Baseball
Hollis-Brookline 10, Pelham 3
Pelham (3): Gendreau P 2-0-0, Walsh SS 2-0-1, S. Paquette 2b 3-0-0, Carroll 1b 3-1-1, D’Amour C 3-1-1, Todino CF 2-0-0, Jones LF, 3-0-1, Corbett 3b 2-0-1, Muise RF 2-0-0 James PH 1-1-1, Pedi PH 1-0-0, Lacoss PH 1-0-0. Total 25-3-6
RBI: Corbett 2, Muise
LP: Gendreau
Hollis-Brookline: 2 0 2 0 2 0 4 — 10
Pelham: 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Hollis-Brookline 3, Pelham 2
Pelham (2): Gendreau DH 3-1-0, Walsh SS 4-0-1, S. Paquette C 4-0-2, Carroll 1b 4-0-2, D’Amour 2b 4-1-2, Todino CF 3-0-0, Jones LF 3-0-1, Corbett 3b 3-0-1, Muise RF 2-0-0. Totals 30-2-9
RBI: Jones, Walsh
WP: Lager; LP: Pedi
Hollis-Brookline: 1 0 0 0 1 1 0 — 3
Pelham: 0 0 1 1 0 0 0 — 2
Sanborn 12, ConVal 2
Sanborn (12): P. Dubois p 3-2-2, Thompson lf 3-2-3, G. Duquette ss 3-0-0, E. Dubois 1b 0-1-0, N. Duquette 3b 2-3-2, Butler cf 1-0-0, Gerossie rf 0-0-0, Perry rf/cf 2-1-0, Sullivan lf 1-0-0, Stevens 2b 1-2-1, Ash c 2-1-1. Totals 18-12-9
RBI: Thompson 2, E. Dubois, N. Duquette 2, Stevens, Ash
WP: P. Dubois; LP: Beaulieu
ConVal: 0 1 0 0 1 — 2
Sanborn (2-1): 5 3 3 1 0 — 12
Phillips 3, Deerfield Academy 2
Phillips (3): Penney ss 5-0-0, Palfrey 3b 5-0-1, Santucci cf/p 5-0-0, Mexico rf 5-0-0, Keevan lf 5-0-2, McAndrews c 4-2-2, White p/dh 5-1-1, Sapienza 2b/p 4-0-2, Carbo ph 1-0-0, Lapp p 0-0-0, Grady 1b 2-0-0, Giarnese cf 1-0-0, Hotaling 2b 1-0-0. Totals 43-3-8
RBI: Sapienza 3
WP: Sapienza; LP: Mudd
Phillips (2-0): 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 — 3
Deerfield Academy (0-1-1): 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 — 2
Phillips 2, Deerfield Academy 1
Phillips (2): Penney ss 3-0-1, Palfrey 3b 4-0-1, Santucci cf 4-0-1, Mexico rf 3-0-0, Keevan p 3-0-1, McAndrews c 2-0-0, White 1b 2-0-0, Sapienza 2b 2-1-0, Giarnese lf 1-1-0. Totals 24-2-4
RBI: Penny, Palfrey
WP: Keevan; LP: McHugh
Phillips (3-0): 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 — 2
Deerfield Academy (0-2-1): 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Portsmouth 6, Salem 2
Salem (2): Ayala p/rf 3-1-1, Allard ss 4-0-1, Ahlers cf 4-0-0, Gigante c 2-0-0, Pacy 3b 3-0-0, Dion rf/1b 3-0-1, Gomez 3-0-1, Sicard 2b 3-1-1, Maietta lf 3-0-0. Totals 28-2-5
RBI: Allard 2
WP: Chase; LP: Ayala
Portsmouth: 0 2 3 0 0 0 1 — 6
Salem (2-2): 0 0 1 0 1 0 0 — 2
Boys Lacrosse
Timberlane 15, Nashua North 2
Goals: Nick Matthews 3, Ethan Gerry 2, Eric George 3, Ryan Freeman, Nate Vibber, Braidon Bowman, Jack Condon 2, Dan Post, Cam Noyes
Saves: Brady Marston 2, Jesus Torres 1
Nashua North: 0 0 1 1 — 2
Timberlane (1-4): 5 7 2 1 — 15
Girls Lacrosse
Bishop Guertin 17, Pinkerton 5
Goals: Abby Jowett 2, Ali Lamphere, Caroline Daziel, Catilyn Seleny
Saves: Lauren Sweeney 5
Pinkerton (3-1): 1 4 — 5
Bishop Guertin: 8 9 — 17
Merrimack 9, Salem 6
Goals: Katelyn Moore 2, Ariana Lakos 2, Kimberly Lopez, Shayne Santo
Saves: Abby Porter 8
Merrimack (1-3): 5 4 — 9
Salem (0-5): 3 3 — 6
Softball
Hollis-Brookline 8, Pelham 1
Pelham (1): Slaton ss 3-1-2, Louh 2b 2-0-0, Lacoss ph 1-0-0, Hinton 1b 3-0-0, Ortega rf 3-0-1, Beisang c 3-0-0, Amidon 3b 2-0-0, Godin ph 0-0-0, McFarland ph 1-0-0, Higginbottom lf 2-0-0, Bettencourt ph 1-0-0, Molettieri cf 2-0-0, Llyod ph 1-0-0, Berton dp 2-0-0, Sauer flex 0-0-0. Totals 26-1-3
RBI: Ortega
LP: Sauer
Pelham (1-2): 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 — 1
Hollis-Brookline: 0 3 3 2 0 0 0 — 8
Deerfield Academy 4, Phillips 3
Phillips (3): Lee cf 4-1-0, Frank c 4-1-3, O’Connor p 3-0-0, Buckley ss 3-0-1, McManus 3b 3-0-1, Eno rf 3-0-0, Moody 2b 3-0-0, Mahoney lf 3-0-0, Morris 1b 3-1-1. Totals 29-3-6
RBI: Frank, O’Connor, McManus
WP: Rooney; LP: O’Connor
Deerfield Academy: 1 0 0 0 0 0 3 — 4
Phillips (0-3): 0 0 2 0 1 0 0 — 3
Phillips 15, Deerfield Academy 5
Phillips (3): Lee cf 5-2-1, Frank c 3-2-0, O’Connor 1b 4-3-3, Buckley ss 4-4-4, McManus 3b 3-2-2, Eno lf 3-1-1, Moody 2b 3-1-3, Mangraviti ph 1-0-0, Mahoney p 4-0-1, Morris dh 4-0-2, Sarno pr 0-0-0. Totals 34-15-17
RBI: Frank, O’Connor 2, Mahoney, Buckley 5, McManus, Moody
WP: Mahoney; LP: Bishop
Deerfield Academy: 1 0 2 1 1 — 5
Phillips (1-3): 3 4 4 0 4 — 15
Hollis-Brookline 10, Pelham 2
Pelham (2): Slaton ss 3-1-1, Louh 2b 2-1-1, Bettencourt ph 1-0-0, Hinton 1b 2-0-0, Ortega 3b/p 3-0-0, Beisang c 2-0-0, Amidon ph 1-0-0, Higginbottom cf 3-0-0, Molettieri rf 2-0-0, McFarland lf 1-0-0, Sauer lf 1-0-0, Llyod dp 1-0-0, Lacoss dp 1-0-0, Godin flex/p 0-0-0, Berton flex/ 3b 0-0-0. Totals 23-2-2
RBI: Louh
LP: Godin
Hollis-Brookline: 0 1 0 3 4 1 1 — 10
Pelham (1-4): 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 2
ConVal 9, Sanborn 3
Sanborn (3): Larcome 1b 2-0-0, McGibbons 1b 1-0-0, B. Hanson ss 3-2-2, P. Hanson p 3-1-2, Senko rf 3-0-1, Cotter cf 3-0-1, Flanagan 3b 3-0-0, Porter 2b 3-0-0, Lussier lf 3-0-0, Hold dh 3-0-1, Lampron rf 0-0-0. Totals 27-3-7
RBI: Senko 2, P. Hanson
WP: Coleman; LP: Mandel
ConVal: 3 0 3 1 0 2 0 — 9
Sanborn (1-2): 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
Sanborn 13, ConVal 1
Sanborn (13): Larcome 1b 4-2-0, B. Hanson ss 3-3-2, P. Hanson p 4-2-2, Senko c 4-1-3, Cotter cf 4-1-1, Harriman 3b 5-1-2, Porter 2b 4-0-2, Lussier lf 4-2-1, Flanagan dh 4-1-2, Lampron rf 0-0-0. Totals 36-13-15
RBI: B. Hanson 2, P. Hanson, Senko 5, Cotter 4, Flanagan
WP: P. Hanson; LP: Sullivan
ConVal: 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 1
Sanborn (2-3): 3 3 0 1 5 0 1 — 13
Salem 27, Portsmouth 0
Salem (27): Olson lf 3-2-2, DiMarino lf 1-1-1, Burns rf 2-2-1, A. Raymond rf 1-1-1, Lucier ss 3-4-2, Emerson cf 5-3-3, Poulin dh 2-4-1, Moniz 1b 3-4-2, McNamara 3b 1-2-1, E. Raymond 3b 1-1-1, Boucher c 4-1-3, Migliorini 2b 1-2-0. Totals 27-27-18
RBI: DiMarino 2, A. Raymond, Lucier 5, Poulin, Moniz 3, McNamara 3, E. Raymond 2, Boucher 3, Migliorini 3
WP: Solt
Salem (4-0): 5 4 7 11 — 27
Portsmouth: 0 0 0 0 — 0
Boys Tennis
Portsmouth 9, Salem 0
Local Salem scores:
Singles: 2. Austin Salvetti 4-8; 3. Callum Stocker 3-8
Records: Salem 2-2
Boys Track and Field
Pinkerton 95, Bishop Guertin 27
Pinkerton winners:
Shot put: George Nigro 41-2; Discus: Dan Powers 126-3; Javelin: Joe Packowski 96-2; Long jump: Ryan Dane 19-3.5; 110 hurdles: Devin Keith 21.36; 100 meters: Ben Fleming 11.22; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton 44.82; 400: Alex LeBlanc 54.97; 300 hurdles: Keith 49.06; 800: Steve Connelly 1:59.87; 200: Fleming 22.74; 2-mile: ; 4x400 relay: Pinkerton 3:43.43
Windham 86, Salem 44
Winners:
Shot put: Rayan Uddin (W) 41-3.5; Discus: Sean McLaughlin (W) 112-3; Javelin: Jason Gilbert (S) 105-6; Long jump: Curtis Shattuck (W) 20-10.5; Triple jump: David Jacques (S) 38-9.5; High jump: Shattuck (W) 5-3; 110 hurdles: Jackson Bomba (W) 15.79; 100 meters: Quinn Cerami (W) 11.23; 1,600: Jackson Mazejka (S) 4:38.15; 4x100 relay: Windham 45.18; 400: Cole Flenniker (W) 55.03; 300 hurdles: Bomba (W) 43.66; 800: Trey Gonzalez (W) 2:03.15; 200: Cerami (W) 22.31; 3,200: Braden Sanchez (W) 11:11.85; 4x400 relay: Salem 3:47.20
Girls Track and Field
Pinkerton 76, Bishop Guertin 59
Pinkerton winners:
Pole vault: Lillia Woods 6-6; Shot put: Alyssa Rzasa 31-10.75; Discus: Briana Danis 107-3; Javelin: Kayla Franks 89-11; Triple jump: Marisa Douglas 32-1; 100 hurdles: Jordan Wheaton 16.28; 4x100 relay: Pinkerton 53.36; 4x400 relay: Pinkerton 4:28.75
Salem 94, Windham 32
Winners:
Pole vault: Hana Watanabe (S) 6-0; Shot put: Bella Colizzi (S) 30-6.5; Discus: Bella Colizzi (S) 60-11; Javelin: Jaydalis Hernandez (S) 65-0; Triple jump: Grace Micklon (S) 27-4; High jump: Micklon (S) 5-2; 100 hurdles: Emily Plante (S) 16.39; 100 meters: Tessa Parker (W) 13.51; 1,600: Lilly Thomas (S) 6:17.87; 4x100 relay: Salem 53.66; 400: Abby Hughes 1:01;79; 300 hurdles: Emily Plante (S) 51.49; 800: Isabella Falkner (S) 2:41.68; 200: Tessa Parker (W) 27.59; 3,200: Katherine Klinger (W) 13:14.88; 4x400 relay: Windham 4:32.61
