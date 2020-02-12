Boys Basketball
Brooks 65, Governor’s Academy 47
Brooks (65): Oladitan 2, Yepdo 16, Foster 18, Smith 9, Thomson 5, Mulvey 15, Iwowo 0, Janney 0, D’Silva 0, Blodgett 0. Totals 24-8-65
3-pointers: Smith, Yepdo 3, Mulvey 5
Governor’s Academy (13-7): 19 28 — 47
Brooks (17-2): 38 27 — 65
Greater Lowell 61, Whittier 59
Whittier (59): Tricoche 10, Rodriguez 10, Geneus 8, Torre 5, Couture 20, McDonough 1, Efosa 5. Totals 22-5-59
3-pointers: Tricoche 2, Rodriguez 2, Torre, Couture 4, Efosa
Whittier (6-9): 16 12 9 13 9 — 59
Greater Lowell: 21 8 11 10 11 — 61
Chelsea 53, Greater Lawrence 52
Greater Lawrence (52): Mejia 13, Languasco 4, Gonzalez 2, Palmer 8, Garcia 9, S Cruz 16. Totals 19-13-52
3-pointers: Mejia
Chelsea: 9 18 12 14 — 53
Greater Lawrence (12-6): 14 12 14 12 — 52
Girls Basketball
Pinkerton 41, Windham 33
Pinkerton (41): S. Franks 2, Riccio 11, Alli Ingalls 3, Landry 0, DiMauro 1, Frost 2, Avah Ingalls 7, Packowski 0, Melton 0, Jesse Ames 15, Kayla Franks 0, Sirois 0, Marasco 0. Totals 13-15-41
Windham (33): Hughes 0, Tsetsilas 5, Smith 5, E. Collins 0, C. Collins 0, Husson 2, Amari 5, Dempsey 6-2-16
3-pointers: Tsetsilas, Smith, Dempsey 2
Pinkerton (10-3): 12 8 8 13 — 41
Windham (5-8): 5 15 4 9 — 33
Brooks 69, Governor’s Academy 50
Brooks (69): Eddy 6, Riley 2, Madigan 3, Marchesseault 2, Mair 16, Connelly 2, Cordes 22, Dewey 16, Robinson 0, Coughlin 0, Moeller 0. Totals 28-10-69
3-pointers: Cordes, Mair, Madigan
Brooks (15-5): 35 34 — 69
Governor’s Academy: 28 22 — 50
Boys Ice Hockey
Boston Latin 7, Haverhill 1
Haverhill (4-10-2): 0 0 1 — 1
Boston Latin: 0 6 1 — 7
Goals: Evan Foskett
Saves: Zach Roughan 43
Concord-Carlisle 2, North Andover 2
North Andover (11-3-6): 1 0 1 — 2
Concord-Carlisle (5-7-5): 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Cole Fagan, Andrew Perry
Saves: Patrick Green 14
Malden Catholic 4, Central Catholic 1
Malden Catholic: 2 0 2 — 4
Central Catholic (10-8-1): 0 0 1 — 1
Goals: Michael Dinges
Saves: Mike Abdoo 21
Andover 10, Acton-Boxborough 2
Andover (9-8-1): 4 3 3 — 10
Acton-Boxborough: 1 0 1 — 2
Goals: Anton Pace 2, Leo Byers 2, Steve Ingram, Billy Moulton, Luke Vaccaro, Anthony Previte, Evan Arpin, Ryan O’Sullivan,
Saves: J.J. Quill 9, Liam Blake 11
Triton 6, Pentucket 1
Triton (13-3-1): 1 1 4 — 6
Pentucket (3-14): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: T — Cael Kohan, Connor Kohan, Brady Lindholm, Mike Beevers, Brad Killion, Jack Forrest
Assists: T — James Tatro 2, Connor Kohan, Cam Murray, Ryan Lindholm, Tyler Godfrey, Jack Niska, Killion
Bedford 7, Methuen 1
Bedford: 2 3 2 — 7
Methuen (7-7-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Jackson Petisce
Saves: James Trussell 22, Zach Alfonso 12, Jake Becker 10
Salem 8, Nashua North 2
Salem (12-2-3, 10-1-3 ): 3 2 3 — 8
Nashua North (5-8-0 Div. 1): 1 1 0 — 2
Goals: Ryan Pappalardo 3, Joseph Bodenrader 3, Declan Burke, Nolan Labossiere
Saves: Spencer Dean 20
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks 4, Holderness 1
Holderness (6-10-2): 0 1 0 — 1
Brooks (12-5-1): 1 3 0 — 4
Goals: Brooke Rogers, Lucy Adams, Carly Stefanini, Brianna O’Neill
Saves: Eleanor Rogers 16
Boys Skiing
League Championship
Meet Results: 1. St. John’s Prep 623, 2. North Andover 512, 3. Masconomet 510, 4. Andover 376, 5. Manchester-Essex 362, 6. Austin Prep 211, 7. Haverhill 200
Top 15: 1. Tim Harmann (SJ) 44.15, 2. Robbie McKersie (M) 44.20, 3. Cam Musial (SJ) 44.25, 4. Owen Grandt (SJ) 46.70, 5. Segev Moritz (NA) 47.62, 6. Peyton McKee (SJ) 48.17, 7. Rocco Masciarelli (SJ) 48.63, 8. Caleb Litster (NA) 48.65, 9. Liam Quinllan (M) 48.98, 10. Jackson Burns (SJ) 49.0
Girls Skiing
League Championship
Meet Results: 1. Masconomet 689, 2. Georgetown 543, 3. North Andover 534, 4. Austin Prep 491, 5. Manchester Essex 445, 6. Andover 443, 7. Swamoscott 301
Top 15: 1. Hannah Hubbard (ME) 47.74, 2. Jane Freund (NA) 48.03, 3. Dianna DiNitto (AP) 48.36, 4. Sidney Pilla (AP) 48.44, 5. Charlotte Hill (M) 48.55, 6. Ashley Hanson (M) 48.57, 7. Brenna Slomsky (G) 49.43, 8. Eva Pelletier (M) 49.51, 9. Katherine Downs (M) 50.49, 10. Kat Malatesta (M) 50.53
Wrestling
Greater Lawrence 42, Northeast Metro 21
Meet scores: Greater Lawrence 60, Nashoba Tech 18; GLTS 42, Northeast 21 Reggie results:
106: Elianiz Alicea 2-0; 113: Tyler Boudrow 1-1; 120: Jayden LaPointe 2-0; 126: Olivia Delegas 2-0; 132: Joseph DeBellis 1-0, Aden Ranno 1-0; 138: DeBellis 0-1, Ranno 1-0; 145: Agustin Reina 2-0; 152: Julian Melendez 0-1; 160: Amauris Gomez 1-1; 170: Edward Pimentel 2-0; 182: Miguel Vasquez 1-0; 220: Misael De La Cruz 0-1; HVY: Anffelny Araujo 0-1, De La Cruz 1-0
Records: Greater Lawrence 14-15-2
Pelham 33, Campbell 18
Meet scores: Pelham 33, Campbell 18; Pelham 39, Portsmouth 12
Pelham winners vs. Portsmouth:
113: Ryan Nicolosi pin 5:46; 120: Patrick Soonthornprapuet pin 3:16; 145: Jacob Donovan pin 1:12; 170: Evan Haskins pin 0:17; 182: Nick Carroll pin 2:15; 195: Conor Maslanek pin 2:45; HVY: Ryan Leuteritz 5-2
Pelham winners vs. Campbell:
113: Nicolosi by forfeit; 145: Donovan pin 0:35; 160: Haskins forfeit; 182: Carroll 5-2; 195: Maslanek forfeit; 220: Leuteritz forfeit
Andover 40, Lawrence 30
Andover winners:
106: Fernando Alvarado (L) pin :43; 113: Luis Mauricio (L) pin 2:52; 120: Davidson Theosmy (L) dec. 6-2; 126: Theo Krueger (A) dec. 5-4; 132: Dudley Deridal (L) dec. 9-7, OT; 138: John Vasquez (L) pin 4:21; 145: Miles Fraser (A) pin 5:44; 152: Jonathan Davila (A) pin 2:45; 160: Kelvin Davila (A) by forfeit; 170: Elias Maita (A) pin 3:17 ; 182: Sean Ballou (A) pin 1:47; 195: Connor Sheehan (A) dec. 5-3; 220: Eric Sanchez (L) pin 1:16; HVY: AJ Heidtke (A) dec. 10-0
Records: Lawrence 15-16-1, Andover 21-3
Billerica 52, North Andover 20
Local winners:
120: Anthony McCann forfeit; 126: Carson Milovanovic dec. 7-2; 132: Ethan Ford dec. 18-3; 220: Jack Carbone pin first period
Records: North Andover 9-20
Shawsheen Valley 41, Haverhill 31
Haverhill winners:
113: Ben Davoli 9-0; 132: Edgar Feliciano 6-0; 145: Jake Nicolosi pin 5:01; 152: Steven Wise pin 3:31; 160: Dryden Fisher pin 3:47; 170: Allahborn Cannario 9-3; HVY: Jay Levy 2-1
Salem 36, Windham 30
Winners:
106: Ryan O’Rourke (S) dec. 6-0; 113: Sam Oakes (W) forfeit; 120: Philip Giordano (S) dec. 6-4; 126: Payton Stills (W) pin 1:17; 132: Matteo Mustapha (S) dec. 6-3; 138: Eric Carter (W) pin 4:31; 145: George Boudreau (S) pin 5:04; 152: Brayden Fleming (S) dec. 7-1; 160: Matt Sullivan (W) pin 3:39; 170: Hunter Tornquist (W) dec. 9-3; 182: Joe Colecchia (S) forfeit; 195: Joel Nyonga (W) dec. 4-2; 220: Beau Dillon (S) pin 0:08; HVY: Josh Ozoria (S) forfeit
