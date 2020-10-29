Boys Cross Country

Lowell 20, Methuen 35

at Lowell (2.8 miles)

Top Methuen finishers: 1. Miana Caraballo 18:16, 7. Alyssa Rosano 21:05, 8. Emily Charest 21:07

Girls Soccer

Exeter 2, Timberlane 0

Division 1 Preliminary

Saves: Arden Ferrari-Henry 12

Exeter (12-0-0): 2 0 — 2

Timberlane (8-1-1): 0 0 — 0

Windham 2, Manchester Central 1

Division 1 Preliminary

Goals: Reagan Murray

Saves: Jess Thibodeau 13

Manchester Central: 0 1 0 — 1

Windham (3-4-2): 0 1 1 — 2

Salem 3, Manchester Memorial 2

Division 1 Preliminary

Goals: Charlotte Hinchey 2, Riley Devine

Saves: Kendall Migliorini 8; MM — 7

Manchester Memorial: 0 2 — 2

Salem (4-6-1): 1 2 — 3

Pembroke 8, Sanborn 0

Division 2 Preliminary

Sanborn (2-9): 0 0 — 0

Pembroke: 4 4 — 8

Milford 4, Pelham 0

Division 2 Preliminary

Saves: Colleen Peters 7, Hannah Deschene 5

Milford: 2 2 — 4

Pelham (4-2): 0 0 — 0

Girls Volleyball

Windham 3, Salem 1

Division 1 Preliminary

Kills: W — Cassie Faria 12, Ava Mayo 8, Kayla Stevens 7, Arielle Nysten 6; S — Bailey Sacco 6, Abby Mulry 5

Blocks: W — Arielle Nysten 1; S — Becca Huyck 2

Assists: W — Lana Carboni 20, Alex McDonough 11; S — Katie Jamer 13

Service points (aces): W — Ashley Croteau 22 (7), Lana Carboni 12 (2), Cassie Faria 9 (3), Ava Mayo 8 (1), Arielle Nysten 8(2); S — Katie Jamer 13 (2), Sydney Emerson (3)

Digs: W — Zoe LeClerc 12; S — Jillian St. Hillaire 13

Windham (6-2): 25 25 17 25 — 3

Salem (1-6): 20 14 25 13 — 1

Londonderry 3, Timberlane 0

Division 1 Preliminary

Kills: Alison McGonagle 5

Blocks: Brisa Martinez 3

Assists: Eve Harnois 8

Digs: Lauren Hayes 12

Timberlane (3-5): 21 24 14 — 0

Londonderry: 25 26 25 — 3

Methuen 3, Lowell 0

Kills: Sam Driend 11, Haylee Berry 10

Blocks: Kat Delap 10

Assists: Lizzie Staugler 23

Service points (aces): Driend 12 (3), (Erin Smith 4)

Digs: Emily Spina 13

Methuen (4-1): 25 25 25 — 3

Lowell: 18 20 15 — 0 

