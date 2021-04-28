Baseball
Windham 7, Spaulding 6 (17 innings)
Windham (7): Constantine 7-0-0, Rice ss 6-0-2, Nolan rf 0-0-0, Lippold rf 7-1-2, Blair 3b/p/3b 6-1-1, Haga 1b 7-1-0, Larouco 2b 8-2-2, Parke lf 6-2-1, Breen cf/p/lf 6-0-0, Decotis p 1-0-0, Maheu p 1-0-1, Bjerke c 7-0-1. Totals 62-7-10
RBI: Bjerke 2, Larouco 1, Parke 1, Breen 1
WP: Decotis; LP: Scammon
Spaulding (0-4): 1 1 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 — 6
Windham (4-2): 0 1 0 1 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 — 7
Pinkerton 7, Merrimack 3
Pinkerton (7): Burgess CF 6-0-2, Lukeman RF/P 2-1-0, Stacy PH 1-0-1, Albert LF 4-2-1, Michaud SS 5-2-1, Yennaco C 5-2-3, Beaulieu 3B 5-0-2, Corsetto 2B 6-0-2, T. Rioux P 2-0-1, Doyle RF 2-0-0, Bernier DH 5-0-0, Lescovitz 1B 0-0-0. Totals 43-7-13
RBI: Yennaco 3, Corsetto 2, Michaud 1, Beaulieu 1
WP: Lukeman; LP: Medlock
Pinkerton (5-1): 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 — 7
Merrimack (1-5): 2 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 — 3
Exeter 10, Salem 7
Salem (7): Allard ss 4-1-0, Ayala rf 3-1-0, Ahlers cf 4-1-2, Gigant c 1-1-0, Dion 3b 4-0-0, Sicard 2b 2-1-1, Maietta lf 3-1-1, Dailey 1b 3-1-0, Pace dh 4-0-1, Gomez p 0-0-0. Totals 28-7-5
RBI: Sicard 2, Pacy 2, Ahlers 1, Dion 1, Dailey 1
WP: Ferris; LP: Gomez
Salem (3-3): 0 3 2 1 0 1 0 — 7
Exeter (3-3): 3 0 0 4 0 3 0 — 10
Boys Lacrosse
Portsmouth 4, Timberlane 2
Goals: Ryan Freeman, Eric George
Saves: Brady Marston 12
Portsmouth (6-0): 0 2 1 1 — 4
Timberlane (2-5): 1 1 0 0 — 2
Softball
Spaulding 9, Windham 8
Windham (8): Brooks cf 4-0-1, Moskowitz 2b 3-0-1, Tower p 3-1-0, Piessens ss 3-1-1, Panich c 3-2-2, Dyer 3b 3-1-1, Nolan 1b 3-2-1, Fitzgerald lf 4-1-1, Yantosca rf 3-0-1. Totals 29-8-9
RBI: Piessens, Panich, Fitzgerald 3, Yantosca
WP: Beaulieu; LP: Tower
Windham (2-3): 1 1 5 0 0 0 1 — 8
Spaulding: 0 5 3 0 0 1 0 — 9
Windham 16, Spaulding 3
Windham (16): Brooks cf/2b 4-1-1, Moskowitz p 3-2-2, Sousa ph 1-0-0, Tower 3b 4-2-2, Piessens ss 4-4-3, Panich c 5-2-2, Dyer 2b 3-3-3, Sanchez 2b 1-0-0, Nolan 1b 2-2-2, Fitzgerald lf 2-0-1, Akin lf 0-0-0, Yantosca rf 3-0-2, Sinnott rf/cf 1-0-0. Totals 33-16-18
RBI: Brooks, Moskowitz, Piessens 2, Panich, Dyer 3, Nolan 3, Fitzgerald 3, Yantosca
WP: Moskowitz; LP: Strong
Windham (3-3): 4 4 5 3 0 — 16
Spaulding: 0 0 0 0 3 — 3
Pinkerton 15, Merrimack 2
Pinkerton (15): Lemay 2b 3-2-2, Kiesling rf 3-2-1, O. Mason ss 2-1-1, Runge p 3-2-0, Foote c 3-0-2, Dunton lf 3-0-0, L. Mason 3b 2-1-1, McLachlan cf 1-2-0, Camillieri 1b 1-1-0, Vantran 1b 2-2-2. Totals 23-15-9
RBI: Vantran 3, O. Mason 2, L. Mason 2, Foote 1, Lemay 1, Kiesling 1
WP: Runge; LP: Hui
Merrimack (4-2): 1 0 0 0 1 — 2
Pinkerton (5-1): 0 2 10 3 0 — 15
Salem 9, Exeter 6
Salem (9): Olson lf 3-2-2, Burns rf 3-1-2, Lucier ss 4-2-1, Emerson cf 4-3-3, Poulin 4-0-1, McNamara 3b 3-0-0, Moniz 1b 3-0-2, Boucher c 2-0-0, Migliorini 2b 3-1-1. Totals 29-9-12
RBI: Lucier 3, Poulin 2, McNamara 1
WP: Solt
Exeter (2-4): 0 0 0 2 2 0 2 — 6
Salem (6-0): 4 1 1 0 1 2 0 — 9
Girls Tennis
Pinkerton 5, Merrimack 1
Pinkerton winners:
Singles: 2. Madeline Donahue 8-1; 3. Sydney Pelletier 8-1; 4. Calli Matarozzo 8-1, 5. Kaylee McMillan 8-0, 6. Annabelle Veale 8-2
Doubles: rained out
Records: Pinkerton 4-2, Merrimack 1-4
