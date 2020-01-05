Boys Ice Hockey
Bedford 5, Methuen 1
Methuen (3-3): 0 1 0 — 1
Bedford: 0 2 3 — 5
Goals: Ethan Schena
Saves: Zach Alfonzo 28
Windham 5, Manchester Memorial 1
Manchester Memorial: 1 0 0 — 1
Windham (2-5-0): 2 2 1 — 5
Goals: Mike Montanile, Nick Bono, Parker Rice, Jack Flanagan, Tommy Langlois
Saves: Vito Mancini 25
Girls Ice Hockey
Auburn 1, Central Catholic 1
Auburn: 0 1 0 — 1
Central Catholic (0-5-1): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Casey Jackson
Saves: Liz Smith 14
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.