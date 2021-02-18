Boys Basketball
Methuen 57, Tewksbury 48
MVC 2 Cup consolation
Tewksbury: — 48
Methuen (7-5): — 57
Pelham 75, Souhegan 40
Pelham (75): Coppinger 2, J. Herrling 2, Hegan 3, J. Travis 3, Strout 4, Cawthron 5, Jones 6, D. Herrling 9, McGlinchey 15, Dumont 22 Totals 30-3-75
3-pointers: Dumont 6, D. Herrling 3, Mcglinchey, Cawthron, Hegan
Souhegan: 12 9 10 9 — 40
Pelham (11-0): 23 16 24 12 — 75
Bishop Guertin 40, Pinkerton 30
Pinkerton (30): MacDonald 2, A. Chinn 4, Brander 6, T. Chinn 2, Kane 3, Depelteau 2, Desalvo 0, Dunne 3, Marshall 8, Warriner 0, Fasano 0, Flynn 0. Totals 11-6-30
3-pointers: Kane, Marshall
Bishop Guertin (11-4): 9 10 10 11 — 40
Pinkerton (5-1): 6 5 8 11 — 30
Sanborn 65, Campbell 54
Sanborn (65): D. Khalil, 30, J. Khalil 11, Bush 3, Allen 6, Butler 0, Kolodziej 4, Pugh 6, Thornton 5, Thompson 0, DAntonio 0. Totals 25-7-65
3-pointers: Thornton, J Khalil 2, D. Khalil 5
Campbell: 17 9 8 20 — 54
Sanborn (7-3): 14 14 14 23 — 65
Girls Basketball
Methuen 52, Lowell 38
MVC 2 Cup consolations
Methuen (52): S. Henrick 2, Tierney 15, Keaney 5, Tardugno 18, Melia 2, Coleman 0, M. Henrick 0, Barron 0, Morales 0, Pfeil 10, DeLap 0, Santiago 0. Totals 18-12-52
3-pointers: Tardugno 3, Tierney
Methuen (4-6): 9 19 16 8 — 52
Lowell: 10 10 7 11 — 38
Bishop Guertin 52, Pinkerton 37
Pinkerton (37): Alli Ingalls 2, Pollini 0, Farnum 9, Frost 0, Lavoie 7, Packowski 8, Melton 0, White 0, Wright 0, Avah Ingalls 8, Marasco 3
3-pointers: Marasco
Bishop Guertin: 17 13 11 11 — 52
Pinkerton (5-1): 10 9 9 9 — 37
Pentucket 34, Newburyport 23
CAL vs. Cancer Kinney Finals
Pentucket (34): Conover 0-1-1, Maurer 3-0-6, Dube 1-0-3, Currie 3-5-11, Cleveland 2-6-10, Reading 1-1-3, Mickelson 0-0-0, Cloutier 0-0-0, Bellacqua 0-0-0.
3-pointers: P — Dube
Pentucket (11-1): 5 11 7 11 — 34
Newburyport (11-1): 8 3 2 10 — 23
Campbell 49, Sanborn 39
Sanborn (39): Houghton 18, O’Toole 10, Soares 6, Douglas 5, Lelis 0, Thompson 0, McGibbon 0, Donigian 0, McGinn 0. Totals 16-1-39
3-pointers: Houghton 3, O’Toole 2, Douglas
Campbell (6-2): 13 8 13 15 — 49
Sanborn (5-4): 11 12 4 12 — 39
Nashua North 51, Salem 48
Salem (48): Dominguez 4, Emerson 26, Boucher 3, Hinchey 6, Moniz 5, Olson 3, Pazzenese 1. Totals 17-8-48
3-pointers: Emerson 6
Nashua North (2-6): 10 14 18 9 — 51
Salem (0-10): 12 8 18 10 — 48
Pelham 54, Goffstown 53
Pelham (54): Jordyn Galgay 7, Tallie Carney 14, Maddy Allard 3, Megan Molettieri 11, Jasmine Becotte 17, Mia Cantacesso 0, Laela Higginbottom 0, Sophia Joncas 2
3-pointers: Tallie Carney 4, Maddie Allard, Meghan Molettieri 3, Jasmine Becotte 2
Goffstown: 11 8 22 12 — 53
Pelham (12-1): 11 12 18 13 — 54
Boys Ice Hockey
Billerica 5, Methuen 4 (OT)
Billerica: 1 3 0 1 — 5
Methuen (3-6-0): 1 1 2 0 — 4
Goals: Colby Scott, Cam Katzenberger, Owen Kneeland, Cam Hutchings
Saves: Noah Page 38
Salem 4, Bedford 1
Salem (9-0): 2 2 0 — 4
Bedford: 0 1 0 — 1
Goals: Ryan Pappalardo 2, Austin Salvetti, Luke Barton
Saves: Spenser Deane 35
Concord 7, Pinkerton 0
Concord: 1 4 2 — 7
Pinkerton (1-3-0): 0 0 0 — 0
Saves: Paul Lescovitz 28
