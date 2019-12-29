Boys Basketball
Bishop Guertin 63, North Andover 45
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Consolation
Bishop Guertin (63): Jordan Robichaud 5 2-5 14, John Suyllivan 2 1-2 6, Danny Dockrill 2 0-0 4, Ryan Stack 0 1-2 1, Dylan Santosuosso 5 0-0 11, Matt Santosuosso 0 0-2 0, Mason Carroll 2 0-0 5, Samuel Mullett 9 4-6 22. Totals 25 8-17 63
North Andover (45): Matt Kutz 7 2-2 17, Jack Morin 3 1-2 7, Jack Castellanos 0 3-4 3, Kyle Moore 5 2-2 15, Drew Connolly 0 0-0 0, D’Adre King 0 0-0 0, Jake Wolinski 0 0-0 0, Kellan Murphy 1 0-0 2, Aidan Heim 0 1-2 1. Totals 16 9-12 45
3-pointers: BG — Robichaud 2, Sullivan, D. Santosuosso, Carroll; NA — Moore 3, Kutz
Bishop Guertin (1-1): 11 12 16 24 — 63
North Andover (0-5): 9 10 10 16 — 45
Central Catholic 64, Andover 48
Commonwealth Motors Christmas Classic Consolation
Central Catholic (63): Jonathan Peguero 3 0-0 7, Adrian Rodriguez 0 0-0 0, Xavier McKenzie 8 1-3 23, Isaac Bonilla 0 0-0 0, Jeff Groguen 3 0-0 7, Victor etvier 2 0-0 6, Marcus Rivera 2 2-2 7, Nate Godin 2 0-0 6, Anthony Traficante 2 2-2 6, Brian Nanje 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 5-7 64
Andover (48): Ryan MacLellan 1 0-0 2, Richie Shahtanian 1 0-0 3, Kyle Rocker 5 1-2 12, Charlie McCarthy 0 0-0 0, Ryan Pacy 2 0-0 5, Jack Cloutier 1 0-0 2, Ryan Grecco 1 0-1 2, Michael Slayton 3 0-2 6, Aidan Cammann 7 2-4 16. Totals 21 3-9 48
3-pointers: CC — McKenzie 6, Metvier 2, Godin 2, Peguero, Goguen, Rivera; Andover — Shahtanian, Rocker, Pacy
Central Catholic (3-2): 16 26 13 9 — 64
Andover (3-2): 9 12 16 11 — 48
Whittier 55, Minuteman 29
Whittier (55): Tricoche 17, McGonagle 1, Torre 2, Geneus 0, Couture 16, Rosario 2, Efosa 12, Nunez 2, Faust 3
3-pointers: Faust, Tricoche, Couture 2, Efosa 2
Whittier (2-0): 13 10 16 16 — 55
Minuteman: 4 2 7 16 — 29
Lowell Catholic 73, Pentucket 56
Pentucket (56): Cleary 11, Kamuda 7, Bucco 2, Stys 9, Etter 14, Lopata 11, Perlitch 2
3-pointers: Kamuda, Stys, Cleary, Lopata
Pentucket (3-1): 11 16 16 13 — 56
Lowell Catholic: 17 11 22 23 — 73
Lowell 72, Pelham 48
Pelham (48): Herrling 0, McGlinchey 0, Bellahrossi 0, Strout 0, Garrett 2, Hamel 2, Paul 2, M. Crowley 3, Dumont 11, Jones 11, D. Crowley 17. Totals 19-3-28
3-pointers: D.Crowley, M.Crowley, Jones 2, Dumont 3
Pelham: 13 10 12 13 — 48
Lowell: 21 13 17 21 — 72
Girls Basketball
Londonderry 39, North Andover 30
Commonwealth Christmas Classic Consolation
Records: Londonderry 2-2, North Andover 2-3
Greater Lawrence 41, Gloucester 37
Dracut Christmas Tournament
Greater Lawrence (41): Molina 0, Diaz 8, Pena 20, Abreu 6, Lynn 4, Serrano 3, Hiciano 0, Robertson 0, Calixte 0, Delgado 0. Totals 15-11-41
3-pointers: None
Greater Lawrence (2-3): 14 12 8 7 — 41
Gloucester: 15 7 10 5 — 37
Windham 59, Dover 53 (OT)
Windham (59): Weeks 2, Hughes 1, Behling 1, Smith 4, C. Collins 6, Husson 14, Amari 5, Dempsey 26
3-pointers: None
Dover: 9 13 15 12 4 — 53
Windham (4-2): 9 5 18 15 12 — 59
Boys Ice Hockey
Belmont 2, Pinkerton 2
Belmont: 1 1 0 0 — 2
Pinkerton (2-2-1, 1-1 NH): 1 1 0 0 — 2
Tuscan Blue Devil Classic
Goals: Joseph Marra 2
Saves: Matt Gilliland 23
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill 1, Shrewsbury 0
Haverhill (3-0-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Shrewsbury: 0 0 0 — 0
Goals: Eliana Kane
Saves: Jenny Hubbard 30
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.