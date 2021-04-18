Baseball
Phillips 16, Cushing Academy 4
Phillips (16): Penney ss 2-3-2, Miranda 2b 1-1-0, Palfrey 3b 4-1-1, Lamson 3b 1-1-0, Santucci cf 3-1-1, Mexico dh 2-0-1, Carbeau dh 2-1-1, Savino lf 1-0-1, Keevan lf-p 5-2-2, Dibenedictus lf 1-0-0, McAndrews c 2-1-1, Roossien c 0-1-0, White 1b 3-0-2, Grady 1b 0-2-0, Sapienza 2b 3-1-1, Hotaling 2b 1-0-0, Giarnese rf 4-1-2, Mascott rf 1-0-1. Rosenfield p 0-0-0, Borduick p 0-0-0, Lapp p 0-0-0, Milbert p 0-0-0, Needham p 0-0-0, Totals 26-16-16
RBI: Penney 2, Santucci 2, Mexico 2, Palfrey, Savino, McAndrews, Grady, Sapienza, Hotaling, Giarnese, Mascott
WP: Rosenfield
Cushing Academy (0-2): 2 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 — 4
Phillips (2-0): 3 1 5 0 0 4 0 3 0 — 16
Boys Lacrosse
Nashua South 8, Timberlane 7 (OT)
Goals: Braidon Bowman 2, Nick Matthews, Ethan Gerry, Eric George, Jack Noyes, Ryan Freeman
Saves: Brady Marston 21
Timberlane (0-3): 3 0 2 2 0 — 7
Nashua South (1-2): 2 3 1 1 1 — 8
Pinkerton 12, Bedford 6
Goals: Hunter Drouin 5, Riley Spellman 2, Mason Barbone 2, Liam Prescott 2, Joey Gallo
Saves: Curtis Michaud 11
Bedford (2-1): 2 1 2 1 — 6
Pinkerton (3-0): 2 6 2 2 — 12
Softball
Cushing Academy 5, Phillips 2
Phillips (2): Lee cf 3-1-1, Morris 1b 3-0-0, Frank c 4-0-0, Buckley ss 3-0-1, O’Connor p 3-1-1, Mahoney 2b 3-0-0, Moody lf 1-0-0, McManus 3b 3-0-2, Eno rf 3-0-1. Totals 26-2-6
RBI: Frank, McManus
WP: Boudreau; LP: O’Connor
Phillips (0-1): 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 — 2
Cushing Academy: 0 1 1 1 2 0 0 — 5
Cushing Academy 12, Phillips 11
Phillips (11): Lee cf 5-0-0, Morris 1b 2-3-0, Frank c 5-3-3, Buckley ss 4-2-2, O’Connor dh/p 4-0-4, Mahoney p 0-0-0, Carmona lf 2-0-0, McManus 3b 4-0-2, Moody 2b 4-1-1, Eno rf 4-2-2, Boesch-Powers lf/flex 0-0-0. Totals 34-11-14
RBI: Frank, Eno, O’Connor 3, Buckley 3
WP: Asadorian; LP: O’Connor
Phillips (0-2): 0 0 5 4 0 2 0 — 11
Cushing Academy: 3 4 0 1 0 4 0 — 12
