Boys Basketball
Sanborn 65, John Stark 55
Sanborn (55): Khalil 28, Grenier 6, Lovely 0, Kilimonis 2, Bush 7, Thornton 14, Pugh 2, McLaughlin 6, Cogswell 0. Totals 22-15-65
3-pointers: Khalil 3, Thornton 2, Bush
Sanborn (2-2): 13 13 18 21 — 65
John Stark: 10 15 9 21 — 55
Nashoba 67, PMA 55
PMA (55): Polanco 7, Ovalles 0, Lebron 23, Guevara 6, Vasquez 4, Li 1, Lena 14, Reagan 0. Totals 16-8-55
3-pointers: Polanco, Lebron 3, Lena
Nashoba Regional: 24 16 21 6 — 67
Presentation (1-4): 8 12 12 23 — 55
Pelham 47, Hollis-Brookline 42
Pelham (47): Herrling 0, Bellahrossi 0, Hamel 0, Paul 2, Jones 7, Dumont 10, D. Crowley 14, M. Crowley 14. Totals 15-10-47
3-pointers: Jones, D.Crowley, Dumont 2, M.Crowley 3
Hollis-Brookline: 9 12 10 11 — 42
Pelham (2-2): 12 11 13 11 — 47
Girls Basketball
Minuteman 33, PMA 30
PMA (30): Fabino 14, S. Colleyer 16, Boyle 0, Spaniol 0, Colleyer 0. Totals 12-1-30
3-pointers: S. Colleyer 4, Fabino
Minuteman (3-2): 15 3 9 6 — 33
Presentation (2-3): 6 10 9 5 — 30
Kearsarge 53, Timberlane 10
Timberlane (10): Brooks 1-0-3, Bates 1-2-5, Censullo 1-0-2, Matthews 0-0-0, Tully 0-0-0, Aydns 0-0-0, Rich 0-0-0, Little 0-0-0, Cook 0-0-0, McIntyre 0-0-0, Genest 0-0-0, Duff 0-0-0. Totals 3-2-10
3-pointers: Brooks, Bates
Kearsarge: 21 18 8 6 — 53
Timberlane (1-2): 0 3 2 5 — 10
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill 137.15, Andover 134.8
Placers:
Vault: 1. Maren Eramo (H) 9.2, 2. Jenna Dutton (H) 8.9, 3. Reardon Suazo (H) 8.7; Bars: 1. Eramo (H) 9.4, 2. Maddy Francis (A) 8.5, 3(t). Dutton (H) 8.3, 3(t). Ksenia Kessler (A) 8.3; Beam: 1. Eramo (H) 9.4, 2. Francis (A) 9.2, 3. Maggie Consentino (A) 8.8; Floor: 1. Kayleigh Durant (H) 8.85, 2. Francis (A) 8.7, 3. Maeve Hess (H) 8.6; All-around: 1. Eramo (H) 36.4, 2. Francis (A) 34.8, 3. Hess (H) 33.4
Records: Haverhill 2-1, Andover 1-1
Chelmsford 135.2, Central Catholic 131.55
Area placers:
Vault: 1. Dylan Hale 9.3, Regina Dieli 8.8; Bars: 3(t). Dieli 8.4; Beam: 2. Deirdre Donovan 8.4, 3. Meagan Kelly 8.35; All-around: 2. Kelly 33.6
Records: Central Catholic 2-1
Boys Ice Hockey
Lincoln/Sudbury 5, Methuen 4
Lincoln/Sudbury: 4 1 0 — 5
Methuen (3-2): 1 2 1 — 4
Goals: Aidan Hollingsworth, Ethan Schena, Josh Perkins, Danny Field
Saves: James Trussel 7, Zach Alfonzo 28
North Andover 9, Wayland 2
Wayland (0-4-0): 0 1 1 — 2
North Andover (5-1-0): 2 4 3 — 9
Goals: TJ Fredo, Mike Harty, Adam Heinze, Cole Fagan, Thomas Doherty, Nick Herald, Ryan Bianavilla, Andrew Perry, Mike Earley
Saves: Ben Williamson 17
Billerica 5, Andover 2
Billerica: 1 1 3 — 5
Andover (2-3): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Tom Tavenner, Stephen Ingram
Saves: Jake Brezner 20
Salem 2, Trinity 2
Salem (4-1-1, 2-0-1 Di): 0 0 2 — 2
Trinity: 2 0 0 — 2
Goals: Ryan Allard, Sam Maietta
Saves: Spencer Deane 33
Wrestling
Whittier sweeps
Team scores: Whittier 42, Haverhill 33; Whittier 43, St. John’s Shrewsbury 33; Haverhill 51, St. John’s Shrewsbury30
106: Sebastien Boisvert (W) 2-0; 113: Ben Davoli (H) 2-0, Adam Rousseau (W) 0-1, Nick Elkhoury (W) 0-1; 120: Youscarl Nina (W) 2-0, Jordan Damske (H) 0-2; 126: Lucas Welling (W) 0-2, ELijah Moncrief (H) 2-0; 132: Edgar Feliciano (H) 2-0, Javier Cepeda (W) 0-2; 138: Jackson Difloures (H) 2-0, Ryan Archambaullt (W) 0-2; 145: Ethan Calderwood (W) 1-1, Gabe Nunez (H) 0-2; 152: Steven Wise (H) 2-0, Luke Iamele (W) 1-1; 160: Jeremiah Collazo (W) 2-0, Dryden Fisher (H) 1-1; 170: Israel Tricoche (H) 2-0, Anthony Moran (W) 0-2; 182: Jack Lemarier (W) 2-0, Michael Wightman (H) 0-1, Allaborn Canario (H) 0-1; 195: Jyzaiah Ferrerira (W) 1-1, Hunter Bourassa (H) 0-1, Joe Meehan (H) 0-1; 220: Dan Toothaker (H) 1-1; Jeremy Rousseau (W) 1-0; HVY: Jay Levy (H) 2-0, Erickson (W) 1-1
Records: Whittier 10-1, Haverhill 3-1
Ashland 43, Lawrence 30
Lawrence winners:
106: Fernando Alvarez by forfeit; 113: Jatcob Zapata pin 5:18; 145: Dudley Derival dec. 5-4; 152: John Vasquez dec. 17-10; 170: Eric Sanchez pin 2:14; HVY: Brandon Lavasta pin 2:59
Records: Lawrence 4-6
Methuen 40, Billerica 39
Methuen winners:
106: Michael Crowe pin :38; 138: Joe Gangi major dec. 9-0; 152: Dom DeMaio pin 2:43; 170: CJ Brown pin :30 ; 195: Dan Guzman pin 3:10; 220: Nick Notenboom pin 1:30; HVY: Corey Bard pin 1:34
Records: Methuen 2-0
Andover 49, Chelmsford 27
Andover winners:
132: Lukas Kaufman-LaDuc pin 3:42; 138: Miles Fraser dec. 19-7; 145: Jonathon Davila pin 4:43; 160: Elias Maita dec. 9-3; 170: Sean Ballou pin 0:54; 182: Connor Sheehan pin 2:53; 195: Brendon Major pin 2:38; 220: Yaya Maita pin 1:11; HVY: A.J. Heidtke pin 0:35
Records: Andover 5-0
