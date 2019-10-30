 

Field Hockey

Central Catholic 2, Methuen 1

Division 1 North first round

Goals: CC — Hannah Cuff 2; M — Olivia Lunden

Saves: CC — Meghan Ferris 4; M — Isabel Putnam 20

Central Catholic (12-3-4): 1 1 — 2

Methuen (12-4-3): 0 1 — 1

North Andover 2, Belmont 1 (OT)

Division 1 North first round

Goals: Lexi Rivet 2

Saves: Jenna Bard 9

North Andover (9-4-5): 1 0 1 — 2

Belmont: 1 0 0 — 1

Andover 5, Concord-Carlisle 0

Division 1 North first round

Goals: Kate Gemmell, Heather Graham, Emma Reilly 2, Olivia Beucler

Saves: Paige Gillette 0, Alli Gasperoni 0

Concord-Carlisle: 0 0 — 0

Andover (13-2-4): 1 4 — 5

Brooks 4, BB&N 1

Goals: Brooke Rogers 4

Saves: Emma Houlihan 2

BB&N (1-11-1): 0 1 — 1

Brooks ( 9-4-1): 2 2 — 4

Pentucket 2, Triton 0

Division 2 North First Round

Goals: Olivia Reagan, Meghan Bean

Assist: Tess Beech

Saves: Charlene Basque 8

Pentucket (10-7-2): 2 0 — 2

Triton (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0

Boys Soccer

Brooks 0, BB&N 0

Saves: JJ Calareso 3

Brooks (8-2-4): 0 0 — 0

BB&N (8-3-5): 0 0 — 0

Windham 1, Goffstown 0

NH Division 1 First Round

Goals: Max Husson

Saves: Preston Neal 1

Goffstown (4-6-7): 0 0 — 0

Windham (12-3-2): 0 1 — 1

Timberlane 2, Merrimack 1

NH Division 1 First Round

Goals: Jacob Stewart 2

Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 9

Merrimack: 0 1 0 — 1

Timberlane (10-4-3): 0 1 1 — 2

Manchester Central 4, Salem 2

NH Division 1 First Round

Goals: Kyle Chute, John Gouthro

Saves: Brandon Hebert 13

Salem (5-9-3): 1 1 — 2

Manchester Central (15-2): 2 2 — 4

Prospect Mountain 4, Sanborn 0

NH Division 3 First Round

Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10

Sanborn (8-7-2): 0 0 — 0

Prospect Mountain: 1 3 — 4

Pentucket 4, Triton 1

Goals: Adam Enright, Matt Tineo, Seamus O’Keefe, Jarod Belliveau

Assists: Max Markuns, Nate Blanchard

Triton (4-14): 0 1 — 1

Pentucket (12-4-2): 3 1 — 4

Somerville 4, Haverhill 2

Goals: Tanner Van Cor, Matt Perez

Saves: Matt Corliss 8

Somerville: 1 3 — 4

Haverhill (8-8-2): 2 0 — 2

Lawrence 5, Tewksbury 4

Goals: Jesus Echeverria 2, Santos Zelaya 2, Brayan Salguero

Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 6

Tewksbury: 1 3 — 4

Lawrence (3-14-2): 4 1 — 5

Girls Soccer

BB&N 4, Brooks 0

Saves: Sara Moeller 12

BB&N (11-2-1): 2 2 — 4

Brooks (1-9-3): 0 0 — 0

Haverhill 5, Somerville 1

Goals: Elena Albano 2, Marisa Allen 3

Saves: Felicya DeCicco 6

Haverhill (9-7-1): 2 3 — 5

Somerville: 1 0 — 1

Winchester 4, North Andover 0

Saves: Paige Pefine 7, Caitlyn Wessel 4

Winchester: 2 2 — 4

North Andover (10-5-3): 0 0 — 0

 

