Girls Volleyball

Methuen 3, Billerica 2

Kills: Sam Driend 19

Blocks: Kat DeLap 13

Assists: Lizzie Staugler 35

Service points (aces): Erin Smith 12 (Smith 4)

Digs: Driend 20

Billerica (6-2): 17 25 18 25 15 — 2

Methuen (5-3): 25 21 25 23 17 — 3

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you