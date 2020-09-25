Field Hockey
Pelham 4, Sanborn 0
Goals: P — Madi Robito, Sydney Nutter 2, Sophia Ouellette
Saves: S — Emma Crowe 10; P — 9
Sanborn (2-1): 0 0 — 0
Pelham: 2 2 — 4
Golf
Timberlane sweeps
Team scores: Timberlane 203, Keene 220, Nashua South 229, Manchester Memorial 239
Timberlane leaders: Jack Pepin 36, Stephen Ramos 37, Zach Diamond 38
Girls Soccer
Timberlane 7, Salem 1
Goals: T — Sophia Keogh 4, Bella Keogh, Leah Morrier, Maggie O’Connor; S — Riley Devine
Saves: T — Arden Ferrari-Henry 2, Sam Fowler 2; S — Kendall Migliorini 6, Rachel Carr 4
Timberlane (2-0): 4 3 — 7
Salem (0-2): 1 0 — 1
Pelham 4, Sanborn 1
Goals: P — Ashlyn Walsh 2, Maddie Curran, Abby Gates, 1 goal
Saves: P — Colleen Peters 1
Sanborn: 1 0 — 1
Pelham: 2 2 — 4
