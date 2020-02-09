Girls Basketball
Methuen 52, Framingham 34
Methuen (52): B. Tardugno 8, Keaney 9, S. Tardugno 9, Melia 4, Barron 15, Vasquez 1, Morales 0, Donovan 6
3-pointers: B. Tardugno, Keaney, S. Tardugno 3, Barron 1
Framingham: 5 8 13 8 — 34
Methuen (5-11): 11 13 15 13 — 52
Pentucket 36, Tewksbury 34
Pentucket (36): Wyner 0-0-0, Thompson 0-0-0, Maurer 0-0-0, Lambert 0-0-0, Yacubacci 2-0-5, Dube 0-0-0, Hurley 2-9-13, Currie 1-1-3, Cleveland 7-0-15. Totals: 12-10-36
3-pointers: Yacubacci, Cleveland
Pentucket (18-1): 15 4 12 5 — 36
Tewksbury: 10 9 8 7 — 34
Boys Ice Hockey
Lowell 4, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (4-9-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Lowell (7-7-3): 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: Brendan Fitzgerald
Saves: Zach Roughan 22
Boys Swimming
North Sectionals
Top team scores plus locals (33 teams scored): 1. Wayland 348, 2. St. John’s Prep 341, 3. Newton South 168, 4. Chelmsford 161; Also: 11. Andover 77, 24. Haverhill 12, 29. Central Catholic 4
Top-10 local finishers:
200 medley relay: 7. Andover (Pat Currie, Adam Medjamia, William Qian, Dennis Tang) 1:42.93; 100 freestyle: 7. Daniel McLaughlin (Haverhill) 48.76; 500 freestyle: 6. Henry Campbell (And) 4:58.31; 100 backstroke: 5. Kenneth Siu (And) 1:00.22
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.