichette 1b 4-0-1, Mitchell 2b 4-0-1, Tocci dp 4-0-1, Stock rf 1-0-0, Codair rf 3-1-2, Lopata 3b 2-0-0, Gallant 1-1-1.
RBI: Latham, Sargent 2, Pichette
HR: Sargent
WP: Ganter; LP: Latham
Lynnfield: 0 0 0 1 0 2 2 1 — 6
Pentucket (2-4): 1 0 2 2 0 0 0 0 — 5
Methuen 17, Dracut 1
Methuen (17): Coleman 2b 3-3-3, Daley rf 3-1-1, Saba rf 1-1-0, S. Tardugno ss 3-2-2, Grelle 1b 4-3-3, Nelson c 4-0-0, Donovan lf 2-2-1, Lynch ph 0-0-0, Baez 3b 4-2-2, Rickard p 2-0-2, V. Santiago ph 1-0-0, A. Tardugno cr 0-0-0, Spina cf 1-1-1, T. Santiago cf 1-2-0. Totals 29-17-15
RBI: Grelle 3, Coleman 2, Baez 2, Daly 1, S. Tardugno 1, Rickard 1, Spina 1
WP: Rickard; LP: Plouffe
Dracut: 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Methuen (3-2): 5 9 3 0 0 — 17
Boys Tennis
Dover 9, Salem 0
Top Salem performers:
Singles: 3. Austin Salvetti 3-8; 4. Logan Krahn 8-9 (3-7)
Records: Salem 3-7
Girls Tennis
Boys Track and Field
Pentucket 92, Hamilton-Wenham 38
Pentucket winners:
Shot put: Henry Endyke 34-4 1/4; Discus: Jon Marks 89-2; Javelin: Marks 103-10; Triple jump: Zach Shedd 29-11; High jump: Dexter Stark 5-6; 110 hurdles: Stark 18.6; 100 meters: Joel Spaulding 11.7; 4x100 relay: Kade Dennis, Will Sutton, Brandon Lee, Yanni Kakouris 46.8; 400: Alex Pedersen 55.4; 400 hurdles: Stark 65.9; 800: Mike Murphy 2:19.2; 4x400 relay: Matt Zylinski, Sam Attwood, Alex Pedersen, Colin Costa 3:50.6
Records: Pentucket 1-2
North Andover 118, Haverhill 26
Winners:
Pole vault: Peter Martel NA 12-0; Shot put: Mason Semaniuk NA 44-9; Discus: Nathan Jacques NA 126-0; Javelin: Will Gossman NA 161-2; Long jump: Ken Howshan H 20-1.25; Triple jump: Zack Traficante NA 38-1.5; High jump: Matthew Palmisano NA 5-8; 110 hurdles: Connor McGarry NA 15.75; 100 meters: Martel NA 11.41; Mile: Camden Reiland NA 4:43.42; 4x100 relay: Haverhill (Howshan, Nata Vigo Catala, Victor Martinez, Connor Firek) 45.73; 400: Martel NA 50.03; 400 hurdles: Tyler Bussell NA 60.62; 800: Ryan Connolly NA 2:06.64; 200: Firek H 23.31; 2-mile: Ben Katsev NA 11:28.89; 4x400 relay: North Andover (Soham Nath, Andrew Howard, Wyatt Sanchez, Will Slayton) 3:48.48
Records: Haverhill 0-3, North Andover 3-0
Central Catholic 87, Andover 55
Winners:
Pole vault: Chris Worthley (A) 9-0; Shot put: Ryan Hebert (CC) 41-4; Discus: Jack Sullivan (CC) 126-10; Javelin: Conor Moses (A) 145-5; Long jump: Dom Tritto (CC) 23-4; Triple jump: Tritto (CC) 40-1; High jump: Jeyis Gomez (CC) 5-8; 110 hurdles: Moses (A) 15.6; 100 meters: Tristian Fabre (A) 10.9; Mile: DJ Walsh (A) 4:49.7; 4x100 relay: Central 45.8; 400: Kaiden Nobrega (CC) 51.03; 400 hurdles: Aden Pemble (CC) 1:05.8; 800: Colin Kim (A) 2:05.6; 200: Tritto (CC) 22.5; 2-mile: Alex Willard (CC) 11:06.2; 4x400 relay: Andover (Cameron Kirn, George Stoica, Walsh, Neil Chowdhury) 3:49.6
Records: Central Catholic 3-0
Salem 76, Timberlane 24
Scores: Salem 76, Timberlane 24, Concord Christian 19
Area winners:
Shot put: Jason Gilbert S 37-11; Discus: Warren Carstensen T 109-0; 110 hurdles: David Jacques S 16.51; 100 meters: Aidan McDonald S 11.47; 1,600: Jackson Mazejka S 4:37.89; 4x100 relay: Salem 45.16; 400: Gavin Simone S 56.21; 800: Samuel Scala S 2:20.60; 200: McDonald S 23.29; 3,200: Michael Gordon T 11:47.33; 4x400 relay: Salem 3:57.21
Lowell 103, Methuen 33
Methuen winners:
100 meters: John Dowgiert 11.3; 800: Freddy Coleman 2:01.6; 4x400 relay: Methuen 4:19.7
Records: Methuen 0-3
Lawrence-Dracut 94, Billerica 38
Lawrence winners:
Javelin: Jordany Volquez 199-4; Long jump: Eddie Gonzalez 19-9; High jump: Adonis Garcia 5-8; 110 hurdles: Volquez 14.7; 100 meters: Andy Medina 11.6; 400 hurdles: Volquez 61.3; 200: Adonis Garcia 22.9
Girls Track and Field
Pentucket 128, Hamilton-Wenham 14
Pentucket winners:
Pole vault: Kinneal Dickens 7-0; Shot put: Ava Snyder 29-1 1/4; Discus: Katelyn Sudbay 59-6; Javelin: Lia Alsup 67-7; Long jump: Emily Rubio 15-4; Triple jump: Dickens 33-5 1/2; High jump: Emily Rubio, Sabrina Campbell and Reese Gallant 4-8; 100 hurdles: Dickens 18.4; 100 meters: Gallant 12.9; Mile: Phoebe Rubio 5:36.8; 4x100 relay: Sabrina Campbell, Sage Smith, Dickens, Gallant 51.1; 400: Syeira Campbell 62.5; 400 hurdles: Emily Rubio 69.9; 800: Kaylie Dalgar 2:33.3; 200: Sabrina Campbell 26.4; 2-mile: Ella Edic 13:01.3; 4x400 relay: Libby Murphy, Alsup, Emily Rubio, Syeira Campbell
Records: Pentucket 3-0
North Andover 102, Haverhill 34
Winners:
Pole vault: Jane Freund NA 8-6; Shot put: Molly Owen H 32-0; Discus: Courtney O’Neil NA 93-0; Javelin: Molly Owen H 103-4; Triple jump: Maeve Hess H 33-3; Long jump: Megan Dellea H 15-0.75; High jump: Nadine Abdat NA 4-10; 100 hurdles: Olivia Siwicki NA 18.06; 100 meters: Kamilah Cannon H 13.57; Mile: Rose Gordon NA 5:33.82; 4x100 relay: North Andover (Alexis Schlesinger, Meghan Henningson, Lindsay Neyman, Shelby Nassar) 53.88; 400: Ella Slayton NA 62.04; 400 hurdles: Siwicki NA 70.06; 800: Finleigh Simonds H 2:15.75; 200: Slayton 27.57; 4x400 relay: North Andover (Katie Jojcik, Charlotte Martel, Emma Palmisano, Abby Mastromonaco) 4:21.42
Records: Haverhill 0-3, North Andover 3-0
Central Catholic 81, Andover 63
Winners:
Pole vault: Olivia Foster (A) 9-6; Shot put: Adrianna Niles (CC) 33-5; Discus: Elizabeth Welch (CC) 94-0; Javelin: Sara Folan (A); Long jump: Katharine Duran (CC) 18-11; Triple jump: Allison Regnante (A) 32-9; High jump: Brooke Jankowski (CC) 5-2; 100 hurdles: K. Duren (CC) 13.5; 100 meters: Peyton Levental (A) 12.9; Mile: Kayla DiBenedetto (A) 5:37.7; 4x100 relay: Andover (Sophia Hutchins, Levental, Foster, Michaela Buckley) 52.8; 400: Kate Ciesielski (CC) 1:00; 400 hurdles: Janessa Duren (CC) 1:08.8; 800: Molly Kiley (A) 2:33.12; 200: K. Duren 25.0; 2-mile: Briana Farrell (CC) 13:23.6; 4x400 relay: Central Catholic 4:27.4
Records: Central Catholic 3-0
Salem 87, Timberlane 40
Winners:
Pole vault: Lillian Whiting S 6-6; Shot put: Bella Colizzi S 32-10.75; Discus: Colizzi S 67-11; Javelin: Jaydalis Hernandez S 79-9; Long jump: Sophia Sayers T 14-2; Triple jump: Maggie O’Connor T 27-8.5; High jump: Brigette Gaughan S 4-8; 100 hurdles: Emily Plante S 16.21; 100 meters: Shea Callahan S 13.39; 1,600: Emma Gannon S 5:45.17; 4x100 relay: Salem 56.46; 400: Lauren Genest T 64.39; 800: Emma Gannon S 2:37.43; 200: Shea Callahan S 28.12; 3,200: Silan Gitterman T 12:32.5; 4x400 relay: Salem 4:22.24
Lowell 107, Methuen 36
Methuen winners:
Javelin: Haylee Berry 83-1; 100 meters: Berry 13.3; 800: Miana Caraballo 2:31.5; 200: Berry 27.8; 2-mile: Alyssa Rosano 13:09.2
Records: Methuen 0-3
Billerica 93, Lawrence-Dracut 39
Lawrence leader for Lawrence-Dracut:
Mile: 3. Diana Lantigua
Boys Volleyball
Pinkerton 3, Coe-Brown 0
Kills: Wil Mills 8
Blocks: Adam Freiburger 6
Assists: Lucas Lizotte 28
Aces: Lizotte 6
Digs: Alden Hirsch 15, Mills 15
Pinkerton (8-3): 25 25 24 25 — 3
Coe-Brown: 12 15 26 15 — 0
Wrestling
Shawsheen Valley 42, Whittier 34
Whittier winners:
132: Adam Rousseau maj. dec. 15-7; 152: Lukas Rousseau pin 3:28; 182: Jermais Collazo pin 1:06; 195: Caden Calderwood pin 5:20; 220: Jeremy Rousseau pin 3:31
Records: Whittier 1-2
