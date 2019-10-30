Field Hockey
Central Catholic 2, Methuen 1
Division 1 North first round
Goals: CC — Hannah Cuff 2; M — Olivia Lunden
Saves: CC — Meghan Ferris 4; M — Isabel Putnam 20
Central Catholic (12-3-4): 1 1 — 2
Methuen (12-4-3): 0 1 — 1
North Andover 2, Belmont 1 (OT)
Division 1 North first round
Goals: Lexi Rivet 2
Saves: Jenna Bard 9
North Andover (9-4-5): 1 0 1 — 2
Belmont: 1 0 0 — 1
Andover 5, Concord-Carlisle 0
Division 1 North first round
Goals: Kate Gemmell, Heather Graham, Emma Reilly 2, Olivia Beucler
Saves: Paige Gillette 0, Alli Gasperoni 0
Concord-Carlisle: 0 0 — 0
Andover (13-2-4): 1 4 — 5
Brooks 4, BB&N 1
Goals: Brooke Rogers 4
Saves: Emma Houlihan 2
BB&N (1-11-1): 0 1 — 1
Brooks ( 9-4-1): 2 2 — 4
Pentucket 2, Triton 0
Division 2 North First Round
Goals: Olivia Reagan, Meghan Bean
Assist: Tess Beech
Saves: Charlene Basque 8
Pentucket (10-7-2): 2 0 — 2
Triton (11-5-3): 0 0 — 0
Boys Soccer
Brooks 0, BB&N 0
Saves: JJ Calareso 3
Brooks (8-2-4): 0 0 — 0
BB&N (8-3-5): 0 0 — 0
Windham 1, Goffstown 0
NH Division 1 First Round
Goals: Max Husson
Saves: Preston Neal 1
Goffstown (4-6-7): 0 0 — 0
Windham (12-3-2): 0 1 — 1
Timberlane 2, Merrimack 1
NH Division 1 First Round
Goals: Jacob Stewart 2
Saves: Dimitri Kakouris 9
Merrimack: 0 1 0 — 1
Timberlane (10-4-3): 0 1 1 — 2
Manchester Central 4, Salem 2
NH Division 1 First Round
Goals: Kyle Chute, John Gouthro
Saves: Brandon Hebert 13
Salem (5-9-3): 1 1 — 2
Manchester Central (15-2): 2 2 — 4
Prospect Mountain 4, Sanborn 0
NH Division 3 First Round
Saves: Zach Ramsdell 10
Sanborn (8-7-2): 0 0 — 0
Prospect Mountain: 1 3 — 4
Pentucket 4, Triton 1
Goals: Adam Enright, Matt Tineo, Seamus O’Keefe, Jarod Belliveau
Assists: Max Markuns, Nate Blanchard
Triton (4-14): 0 1 — 1
Pentucket (12-4-2): 3 1 — 4
Somerville 4, Haverhill 2
Goals: Tanner Van Cor, Matt Perez
Saves: Matt Corliss 8
Somerville: 1 3 — 4
Haverhill (8-8-2): 2 0 — 2
Lawrence 5, Tewksbury 4
Goals: Jesus Echeverria 2, Santos Zelaya 2, Brayan Salguero
Saves: Arodi Rodriguez 6
Tewksbury: 1 3 — 4
Lawrence (3-14-2): 4 1 — 5
Girls Soccer
BB&N 4, Brooks 0
Saves: Sara Moeller 12
BB&N (11-2-1): 2 2 — 4
Brooks (1-9-3): 0 0 — 0
Haverhill 5, Somerville 1
Goals: Elena Albano 2, Marisa Allen 3
Saves: Felicya DeCicco 6
Haverhill (9-7-1): 2 3 — 5
Somerville: 1 0 — 1
Winchester 4, North Andover 0
Saves: Paige Pefine 7, Caitlyn Wessel 4
Winchester: 2 2 — 4
North Andover (10-5-3): 0 0 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.