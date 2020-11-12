Girls Volleyball
Methuen 3, Billerica 2
Kills: Sam Driend 19
Blocks: Kat DeLap 13
Assists: Lizzie Staugler 35
Service points (aces): Erin Smith 12 (Smith 4)
Digs: Driend 20
Billerica (6-2): 17 25 18 25 15 — 2
Methuen (5-3): 25 21 25 23 17 — 3
Updated: November 12, 2020 @ 11:52 pm
