Field Hockey
Minnechaug Regional 2, Andover 0
Saves: Paige Gillette 11
Andover (6-2-2): 0 0 — 0
Minnechaug Regional (10-2-1): 1 1 — 2
Central Catholic 4, Methuen 1
Goals: CC — Maddie DiPietro 2, Hannah Cuff, Caitlin Finneran; M — Kaia Hollingsworth
Saves: CC — Meghan Ferris 5; M — Isabel Putnam 19
Methuen (7-1-3): 0 1 — 1
Central Catholic (5-2-4): 1 3 — 4
Boys Soccer
Pelham 2, Souhegan 1
Goals: Alex Gagnon 2
Saves: Greg Nicholls 9
Souhegan (1-8): 1 0 — 1
Pelham (3-8): 1 1 — 2
Girls Soccer
Brooks 1, Middlesex 1
Goals: Abby Dawson
Saves: Sara Moeller 6
Brooks (1-4-1): 1 0 — 1
Middlesex (1-4-2): 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic 4, Lowell 0
Goals: Faith Lee, Adrianna Marinello, Sydney Wnek, Elizabeth Dankert
Saves: Izzy Majewski 2, Katherine DeSimone 0
Lowell (1-8-1): 0 0 — 0
Central Catholic (7-2-0): 1 3 — 4
