Boys Cross Country
Lowell 20, Methuen 35
at Lowell (2.8 miles)
Top Methuen finishers: 1. Miana Caraballo 18:16, 7. Alyssa Rosano 21:05, 8. Emily Charest 21:07
Girls Soccer
Exeter 2, Timberlane 0
Division 1 Preliminary
Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 12
Exeter (12-0-0): 2 0 — 2
Timberlane (8-1-1): 0 0 — 0
Windham 2, Manchester Central 1
Division 1 Preliminary
Goals: Reagan Murray
Saves: Jess Thibodeau 13
Manchester Central: 0 1 0 — 1
Windham (3-4-2): 0 1 1 — 2
Salem 3, Manchester Memorial 2
Division 1 Preliminary
Goals: Charlotte Hinchey 2, Riley Devine
Saves: Kendall Migliorini 8; MM — 7
Manchester Memorial: 0 2 — 2
Salem (4-6-1): 1 2 — 3
Pembroke 8, Sanborn 0
Division 2 Preliminary
Sanborn (2-9): 0 0 — 0
Pembroke: 4 4 — 8
Milford 4, Pelham 0
Division 2 Preliminary
Saves: Colleen Peters 7, Hannah Deschene 5
Milford: 2 2 — 4
Pelham (4-2): 0 0 — 0
Girls Volleyball
Windham 3, Salem 1
Division 1 Preliminary
Kills: W — Cassie Faria 12, Ava Mayo 8, Kayla Stevens 7, Arielle Nysten 6; S — Bailey Sacco 6, Abby Mulry 5
Blocks: W — Arielle Nysten 1; S — Becca Huyck 2
Assists: W — Lana Carboni 20, Alex McDonough 11; S — Katie Jamer 13
Service points (aces): W — Ashley Croteau 22 (7), Lana Carboni 12 (2), Cassie Faria 9 (3), Ava Mayo 8 (1), Arielle Nysten 8(2); S — Katie Jamer 13 (2), Sydney Emerson (3)
Digs: W — Zoe LeClerc 12; S — Jillian St. Hillaire 13
Windham (6-2): 25 25 17 25 — 3
Salem (1-6): 20 14 25 13 — 1
Londonderry 3, Timberlane 0
Division 1 Preliminary
Kills: Alison McGonagle 5
Blocks: Brisa Martinez 3
Assists: Eve Harnois 8
Digs: Lauren Hayes 12
Timberlane (3-5): 21 24 14 — 0
Londonderry: 25 26 25 — 3
Methuen 3, Lowell 0
Kills: Sam Driend 11, Haylee Berry 10
Blocks: Kat Delap 10
Assists: Lizzie Staugler 23
Service points (aces): Driend 12 (3), (Erin Smith 4)
Digs: Emily Spina 13
Methuen (4-1): 25 25 25 — 3
Lowell: 18 20 15 — 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.