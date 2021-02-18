Boys Basketball

Methuen 57, Tewksbury 48

MVC 2 Cup consolation

Tewksbury: — 48

Methuen (7-5): — 57

Pelham 75, Souhegan 40

Pelham (75): Coppinger 2, J. Herrling 2, Hegan 3, J. Travis 3, Strout 4, Cawthron 5, Jones 6, D. Herrling 9, McGlinchey 15, Dumont 22 Totals 30-3-75

3-pointers: Dumont 6, D. Herrling 3, Mcglinchey, Cawthron, Hegan

Souhegan: 12  9 10  9 — 40

Pelham (11-0): 23 16 24 12 — 75

Bishop Guertin 40, Pinkerton 30

Pinkerton (30): MacDonald 2, A. Chinn 4, Brander 6, T. Chinn 2, Kane 3, Depelteau 2, Desalvo 0, Dunne 3, Marshall 8, Warriner 0, Fasano 0, Flynn 0. Totals 11-6-30

3-pointers: Kane, Marshall

Bishop Guertin (11-4): 9 10 10 11 — 40

Pinkerton (5-1): 6  5  8 11 — 30

Sanborn 65, Campbell 54

Sanborn (65): D. Khalil, 30, J. Khalil 11, Bush 3, Allen 6, Butler 0, Kolodziej 4, Pugh 6, Thornton 5, Thompson 0, DAntonio 0. Totals 25-7-65

3-pointers: Thornton, J Khalil 2, D. Khalil 5

Campbell: 17  9  8 20 — 54

Sanborn (7-3): 14 14 14 23 — 65

Girls Basketball

Methuen 52, Lowell 38

MVC 2 Cup consolations

Methuen (52): S. Henrick 2, Tierney 15, Keaney 5, Tardugno 18, Melia 2, Coleman 0, M. Henrick 0, Barron 0, Morales 0, Pfeil 10, DeLap 0, Santiago 0. Totals 18-12-52

3-pointers: Tardugno 3, Tierney

Methuen (4-6):  9 19 16  8 — 52

Lowell: 10 10  7 11 — 38

Bishop Guertin 52, Pinkerton 37

Pinkerton (37): Alli Ingalls 2, Pollini 0, Farnum 9, Frost 0, Lavoie 7, Packowski 8, Melton 0, White 0, Wright 0, Avah Ingalls 8, Marasco 3

3-pointers: Marasco

Bishop Guertin: 17 13 11 11 — 52

Pinkerton (5-1): 10  9  9  9 — 37

Pentucket 34, Newburyport 23

CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Finals

Pentucket (34): Conover 0-1-1, Maurer 3-0-6, Dube 1-0-3, Currie 3-5-11, Cleveland 2-6-10, Reading 1-1-3, Mickelson 0-0-0, Cloutier 0-0-0, Bellacqua 0-0-0.

3-pointers: P — Dube

Pentucket (11-1): 5 11 7 11 — 34

Newburyport (11-1): 8  3 2 10 — 23

Campbell 49, Sanborn 39

Sanborn (39): Houghton 18, O’Toole 10, Soares 6, Douglas 5, Lelis 0, Thompson 0, McGibbon 0, Donigian 0, McGinn 0. Totals 16-1-39

3-pointers: Houghton 3, O’Toole 2, Douglas

Campbell (6-2): 13  8 13 15 — 49

Sanborn (5-4): 11 12  4 12 — 39

Nashua North 51, Salem 48

Salem (48): Dominguez 4, Emerson 26, Boucher 3, Hinchey 6, Moniz 5, Olson 3, Pazzenese 1. Totals 17-8-48

3-pointers: Emerson 6

Nashua North (2-6): 10 14 18  9 — 51

Salem (0-10): 12  8 18 10 — 48

Pelham 54, Goffstown 53

Pelham (54): Jordyn Galgay 7, Tallie Carney 14, Maddy Allard 3, Megan Molettieri 11, Jasmine Becotte 17, Mia Cantacesso 0, Laela Higginbottom 0, Sophia Joncas 2

3-pointers: Tallie Carney 4, Maddie Allard, Meghan Molettieri 3, Jasmine Becotte 2

Goffstown: 11  8 22 12 — 53

Pelham (12-1): 11 12 18 13 — 54

Boys Ice Hockey

Billerica 5, Methuen 4 (OT)

Billerica: 1 3 0 1 — 5

Methuen (3-6-0): 1 1 2 0 — 4

Goals: Colby Scott, Cam Katzenberger, Owen Kneeland, Cam Hutchings

Saves: Noah Page 38

Salem 4, Bedford 1

Salem (9-0): 2 2 0 — 4

Bedford: 0 1 0 — 1

Goals: Ryan Pappalardo 2, Austin Salvetti, Luke Barton

Saves: Spenser Deane 35

Concord 7, Pinkerton 0

Concord: 1 4 2 — 7

Pinkerton (1-3-0): 0 0 0 — 0

Saves: Paul Lescovitz 28

 

