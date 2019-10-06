Field Hockey

Minnechaug Regional 2, Andover 0

Saves: Paige Gillette 11

Andover (6-2-2): 0 0 — 0

Minnechaug Regional (10-2-1): 1 1 — 2

Central Catholic 4, Methuen 1

Goals: CC — Maddie DiPietro 2, Hannah Cuff, Caitlin Finneran; M — Kaia Hollingsworth

Saves: CC — Meghan Ferris 5; M — Isabel Putnam 19

Methuen (7-1-3): 0 1 — 1

Central Catholic (5-2-4): 1 3 — 4

Boys Soccer

Pelham 2, Souhegan 1

Goals: Alex Gagnon 2

Saves: Greg Nicholls 9

Souhegan (1-8): 1 0 — 1

Pelham (3-8): 1 1 — 2

Girls Soccer

Brooks 1, Middlesex 1

Goals: Abby Dawson

Saves: Sara Moeller 6

Brooks (1-4-1): 1 0 — 1

Middlesex (1-4-2): 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic 4, Lowell 0

Goals: Faith Lee, Adrianna Marinello, Sydney Wnek, Elizabeth Dankert

Saves: Izzy Majewski 2, Katherine DeSimone 0

Lowell (1-8-1): 0 0 — 0

Central Catholic (7-2-0): 1 3 — 4 

