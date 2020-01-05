Boys Ice Hockey

Bedford 5, Methuen 1

Methuen (3-3): 0 1 0 — 1

Bedford: 0 2 3 — 5

Goals: Ethan Schena

Saves: Zach Alfonzo 28

Windham 5, Manchester Memorial 1

Manchester Memorial: 1 0 0 — 1

Windham (2-5-0): 2 2 1 — 5

Goals: Mike Montanile, Nick Bono, Parker Rice, Jack Flanagan, Tommy Langlois

Saves: Vito Mancini 25

Girls Ice Hockey

Auburn 1, Central Catholic 1

Auburn: 0 1 0 — 1

Central Catholic (0-5-1): 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Casey Jackson

Saves: Liz Smith 14

